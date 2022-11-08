Read full article on original website
One of the biggest questions surrounding the Arizona Cardinals heading into the regular season was their ability to rush the passer. Names such as Markus Golden and J.J. Watt still resided in the front seven, but the decision to let Chandler Jones walk in free agency was a move some felt would be a mistake with just Dennis Gardeck and Victor Dimukeje in that slot.
Another twist in the Colts’ coaching plan is expected to ensue. The now-Jeff Saturday-led team is expected to move assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier into the play-calling role, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com report (on Twitter). While this may not be the team’s permanent plan, Frazier is...
With the Rams’ lead in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes looking to have slipped, this appears to be a more wide-open market. The star wideout’s second straight midseason free-agency bid is now believed to include the Bills, Cowboys, Packers and Giants. Other teams have been connected to the eight-year veteran, but Beckham named those four in a recent interview.
Two NFL coaches have been so fired in the 2022 season: The Carolina Panthers' Matt Rhule and the Indianapolis Colts' Frank Reich. Will the Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury be the next to lose his job? Firing speculation around Kingsbury has run rampant since the Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks in NFL Week 9,...
It wasn't just another NFL mid-season Wednesday for the Arizona Cardinals in preparation for their next game. The evening brought the first episode of HBO and NFL Films' joint reality TV series venture, "Hard Knocks." The show, which has been filmed since early in the season, comes at a not-so-ideal time. The Cardinals' struggles will be shown to a large cable TV audience with the team being 3-6 and not playing well overall.
Johnathan Abram will not reach free agency. The Packers stepped in with a successful waiver claim to land the former Raiders safety, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports. The Raiders cut bait on the former first-round pick Tuesday, but he will have a chance to make a better impression in Green Bay. Abram’s rookie contract runs through season’s end, after the Raiders did not pick up his fifth-year option. Just more than $1M is now the Packers’ responsibility.
Matt Hennessy is heading to injured reserve. The Falcons announced that they’ve placed the center on IR. To fill the open roster spot, safety Jovante Moffatt has been signed to Atlanta’s active roster from the practice squad. Hennessy was a third-round pick by the organization in 2020. After...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was ruled out of Wednesday's (November 9) practice due to a hamstring injury, according to the team's estimated injury report via NFL.com. Murray is reportedly considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's (November 13) NFC West Divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. "#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray...
The Rams have lost four of their past five games and have seen their offense crater from its 2021 form. The defending Super Bowl champions now face the prospect of their starting quarterback being unavailable. Sean McVay said Wednesday that Matthew Stafford is in the team’s concussion protocol. The 34-year-old...
In the wake of the NFL’s second midseason coach firing taking place yesterday , the most highly-rated name not currently on the sidelines has come up again. Sean Payton remains the subject of speculation regarding his return to coaching, but the 58-year-old is remaining patient in weighing his options.
The injury is expected to have a recovery timeline of four to six weeks, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (Twitter link). The fact that the Jets have their bye week upcoming will limit the game time he misses, but the news is nevertheless a significant blow for the team. Rankins,...
Arizona State and visiting Northern Arizona head into their game Thursday between the intra-state schools in Tempe, Ariz., feeling very
On signing day, Arizona pulls two of San Diego County's top girls basketball players in Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams, both of La Jolla Country Day
