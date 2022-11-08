Read full article on original website
goairforcefalcons.com
Diving takes to LA for Trojan Invitational
This upcoming weekend will mark the first diving-specific event for the Falcons, as Air Force travels to the campus of USC to compete at the Trojan Diving Invitational. Divers from Air Force, USC, UCLA, Cal, Fresno State, UNLV, Pepperdine and CBU will compete on all three specialties. Results will be available at divemeets.com.
sent-trib.com
Battle of Woods set for an encore
Two familiar foes will be facing each other Friday at Bowling Green High School’s Bobcat Stadium. The 13th week is guaranteed to be an unlucky week for either Eastwood or Elmwood. The annual Battle of the Woods between Eastwood and Elmwood has been played 64 times with Eastwood enjoying...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Opens Home Slate Hosting Delaware
TV/Stream: MWN (Talent: Rachel Galligan and Roland Vargish) Radio: Xtra Sports Radio 1300 AM (PxP - Jim Arthur) Live Stats: Statbroadcast (AirForceStats.com) 2021-22 Record: 11-18, 4-13, 9th MW/22-13, 10-8, 5th Colonial Athletic. Streak: L2/W1. Last Game: L, 62-58 at Bowling Green/W, 78-54, vs. Wilmington (DE) Next Game: 11/14 vs. Texas...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force hosts Bentley, Nov. 11-12
Game 1: vs. Bentley, Friday, Nov. 11, 7:05 pm Cadet Ice Arena. Game 2: vs. Bentley, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8:07 pm; Cadet Ice Arena. Radio: Both games on XtraSports 1300 AM. Live Stats Both games on StatBroadcast. THE BREAKDOWN ...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Head Coach Troy Calhoun, players discuss New Mexico game
Air Force Head Coach Troy Calhoun, along with junior tight end Caleb Rillos and junior defensive lineman Jayden Thiergood talked with the media today about the New Mexico game. The Falcons host New Mexico Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1:30 p.m. in Falcon Stadium. Air Force leads the New Mexico series,...
goairforcefalcons.com
Matthew Dapore named semifinalist for Lou Groza Award
Air Force sophomore kicker Matthew Dapore has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2022 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award presented by the Orange Bowl, according to a release by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. These 20 kickers have all excelled throughout the season in earning their places as semifinalists.
Rollover truck in west Toledo roundabout
TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck rolled over onto its side in west Toledo Monday morning. This took place on eastbound on Dorr Street at a roundabout near the entrance to south 475. An Ohio State Trooper says a Klumm Bros. Excavating and Demolition truck was driving around the roundabout when a tire got caught on the curb, causing the truck to tip onto its side.
Fremont teacher Gregg Gallagher lands biggest smallmouth bass ever from Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A great fishing guide can make all the difference when chasing trophy smallmouth bass on Lake Erie, and Gregg Gallagher says he had one of the best when he went fishing on Lake Erie on Nov. 6. His son, Grant, has been his fishing partner since...
Two found dead in west Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a west Toledo house fire, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue officials. Crews responded to the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue, near Berdan, just after 12:30 p.m. One male and one female were found dead inside the home: one...
RESULTS: Toledo charter changes measure fails
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city voters faced a ballot measure Tuesday that would make a long list of changes to the city charter, including increasing the number of terms a mayor can serve and also increasing the amount of money city officials could spend without city council approval. Issue...
60-year-old vet marches from Toledo to Ann Arbor for veteran suicide awareness
TOLEDO, Ohio — Veterans Day is Friday, and 60-year-old Toledo veteran Kelly Haskin is walking 50 miles with a military backpack across state lines to Ann Arbor as part of the Ruck March to raise awareness for veteran suicide. The march was created to call attention to veteran suicides...
Your northwest Ohio Congressional district has probably changed | Check the new map before you vote
TOLEDO, Ohio — Many northwest Ohio voters are likely to find that they live in a new Congressional district this Election Day. After the 2020 Census, Ohio's population loss meant that the state lost one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. And thanks to a change to the...
Woman deceased after I-475 head-on collision Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a wrong-way crash at the ProMedica Parkway exit ramp of I-475 early Saturday, resulting in one fatality. According to a Toledo police report, 29-year-old Samantha Jahns drove the wrong way on the exit ramp from ProMedica Parkway onto I-475 West, where her vehicle collided with another vehicle head on.
One person shot after at least 26 rounds fired in north Toledo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a Shot Spotter Alert detected 26 shots fired at Mulberry Street and E. Oakland Street in north Toledo Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person injured. According to a Toledo police report, the Shot Spotter detected gunfire in two locations, both in the 3300...
Your guide to the Toledo Zoo Lights Before Christmas 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio — Over 1 million lights will illuminate the Toledo Zoo on Friday, Nov. 18 when the Lights Before Christmas returns for the holiday season. The display has been voted Best Zoo Lights in the Nation by USA Today twice and received nominations in several other years, including 2022. As with previous years, the lights show and special viewing hours will be available until Dec. 31.
Three boats capsize in Lake Erie, 7 fishermen rescued near Toledo
JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three boats capsized Saturday while on Lake Erie in Northwest Ohio, leading to the rescue of seven fishermen. According to a news release from Jerusalem Township, four boat captains, along with the township’s fire department, the Coast Guard, Toledo Fire and Rescue, Oregon Fire and Rescue and state officials all were involved the in the rescues Saturday.
Man shot, dies in north Toledo apartment hallway; police investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead and a homicide is under investigation Wednesday in north Toledo. Toledo police officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found Erek Evans, 32, in an apartment hallway, a Toledo police report claims.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Rosaria’s
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -The owners of Rosie’s Italian Grill are branching out to their hometown of Perrysburg. This past summer, they opened Rosaria’s on Third Street. “We wanted to be completely different from our McCord Store,” said owner Phil Barone. “We talked about doing a coastal Italian because my mom loved fish, but she was a traditional Italian mama, and she loved her pasta.”
spectrumnews1.com
Majewski unable to unseat Kaptur in OH-9 race
CLEVELAND — The Ottowa County Republican Party held a watch party in Port Clinton. Republican Congressional candidate J.R. Majewski spoke to Spectrum News before the results came in. He touted himself as a combat veteran. His campaign took a hit when the AP reported that Majewski may have not served in combat after unearthing his military records.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG voters reject bond issues for new high school building
City voters promised they would support a bond issue as long as it didn’t take away their “neighborhood” elementaries. Rural voters vowed to support a bond issue as long as it was split between property and income taxes. But even then, the voters failed to follow through...
