Girls Volleyball Non-Public semifinals: Results, photos & featured coverage, Nov. 9
3-Morris Catholic 2, 2-St. Mary (Ruth.) 1 ( 22-25, 25-23, 25-18) No. 1 Immaculate Heart 2, Union Catholic 0 (25-20, 25-11) No. 2 Paul VI 2, No. 13 Donovan Catholic 0 (25-13, 25-13) Wednesday, Nov. 9. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Non-Public, Group A. 1-Immaculate Heart 2, 4-Union Catholic 0 -...
d9and10sports.com
PIAA Releases 2022 Quarterfinal Sites for Volleyball, Soccer Saturday
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – The PIAA Wednesday released its quarterfinal sites for volleyball and boys’ and girls’ soccer. All contests are being played Saturday, Nov. 12. In volleyball, a pair of contests involving District 10 teams will be played at Slippery Rock High School. In Class 1A, District...
H.S. Girls Volleyball: Berwick, Lake-Lehman eliminated from state volleyball playoffs
BERWICK — With two thunderous kills and a well-placed service ace, the Berwick Bulldogs served notice they weren’t going to be anyone’s pushover. It only served to wake up a sleeping giant. Big hitters Jodi Hewitt and Kyla Rodriguez combined for 31 kills Tuesday and perennial state...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: ECC at Maplewood PIAA Class 1A Volleyball First Round
GUYS MILLS, Pa. – Watch live as Elk County Catholic takes on Maplewood in the opening round of the PIAA Class 1A volleyball playoffs from Maplewood High School. The game can we watched above or below. Chris Rossetti has the call of the action between the D9 runner-up Crusaders...
Pair of seniors, sophomores lead Northwestern boys soccer to state playoff win
The Northwestern boys soccer team gets contributions from all different grade levels. Whether it’s junior Matt Johnson, seniors Josh Zellner and Cayden Fitch, along with sophomores Jack Mauro and Jacob Van Lierop, the Tigers have players with varying experience who can deliver crucial goals. In Northwestern’s 4-0 home victory...
No Sibling Rivalry on This Notre Dame Field Hockey Team
Notre Dame’s varsity field hockey team has six sets of sisters, shown here.Image via Lisa D'Orazio, Academy of Notre Dame. The field hockey roster of the Fighting Irish at the Academy of Notre Dame in Radnor is an anomaly, writes Terry Toohey for the Daily Times.
MVL recognizes top boys soccer players
The Muskingum Valley League announced its boys and girls soccer teams, as the squads were selected by the coaches. Maysville sophomore Wyatt Mynes earned the Big School Division Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards; Tri-Valley junior Gael Oseguera was tabbed the Midfielder of the Year; River View sophomore Laired Williamson and Maysville senior Josh Parker were Co-Defensive players of the year; Philo junior Hunter Wallace was named Keeper of the Year and Will Hess, who led John Glenn to the division title, received Coach of the Year.
