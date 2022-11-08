Read full article on original website
Related
'Blood Moon' Lunar Eclipse Is Prophetic Sign About Midterms: Pastors
On Tuesday morning, a lunar eclipse will coincide with a U.S. election for the first time in history.
cnylatinonewspaper.com
New Immigration Program
Last month, the Biden Administration surprised us with an announcement about a new rule for the Venezuelan citizens. Immigration announced a joint action with Mexico to reduce the number of Venezuelans arriving at the Southwest border fleeing the humanitarian and economic crisis. Now, any Venezuelan who enters the United States...
Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors
Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
UK, France in 'final stages' of deal to tackle illegal migration
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed optimism on Monday about working with France to tackle illegal migration and his spokesman said the two nations were close to a new deal to curb the number of migrants crossing the English Channel.
70-plus seems the new 50 for male politicians, but they're threatening the world order
Joe Biden is turning 80 soon. Russia’s Vladimir Putin is 70; India’s Narendra Modi is 72, while China’s Xi Jinping at 69 is the youngest of the rulers of the major world powers. None are planning to retire. Brazil just elected a 77-year-old as its new president, while Israel’s incoming prime minister is 73. As younger men, both Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Benjamin Netanyahu held power previously. Donald Trump, at age 76, is reportedly about to announce that he will seek the American presidency a second time in 2024. One reason for the gerontocracy is that those who assumed power at...
The Jewish Press
Diplomatic Invective: UN Takes Its War on Israel to Next Level
Every number of years, Israel’s adversaries at the UN undertake an initiative whose clear intention is to undermine the very legitimacy of the State of Israel. No one can forget the 1975 “Zionism is Racism” resolution in the UN General Assembly, which Ambassador Chaim Herzog famously tore up as he stood on the rostrum of that body. True, in 1991 the UN revoked the resolution, but it left its mark nonetheless. Trying to undermine Israel’s legitimacy remained a theme in global affairs years later; no one sought to undermine the legitimacy of France, Germany or Sweden.
Green Hypocrisy Hangs Over This Year’s U.N. Climate Meeting
Minutes into the opening ceremony for the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, a speaker greeted the audience of world leaders as they filtered into the plenary session, a speaker: “We welcome you to COP27, meeting for the first time in Sharm el-Sheikh, the first green city.”This honorific has already shaped the way attending delegations are talking about the conference, including, bizarrely, by prompting ostentatious photoshoots of some of the most powerful people in the world posing with bicycles. Notably absent was climate activist Greta Thunberg, who last week called COP27 an opportunity for leaders to engage in “greenwashing, lying...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
U.N.-appointed experts have joined growing calls for the release of a jailed Egyptian pro-democracy activist whose family says he escalated his hunger and water strike earlier this month
The Jewish Press
The Ultimate Dream of Every Diaspora Jew
Burial in Jerusalem is not beyond your reach. No one likes to talk about dying. Nevertheless, there are times when we must put emotions aside and make advance preparations for the inevitable. It’s a given that Jews have a deep connection to the land of Israel, a connection that can’t...
More than 100 Albanians were among 350 foreigners deported by Home Office last month - including 22 Channel migrants removed directly from Manston processing centre
More than 100 Albanians were among 350 foreign nationals deported by the Home Office last month. The total included 22 Channel migrants who were removed directly from Manston processing centre in Kent. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the removals would ‘send a clear message’ to foreign nationals who have no...
Bill Maher Offers Solution to Voter Fraud Claims Amid 'Cold Civil War'
"I think when the voting goes on for weeks and months, whatever it's going to do—even if it's days—it just sows doubt into people," Maher told Jimmy Kimmel
China playing 'aggressive games' with Canada democracy: Trudeau
China is playing "aggressive games" with democracies and Canadian institutions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned on Monday following a report of foreign interference in its elections. "We have taken significant measures to strengthen the integrity of our elections processes and our systems, and will continue to invest in the fight against election interference, against foreign interference of our democracies and institutions," Trudeau told reporters.
Countries Where Government Officials Accept the Most Bribes
What do Luxembourg and China have in common? On the face of it, not much. One is a tiny and affluent European democracy; the other an authoritarian superpower of 1.4 billion people that commands nearly 12% of the world’s exports. Yet both countries rank at the bottom when it comes to policing foreign bribery. The […]
maritime-executive.com
300 Migrants Rescued During Attempted Voyage From Myanmar to Canada
In an unusual rescue operation in the South China Sea on Monday, a migrant vessel attempting to make a transpacific voyage was rescued off the coast of Vietnam. Migrant vessels are frequently rescued off Cuba, Haiti, Libya and Turkey, but these are generally small, improvised craft on regional journeys. The Myanmar-flagged trawler Lady R3, saved by a good samaritan ship off the coast of Vietnam yesterday, was none of these things. This substantial steel-hulled fishing vessel was attempting to make it all the way from Myanmar to Canada - another 6,000 nm away on a Great Circle route - in order to deliver more than 300 Sri Lankan nationals to a new country.
Quack Covid Group America's Frontline Doctors Is Suing Its ‘Rogue Founder’ Simone Gold
America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), the pseudo-medical group that rocketed to pandemic infamy by spreading bad information about COVID, advocating for discredited treatments, fearmongering about vaccines, and attempting to influence state legislation, is suing one of its founders in federal court, months after her release from prison. AFLDS filed suit...
anash.org
Jew Raised as Christian Reconnects at Nigeria’s Hakhel Shabbos
In the spirit of Hakhel, the shluchim to Abuja, Nigeria flew to the coastal city of Lagos for the county-wide Hakhel Shabbos where they thought they came for one reason, but another mitzvah was brewing. After a recent farbrengen where a sicha of the Rebbe was learned about Hakhel, the...
Comments / 0