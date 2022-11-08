The Muskingum Valley League announced its boys and girls soccer teams, as the squads were selected by the coaches. Maysville sophomore Wyatt Mynes earned the Big School Division Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards; Tri-Valley junior Gael Oseguera was tabbed the Midfielder of the Year; River View sophomore Laired Williamson and Maysville senior Josh Parker were Co-Defensive players of the year; Philo junior Hunter Wallace was named Keeper of the Year and Will Hess, who led John Glenn to the division title, received Coach of the Year.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO