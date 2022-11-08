ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIAA Releases 2022 Quarterfinal Sites for Volleyball, Soccer Saturday

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – The PIAA Wednesday released its quarterfinal sites for volleyball and boys’ and girls’ soccer. All contests are being played Saturday, Nov. 12. In volleyball, a pair of contests involving District 10 teams will be played at Slippery Rock High School. In Class 1A, District...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Watch Live: ECC at Maplewood PIAA Class 1A Volleyball First Round

GUYS MILLS, Pa. – Watch live as Elk County Catholic takes on Maplewood in the opening round of the PIAA Class 1A volleyball playoffs from Maplewood High School. The game can we watched above or below. Chris Rossetti has the call of the action between the D9 runner-up Crusaders...
GUYS MILLS, PA
MVL recognizes top boys soccer players

The Muskingum Valley League announced its boys and girls soccer teams, as the squads were selected by the coaches. Maysville sophomore Wyatt Mynes earned the Big School Division Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards; Tri-Valley junior Gael Oseguera was tabbed the Midfielder of the Year; River View sophomore Laired Williamson and Maysville senior Josh Parker were Co-Defensive players of the year; Philo junior Hunter Wallace was named Keeper of the Year and Will Hess, who led John Glenn to the division title, received Coach of the Year.
ZANESVILLE, OH
