BMW i7: First reviews find much praise for German automaker's US$119,300 electric flagship sedan

I drove electric SUVs from Tesla and Hyundai — and I'd pick the $41,000 Ioniq 5 for its super-fast charging and futuristic looks
The Tesla Model Y has better range and cargo space, but the Hyundai charges faster, is simpler to use, and is $25,000 cheaper.
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin
A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
electrek.co
A 30 mph full-suspension electric scooter that looks striking and rides great: Kugoo Kirin G3 review
There are so many electric scooters these days that it’s becoming hard to keep them straight, so let’s complicate things even more by throwing another one into the mix! It’s time to take a deep dive into the Kugoo Kirin G3 electric scooter and see how it stacks up against the rest of the market.
tiremeetsroad.com
Tire explosion at SEMA’s BurnYard from 1000 HP Demon Taxi sends rubber carcass flying over crowd, hits & damages Silverado show truck
No injuries reported except for one damaged Silverado hood. You never expect your multi-year build to get damaged at a car show while parked, sitting completely still, yet, that’s exactly what happened. Perennial favorite to SEMA’s Hoonigan BurnYard, the Bros Automotive Detail Center’s 1000 HP Dodge Demon Taxi, blew...
Autoblog
2023 Polestar 2 Review: A top-notch electric sport sedan
Pros: Nimble handling; strong power with dual-motor model; cool styling; spacious interior. Cons: Single-motor is hard to recommend; interior has some cheap materials; manually adjustable suspension. The current premium electric cars all have many features in common. They're fairly stylish, have fancy technology, and have powerful electric motors. The Polestar...
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
T-Pain’s Nissan 240SX Drift Car Returned in Crap Condition After a Year in the Shop
T-Pain via TikTokThe rapper says he loaned it to a friend who totally trashed it. When he got it back, the glovebox was in the backseat.
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
CarGurus Slammed By Falling Used Car Demand and Prices
Drops in both demand and unit prices in the used car market contributed to unexpected weakness in CarGurus’ latest results, executives said Tuesday (Nov. 8) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. Following the news, the online automotive platform also saw its stock tumble more than 20% after the...
notebookcheck.net
Desiknio X20 Pinion e-bike with 250 W Mahle motor and X20 smart Bluetooth unit launches
The 2023 Desiknio X20 Pinion e-bike has been announced in Europe. The premium electric bicycle uses a 250 W Mahle X20 Hub Motor, weighing 1.3 kg (~2.9 lbs), and a PAS sensor to monitor your pedalling; the engine can assist you at speeds up to 25 kph (~16 mph). The integrated 250 Wh battery is hidden inside the bike’s frame, providing up to 100 km (~62 miles) of assistance range. A full recharge of the battery takes two to three hours.
insideevs.com
2024 BMW iX2 Electric Crossover Coupe Spied For The First Time
After the unveiling of the first-ever BMW iX1 electric small crossover earlier this year, we now get a first look at its sportier looking cousin, the iX2 crossover coupe. Mind you, BMW hasn't unveiled it yet; these are the first spy shots of an iX2 prototype, and while it is fully camouflaged, it's pretty clear that development is in an advanced state.
notebookcheck.net
DYU King 750 fat tire e-bike with 750 W motor and 45 kph top speed launches
The DYU King 750 fat tire e-bike has been launched in the EU. A 750 W motor with 900 W peak power delivers up to 75 Nm of torque and consumes 1.1 kWh per 100 km (~62 miles). You can choose from three assistance modes, with a top speed of 45 kph (~28 mph). The motor’s lowest setting limits your speed to 25 kph (~16 mph) to comply with the road-legal top speed in the EU. You can also ride in a pure electric mode if you wish, and the bike can tackle inclines up to 15°.
Carscoops
Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner
Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Carroll Shelby's Ford Shelby GT500: Today's Car News
The Hyundai N performance division is working on its first electric vehicle. It will be based on the Ioniq 5, and a prototype reveals modifications like a wider track, stiffer suspension, and larger wheels and brakes. Look for peak power to at least match the 576 hp of the related Kia EV6 GT.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Zoom call demoed on the Model Y using the cabin camera as the app is coming to 'all new Tesla vehicles soon'
Tesla owners finally get a chance to preview what the interior cabin camera above their vehicles' rear-view mirror actually sees, courtesy of a promo video for the upcoming Zoom app integration with Tesla's infotainment system. The ad features a Zoom call from the Model Y, as Elon Musk promised Tesla Zoom integration will be coming with a future update.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | XGIMI projectors are now available at Best Buy with discounts up to US$300 to celebrate
XGIMI has announced that you can buy some of its smart projectors at Best Buy in the US. The retailer now offers the Halo+, HORIZON and HORIZON Pro models. All the devices use an LED light source and DLP technology, throwing images in a 16:9 aspect ratio. The gadgets have intelligent features such as auto-focus and auto-keystone and can be controlled remotely via Bluetooth. The Android projectors allow you to download and stream from a wide range of popular apps, such as Netflix and Disney+, throwing images up to 200-in (~508 cm) wide.
notebookcheck.net
DIZO Watch D Plus previewed with an even larger display than original DIZO Watch D
DIZO has announced the Watch D Plus, a smartwatch that will arrive approximately five months after the Realme sub-brand launched the Watch D. While the company boasted that it was 'Time To Go Big' with the Watch D, the Watch D Plus' display will span even further than its sibling. Specifically, the Watch D Plus has a 1.85-inch display, 0.5-inches larger than the one in the Watch D.
