Every number of years, Israel’s adversaries at the UN undertake an initiative whose clear intention is to undermine the very legitimacy of the State of Israel. No one can forget the 1975 “Zionism is Racism” resolution in the UN General Assembly, which Ambassador Chaim Herzog famously tore up as he stood on the rostrum of that body. True, in 1991 the UN revoked the resolution, but it left its mark nonetheless. Trying to undermine Israel’s legitimacy remained a theme in global affairs years later; no one sought to undermine the legitimacy of France, Germany or Sweden.

4 DAYS AGO