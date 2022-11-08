ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

goairforcefalcons.com

Diving takes to LA for Trojan Invitational

This upcoming weekend will mark the first diving-specific event for the Falcons, as Air Force travels to the campus of USC to compete at the Trojan Diving Invitational. Divers from Air Force, USC, UCLA, Cal, Fresno State, UNLV, Pepperdine and CBU will compete on all three specialties. Results will be available at divemeets.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sent-trib.com

Battle of Woods set for an encore

Two familiar foes will be facing each other Friday at Bowling Green High School’s Bobcat Stadium. The 13th week is guaranteed to be an unlucky week for either Eastwood or Elmwood. The annual Battle of the Woods between Eastwood and Elmwood has been played 64 times with Eastwood enjoying...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Opens Home Slate Hosting Delaware

TV/Stream: MWN (Talent: Rachel Galligan and Roland Vargish) Radio: Xtra Sports Radio 1300 AM (PxP - Jim Arthur) Live Stats: Statbroadcast (AirForceStats.com) 2021-22 Record: 11-18, 4-13, 9th MW/22-13, 10-8, 5th Colonial Athletic. Streak: L2/W1. Last Game: L, 62-58 at Bowling Green/W, 78-54, vs. Wilmington (DE) Next Game: 11/14 vs. Texas...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force hosts Bentley, Nov. 11-12

Game 1: vs. Bentley, Friday, Nov. 11, 7:05 pm Cadet Ice Arena. Game 2: vs. Bentley, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8:07 pm; Cadet Ice Arena. Radio:     Both games on XtraSports 1300 AM. Live Stats  Both games on StatBroadcast. THE BREAKDOWN                                               ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Head Coach Troy Calhoun, players discuss New Mexico game

Air Force Head Coach Troy Calhoun, along with junior tight end Caleb Rillos and junior defensive lineman Jayden Thiergood talked with the media today about the New Mexico game. The Falcons host New Mexico Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1:30 p.m. in Falcon Stadium. Air Force leads the New Mexico series,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Matthew Dapore named semifinalist for Lou Groza Award

Air Force sophomore kicker Matthew Dapore has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2022 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award presented by the Orange Bowl, according to a release by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. These 20 kickers have all excelled throughout the season in earning their places as semifinalists.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WTOL 11

Rollover truck in west Toledo roundabout

TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck rolled over onto its side in west Toledo Monday morning. This took place on eastbound on Dorr Street at a roundabout near the entrance to south 475. An Ohio State Trooper says a Klumm Bros. Excavating and Demolition truck was driving around the roundabout when a tire got caught on the curb, causing the truck to tip onto its side.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two found dead in west Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a west Toledo house fire, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue officials. Crews responded to the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue, near Berdan, just after 12:30 p.m. One male and one female were found dead inside the home: one...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

RESULTS: Toledo charter changes measure fails

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city voters faced a ballot measure Tuesday that would make a long list of changes to the city charter, including increasing the number of terms a mayor can serve and also increasing the amount of money city officials could spend without city council approval. Issue...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Woman deceased after I-475 head-on collision Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a wrong-way crash at the ProMedica Parkway exit ramp of I-475 early Saturday, resulting in one fatality. According to a Toledo police report, 29-year-old Samantha Jahns drove the wrong way on the exit ramp from ProMedica Parkway onto I-475 West, where her vehicle collided with another vehicle head on.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Your guide to the Toledo Zoo Lights Before Christmas 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio — Over 1 million lights will illuminate the Toledo Zoo on Friday, Nov. 18 when the Lights Before Christmas returns for the holiday season. The display has been voted Best Zoo Lights in the Nation by USA Today twice and received nominations in several other years, including 2022. As with previous years, the lights show and special viewing hours will be available until Dec. 31.
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Three boats capsize in Lake Erie, 7 fishermen rescued near Toledo

JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three boats capsized Saturday while on Lake Erie in Northwest Ohio, leading to the rescue of seven fishermen. According to a news release from Jerusalem Township, four boat captains, along with the township’s fire department, the Coast Guard, Toledo Fire and Rescue, Oregon Fire and Rescue and state officials all were involved the in the rescues Saturday.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Rosaria’s

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -The owners of Rosie’s Italian Grill are branching out to their hometown of Perrysburg. This past summer, they opened Rosaria’s on Third Street. “We wanted to be completely different from our McCord Store,” said owner Phil Barone. “We talked about doing a coastal Italian because my mom loved fish, but she was a traditional Italian mama, and she loved her pasta.”
PERRYSBURG, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Majewski unable to unseat Kaptur in OH-9 race

CLEVELAND — The Ottowa County Republican Party held a watch party in Port Clinton. Republican Congressional candidate J.R. Majewski spoke to Spectrum News before the results came in. He touted himself as a combat veteran. His campaign took a hit when the AP reported that Majewski may have not served in combat after unearthing his military records.
PORT CLINTON, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG voters reject bond issues for new high school building

City voters promised they would support a bond issue as long as it didn’t take away their “neighborhood” elementaries. Rural voters vowed to support a bond issue as long as it was split between property and income taxes. But even then, the voters failed to follow through...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

