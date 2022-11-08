Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
Man arrested in San Jose after pointing high-capacity handgun at juveniles
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON)– A man accused of pointing firearm at three juveniles has been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced. The incident occurred on September 23, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m. The three juveniles, who were aged between 11 and 13, were walking on McLaughlin Avenue in San Jose when they were approached […]
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Investigate Double Shooting
Oakland police are investigating a double shooting from Wednesday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. in the area of 30th and Brook streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found two people shot. They sent both of them to the hospital. Both victims are in stable condition. No other...
San Jose shooting leaves victim in critical condition
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m.Police said the call came in at 6:52 p.m. Arriving officers found a single male shooting victim. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.Police did not have any suspect information available when they initially reported the shooting. More details will be provided by police as they become available.
CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported
LEXINGTON HILLS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that both northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed at Summit. There is a heavy police presence in the area, and a SIG alert has been issued. CHP San Jose said one of their officers was involved in the crash with another vehicle. There are significant injuries, but it The post CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported appeared first on KION546.
Police searching for suspects in Oakland armored car robbery
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police searched for suspects Wednesday who robbed an armored vehicle near a branch of Bank of America that morning.Around 10 a.m., police received reports of a robbery a Bank of America on the 300 block of Hegenberger Road. Responding officers arrived to learn that at least two suspects robbed an armored vehicle."One individual exited the vehicle armed with a firearm and took items from a victim who was working as a guard for an armored truck. The armed individual entered the vehicle and fled the area with the victims property," Oakland Police said in a statementOakland Police said the investigation into the robbery was ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.
One arrested in connection with Oakland business robberies
Police have arrested one person in connection with a series of robberies at a business in Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.
Stockton Police Officer Ny Tran arrested in connection to forgery, grand theft investigation
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton police officer was arrested as authorities investigate crimes connected to forgery and grand theft, officials said. Stockton Police Department identified the officer as Ny Tran. Police said he was turned over to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations in connection to an investigation for theft from an elder, forgery, grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Two shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said the shooting happened in the area of 30th Street and Brook Street at about 3:00 p.m. There are several businesses in the area immediately surrounding where the shooting occurred, including a […]
Bay Area man arrested in Hemet double shooting
The Hemet Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man from Castro Valley in an October double shooting that killed a Hemet man and wounded a woman. Roman Mendez, 21, was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jason Roy and the wounding of an unidentified woman who is recovering from the attack, police said in […]
Man shot to death in San Francisco's Bayview District in broad daylight
SAN FRANCISCO – Police said they're investigating the fatal shooting of a man in San Francisco's Bayview district in broad daylight Monday and asked the public for help in the investigation.At around 12:18 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting on the 4400 block of 3rd Street and upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After officers rendered first aid, medics arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital."Despite the lifesaving efforts of the medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," police noted in its announcement.The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail also responded to the shooting and took over the investigation.The victim's name was not released Tuesday.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
NBC Bay Area
Man Injured in Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Collision in San Jose
A man suffered major injuries in a collision with a vehicle Monday evening in San Jose, police said. The incident was reported at 5:54 p.m. at Meridian and Foxworthy avenues. The man was trying to cross the street outside of a crosswalk, according to police. He was taken to a hospital following the collision, police said.
CHP searching for truck involved in deadly hit-and-run near Modesto
STANISLAUS COUNTY – Investigators are seeking the public's help in locating a truck that is believed to be tied to a deadly hit-and-run that happened near Modesto early Monday morning.The California Highway Patrol Modesto said the truck is believed to be a 1997-2004 gray Dodge Dakota pickup. The CHP only released a stock image of a similar model vehicle but said the truck should have damage to its front left headlamp and body.The victim in the hit-and-run was identified as Ila Leeann Say, 51. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators believe Say was trying to cross the street when she was struck.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the involved vehicle or its driver should contact the California Highway Patrol.
Gilroy man arrested for shooting partner
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A Gilroy man was arrested on Monday after police accused him of a domestic violence-related shooting, the Gilroy Police Department announced. Pedro Martinez-Guerrero, 40, was taken into custody four days after being identified as the suspect. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive at about 10:00 p.m. on Nov. […]
hoodline.com
Palo Alto police looking for ‘Dinnertime Home Burglary Crew’ after month-long string of break-ins
Police in Palo Alto are looking for a group of criminals that they are calling the Dinnertime Home Burglary Crew. Apparently, the team of bandits burglarized 11 Palo Alto homes between October 9th and November 5th in neighborhoods scattered around the city, but all near major roadways. In a news release sent to KPIX, PAPD stated that "the trend indicates the crimes are occurring in unoccupied homes between 7 and 9 p.m., often on Friday and Saturday nights, in multiple neighborhoods of town, usually with entry being made via smashing glass doors in rear yards. Some of the homes have had alarms sound; other homes have not had their alarms armed. In all cases, the homes have been unoccupied at the time of the crimes."
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Deem Suspicious Device to Be Non-Explosive
A suspicious device found at the Salvation Army north of downtown San Jose has been deemed non-explosive, according to the police department. The device was found in the 700 block of West Taylor Street and prompted evacuations, police said. A street closure also was in place, and police asked the...
Major crash shuts John Daly, Lake Merced intersection in Daly City
DALY CITY -- An injury crash in Daly City Wednesday was blocking a major intersection near Interstate Highway 280, authorities said.The crash happened at the intersection of Lake Merced and John Daly Blvd in Daly City next to the Westlake Shopping Center. The North County Fire Authority said the intersection was closed and urged drivers to avoid the area.There were no immediate details about the crash or injuries.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Bayview shooting victim pronounced dead
A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Bayview neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
Ceres shooting kills two men that were known to each other
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were shot and killed in Ceres on Saturday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Redwood Road in Ceres after a report came in about someone being shot in a home. While deputies were en route to the home another person […]
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?
1-year-old Daphne Webb lived in the 800 block of Greenridge Drive off Keller Avenue with her father, John Anthony Webb, and her grandmother in Oakland, California. Daphne's 87-year-old grandmother suffered from dementia. John had custody of Daphne while his wife and her mother, Kiana Davis-Webb, lived in a rehabilitation home in Oakland.
Comments / 2