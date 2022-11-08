ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Netflix thinks you should watch these series next after you’re done with Manifest

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tg0d_0j2TpgkF00

This won’t come as any surprise to the show’s legions of fans or to anyone who’s watched its un-cancellation by Netflix unfold over the past year. Even so, after Netflix debuted the long-awaited 10-episode Season 4 of Manifest on Friday, so many people quickly binged the new season that it sent the show straight to #1 on the streamer in the US.

Fans were hungry for more Manifest, and the new season had a lot of ground to cover. The whirlwind of events at the end of the show’s final season on NBC, for example, had seen Angelina commit several murders, including of Grace, Cal, and Eden. The tail fin — a key piece of the Flight 828 wreckage — returns to the ocean, and the flight’s pilot reappears in the wreckage before he and the rest of the plane literally disappear.

Manifest Season 4 on Netflix

With the takeover of the show by Netflix, events pick up two years after those murders. The Stone family is, of course, devastated. Ben mourns his wife and is looking for his kidnapped daughter. Michaela is left to captain the lifeboat alone — and, eventually, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal, as the Death Date draws closer.

Suffice it say: Manifest Season 4 offers quite a ride for fans who’ve stuck with the show from the beginning. And, at the moment, the new season also currently enjoys a 76% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

: New on Netflix: 121 brand new titles to stream this month (November 2022)

If you’re among the Manifest fans who’ve already burned through new episodes, though, what do you do now while waiting for Season 4’s second batch of 10 episodes to arrive? Well, if you want some suggestions for what to watch in the meantime, you can also dive into some of Netflix’s own post-Manifest recommendations, which we’ve listed below.

These are all among the titles Netflix includes in its “More Like This” tab that Manifest-watchers are likely to encounter. And al three of these suggestions are fantasy titles that should appeal to a broad range of viewers.

We’ll start with Fate: The Winx Saga, a 2-season Netflix fantasy series that follows a group of teenagers at a magical boarding school who learn to master their powers while also navigating romance, rivalries, and their supernatural studies. In addition to the two seasons, also check out Fate: The Winx Saga — The Afterparty on Netflix.

Locke & Key

Another Netflix original that might be worth checking out after Manifest Season 4 is Locke & Key, a Netflix series that follows three siblings in the wake of their father’s murder.

They move, along with their mother, to their family’s ancestral home — which they come to realize hides a set of magic keys that bestow upon whoever wields them powerful new abilities.

Ragnarok

Finally, Ragnarok is a Netflix series that puts a modern spin on the story of Thor and Loki that we’re all familiar with from the Marvel movies. Both gods are reincarnated in the form of modern teenagers in a Norweigian town.

More Netflix news: The 10 biggest Netflix movies in the world this week

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
RadarOnline

'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting

Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
GAMINGbible

Netflix subscribers livid as fan favourite series cancelled, left on cliffhanger

News broke that Netflix has chosen to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga and fans are all worked up because the second season ended on a cliffhanger that will now never be resolved. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of Winx Club, the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the early '00s, for young adults. It's set in a world where magical creatures are real, and fairies enrol at a school called Alfea in order to hone their powers and fight against the threat of the Burned Ones.
BGR.com

BGR.com

347K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy