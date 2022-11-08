T8 Pro: New mini-PC launches with Intel Celeron N5095 processor, triple monitor support and two Gigabit Ethernet connections

Read full article on original website
Deal | AMD Ryzen 7 5700G now 48 percent off on Amazon
AMD Ryzen (Zen) Cezanne (Zen 3) Radeon Desktop Deal. Announced over a year ago and made available on Amazon on August 5 2021, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor arrived on the market as one of the best solutions for fluid gaming on an iGPU (on lower resolutions and low/medium details in most modern titles, obviously). At launch, it was the fastest 8-core processor with an integrated graphics solution from AMD and even today it remains a smart choice for budget system builders, in part thanks to excellent deals such as Amazon's ongoing 48 percent discount.
Realme 10: MediaTek Helio G99-powered smartphone arrives with 50 MP camera and Super AMOLED display for US$230
Realme has introduced the Realme 10, the first device in the series of the same name. While Realme is expected to unveil the likes of the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus later this month in China, the more entry-level has arrived globally. As expected, Realme has swapped Qualcomm for MediaTek, with the Snapdragon 680 making way for the Helio G99.
Nokia Streaming Box 8010: Upgraded streaming box launches with a new ARM chipset and more memory
StreamView has started selling the Nokia Streaming Box 8010, a more expensive but also more powerful alternative to the older Nokia Streaming Box 8000. While the latter still sells for approximately €70, StreamView has priced the former at €129. For reference, both streaming boxes remain orderable from StreamView directly.
Doomed EVGA RTX 4090 FTW3 surfaces with a capable cooling solution
EVGA leaving the GPU business was big news for the graphics industry in general and Nvidia GeForce enthusiasts in particular. Before the company decided to exit the AIB GPU market, it had been a long-time partner of Team Green with a slew of memorable GeForce boards under its belt. Unsurprisingly, it has now come to the surface that EVGA was deep in the development of its GeForce RTX 40 series cards as a prototype RTX 4090 FTW3 has made its way to the hands of some tech YouTubers.
Next gen Razer Blade 18 specs leak out along with impressive Geekbench scores for Intel's i9-13900HX mobile CPU
Specs for Razer’s next gen flagship gaming laptop appear to have been leaked on Geekbench along with some impressive test scores, as reported by the BenchLeaks Twitter account. The Geekbench test entry mentions a Razer Blade 18 (RX09-0484) that is powered by the upcoming i9-13900HX Raptor Lake mobile processor coupled with 32 GB of RAM.
Microsoft admits Xbox vs PlayStation war is over and it lost
The European Commission has opened up an in-depth investigation into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Commission is reportedly concerned that the acquisition could put Microsoft in a position where it could dominate beyond reason. The EU’s European Commission has announced in a press release that it has...
Retroid Pocket 3+ launches with performance upgrades in multiple colours
Retroid has announced a new gaming handheld, roughly three months after it launched the Pocket 3. While the company continues to sell the Pocket 3, it has introduced the Pocket 3+. Unsurprisingly, the Pocket 3+ is more powerful than the Pocket 3 and is more expensive to boot. Specifically, Retroid...
Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro joins its fragile predecessor on JerryRigEverything's Shelf of Shame
The ROG Phone 6 Pro launched with a markedly bulky chassis housing a generous 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery and a whole load of cooling for its top-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with up to 18GB of RAM. All that lends an impression of solidity to the new Asus mobile flagship.
Reports estimate that Arm-based laptop market share is to increase in coming years, could reach 13.9% in 2023
The 2023 predictions are based mostly on Apple's success with the M-powered MacBooks, and, to a lesser extent, on the considerable performance uplift seen by Windows-on-Arm systems sporting Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips. Chromebooks would also play a part, but not that significant. According to DigiTime’s estimations relying on compiled data from...
Intel launches NUC 13 Extreme Raptor Canyon mini PC kits with up to a desktop-grade i9-13900K CPU for US$1549
Desktop Gaming Intel Mini PC Raptor Lake Thunderbolt. Around a month ago at TwitchCon, Intel was showcasing the NUC 13 Extreme “Raptor Canyon” with a surprisingly large 13.9 L case that can even fit a triple-slot 12-inch GPU. Intel highlighted some features, but not the exact processors on the compute element. With yesterday’s official launch, Intel reveals the full specs, as well as price points for each kit.
Leaker reveals specifications for possible Realme GT Neo 4 or OnePlus Ace 2
Digital Chat Station has leaked numerous specifications for an upcoming smartphone that will be released by a BBK Electronics subsidiary. According to the leaker, the device could be the Realme GT Neo 4 or the OnePlus Ace 2. Presumably, the specifications could apply to both smartphones, considering past OnePlus and Realme releases. The leaker adds that the smartphone will be marketed as a Redmi K60 series competitor, which should debut within the next few months.
DIZO Watch D Plus previewed with an even larger display than original DIZO Watch D
DIZO has announced the Watch D Plus, a smartwatch that will arrive approximately five months after the Realme sub-brand launched the Watch D. While the company boasted that it was 'Time To Go Big' with the Watch D, the Watch D Plus' display will span even further than its sibling. Specifically, the Watch D Plus has a 1.85-inch display, 0.5-inches larger than the one in the Watch D.
4 stellar Pixel 7 Pro alternatives that forego the bugs but keep the stunning cameras
The obvious contender, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, counts itself among the best of the best in the Android market, both in terms of overall performance and camera quality. Snapping duties are handled by a quad-camera setup featuring a massive, 108 MP, 1/1.33-inch wide-angle lens alongside a 12 MP ultrawide setup with Super Steady video, and two telephoto efforts. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has both a 10 MP, 10x optical zoom periscope lens and a 10 MP, 3x telephoto to make sure you're covered from near to far.
Xiaomi Mijia Outdoor Power Supply 1000 with 1,600 W power output revealed
The Xiaomi Mijia Outdoor Power Supply 1000 is now available to pre-order in China. The gadget is a cheaper paired-back version of the Mijia Outdoor Power Supply 1000 Pro released earlier this year. Like the Pro model, the device has a 1 kWh battery capacity, allowing you to power a 65 W projector for 13.4 hours or a 1,500 W air fryer for 36 minutes, for example.
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Desktop Dishwasher S1 with smart wash program unveiled
The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Desktop Dishwasher S1 is currently crowdfunding in China. The compact gadget can wash five sets of dishes or up to 39 pieces simultaneously. The device can operate at temperatures up to 75 °C (~167 °F), and PTC hot air circulation helps to promote fast drying. According to Xiaomi, the dishwasher provides 99.99% sterilization and can store dishes bacteria-free for up to 96 hours, thanks to UV technology.
OnePlus Nord CE 3: Leaked specifications point to 120 Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery and 108 MP camera
@OnLeaks has partnered with GadgetGang to deliver details about the Nord CE 3, a smartphone that is slated to arrive in early 2023. While the device's launch may be a while away, the pair claim to have obtained a near-complete specification sheet. Surprisingly, the Nord CE 3 is claimed to rely on the Snapdragon 695, a nominally less powerful chipset than the Dimensity 900 in the Nord CE 2.
Raspberry Pi CEO teases new products and expects shortage of the popular single-board computer to end next year
Creative tinkerers who like to work with the versatile and usually pretty affordable Raspberry Pi products have been complaining about the very poor availability and the sometimes outrageous prices of the popular single-board computer for more than two years now. As of today, even the smallest 1GB configuration of the Raspberry Pi 4 is selling for more than US$100 on Amazon, but thanks to slowly recovering supply chains, this rather aggravating situation could finally come to an end.
Honor 80: New leaks hint at a switch to Dynamic Island displays and a possible downgrade on main rear camera predictions
The Honor 80 series is currently believed to improve on its 70-series predecessors with spec bumps that might go all the way to a combination of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a 200MP camera in its top-end Pro+ variant. Then again, the leaker Digital Chat Station has downsized these expectations somewhat in their latest predictions for the devices.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: Packaging, specifications and release dates leak for re-branded RTX 4080 12 GB
Only a few days have passed since @kopite7kimi claimed that NVIDIA planned to relaunch the RTX 4080 12 GB under a different name. To recap, while NVIDIA announced the RTX 4080 12 GB alongside the RTX 4080 16 GB and the RTX 4090, it pulled the 12 GB model before its release after recognising the confusion caused by creating two similarly named graphics cards with vastly different capabilities. Subsequently, @kopite7kimi asserted that NVIDIA had settled on renaming the RTX 4080 12 GB to ‘RTX 4070 Ti’, thereby providing a direct successor the RTX 3070 series.
NiKOTA META-2000 portable power station with 4G/5G connectivity will soon arrive on Kickstarter
The NiKOTA META-2000 portable power station will shortly begin crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The gadget initially launched earlier this year, raising funds via an Indiegogo campaign. The device has 4G/5G connectivity, which you can enable via a SIM card or a network cable; the company claims this is a unique feature, with wireless transmission rates up to 1,200 Mbps and over 50 m (~164 ft) range.
