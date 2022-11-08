ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

All Cardinals

Former Cardinals LB Chandler Jones Labeled as Massive Bust Thus Far

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Arizona Cardinals heading into the regular season was their ability to rush the passer. Names such as Markus Golden and J.J. Watt still resided in the front seven, but the decision to let Chandler Jones walk in free agency was a move some felt would be a mistake with just Dennis Gardeck and Victor Dimukeje in that slot.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pro Football Rumors

Jerry Jones addresses Odell Beckham Jr.'s potential fit with Cowboys

With the Rams’ lead in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes looking to have slipped, this appears to be a more wide-open market. The star wideout’s second straight midseason free-agency bid is now believed to include the Bills, Cowboys, Packers and Giants. Other teams have been connected to the eight-year veteran, but Beckham named those four in a recent interview.
DALLAS, TX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals struggles will air on 'Hard Knocks' but Kliff Kingsbury won't be watching

It wasn't just another NFL mid-season Wednesday for the Arizona Cardinals in preparation for their next game. The evening brought the first episode of HBO and NFL Films' joint reality TV series venture, "Hard Knocks." The show, which has been filmed since early in the season, comes at a not-so-ideal time. The Cardinals' struggles will be shown to a large cable TV audience with the team being 3-6 and not playing well overall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Packers claim safety Johnathan Abram off waivers

Johnathan Abram will not reach free agency. The Packers stepped in with a successful waiver claim to land the former Raiders safety, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports. The Raiders cut bait on the former first-round pick Tuesday, but he will have a chance to make a better impression in Green Bay. Abram’s rookie contract runs through season’s end, after the Raiders did not pick up his fifth-year option. Just more than $1M is now the Packers’ responsibility.
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Football Rumors

Falcons place OL Matt Hennessy on IR

Matt Hennessy is heading to injured reserve. The Falcons announced that they’ve placed the center on IR. To fill the open roster spot, safety Jovante Moffatt has been signed to Atlanta’s active roster from the practice squad. Hennessy was a third-round pick by the organization in 2020. After...
ATLANTA, GA
iheart.com

The Latest on Kyler Murray's Injury Status

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was ruled out of Wednesday's (November 9) practice due to a hamstring injury, according to the team's estimated injury report via NFL.com. Murray is reportedly considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's (November 13) NFC West Divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. "#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray...
Pro Football Rumors

Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol

The Rams have lost four of their past five games and have seen their offense crater from its 2021 form. The defending Super Bowl champions now face the prospect of their starting quarterback being unavailable. Sean McVay said Wednesday that Matthew Stafford is in the team’s concussion protocol. The 34-year-old...
Pro Football Rumors

Jets DT Sheldon Rankins facing multi-week absence

The injury is expected to have a recovery timeline of four to six weeks, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (Twitter link). The fact that the Jets have their bye week upcoming will limit the game time he misses, but the news is nevertheless a significant blow for the team. Rankins,...
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

