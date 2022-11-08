ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues in Sarasota County as Nicole approaches

By Niko Clemmons
 2 days ago

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — As people across the Tampa Bay area keep a close eye on Subtropical Storm Nicole, some communities are still reeling from Hurricane Ian.

Debris is still scattered in some neighborhoods and now there’s some concern they could see similar impacts.

Parts of Sarasota County got hit pretty hard when Ian came through. There’s still evidence of it today.

There’s a calm in Venice now, but people feel a bit uneasy, as they look ahead to later this week.

Cindy Alspach can still hear and feel the strong Hurricane winds beating against her home.

“Thirteen trees down in my yard,” Alspach said. “I was just praying that none of the windows broke.”

Surprisingly, none went through the house, but much of her roof is gone.

“I was seeing parts of my roof in other people’s yards, all like two or three, four streets abouts, it’s like, that’s mine,” Alspach said.

The tarp above protects Alspach and her dog for now. She’s not sure how long repairs will take, which now leaves her a bit anxious. She was watching the news Monday, monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole.

“70, 75% of the big stuff is gone,” Alspach said. “So, I think that limits the threat of that stuff becoming airborne.”

More than a month after Ian, there are still homes and businesses boarded up. There are also crews still picking up debris in neighborhoods.

Staff members estimated there was $135 million in damage to homes across the county after Ian. While there’s still plenty of debris and cleanup left, Alspach is staying positive.

“Just going to do the best I can,” Alspach said. “I don’t really plan on leaving because this is my home, and this is where I feel the safest.”

Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to reach hurricane strength before it makes landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 10 p.m. ET Monday, Nicole was located about 415 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas and was moving northwest at 8 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

