Honor confirms next date of 'flagship product' launch event as Magic5, Magic5 Pro and Magic5 Prestige Edition specification sheet leaks

Honor Magic Vs: Next-generation foldable launch date confirmed following emergence of leaked design and specifications
Honor has teased the design of its next foldable smartphone, which it has confirmed will launch as the Magic Vs. Arriving a few days after a Weibo leaker shared sketches of the upcoming smartphone, Honor has stated that the Magic Vs will be at the heart of its November 23 launch event. Currently, it is unknown whether Honor plans to introduce other smartphones, with the Magic5 series reported to be at a late stage of development with Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
4 stellar Pixel 7 Pro alternatives that forego the bugs but keep the stunning cameras
The obvious contender, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, counts itself among the best of the best in the Android market, both in terms of overall performance and camera quality. Snapping duties are handled by a quad-camera setup featuring a massive, 108 MP, 1/1.33-inch wide-angle lens alongside a 12 MP ultrawide setup with Super Steady video, and two telephoto efforts. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has both a 10 MP, 10x optical zoom periscope lens and a 10 MP, 3x telephoto to make sure you're covered from near to far.
MIUI 14 sheds annoying ads and bothersome bloatware as rumored release date draws near
Xiaomi’s Android overlay, MIUI 14, will apparently start rolling out on November 19, according to a report out of China. The MIUI 14 release date will likely coincide with the launch of a new range of Xiaomi smartphones, which in this case should be the Xiaomi 13 series. Some features of the custom Android overlay have already been leaked, but it seems there are some more big changes coming that will please owners of phones that will support the latest MIUI software.
Xiaomi Redmi 11A: Design and specifications leak for upcoming budget smartphone
Xiaomi has plenty of unreleased smartphones in the pipeline currently, not least the entire Redmi K60 and Xiaomi 13 series. However, a recent TENAA listing all but confirms the existence of another affordable Redmi smartphone. Certified as ‘22120RN86C’, the handset is believed to be the Redmi 11A, despite the release of the Redmi 10A only earlier this year.
Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro joins its fragile predecessor on JerryRigEverything's Shelf of Shame
The ROG Phone 6 Pro launched with a markedly bulky chassis housing a generous 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery and a whole load of cooling for its top-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with up to 18GB of RAM. All that lends an impression of solidity to the new Asus mobile flagship.
Realme 10 Pro Plus teased as having extremely thin display bezels ahead of November 17 launch
Yesterday, Realme confirmed that it would be unveiling its next smartphones on November 17, albeit seemingly only for its Chinese fanbase. With that said, Realme tends to bring its smartphones to market at some stage. Regardless, the company has now outlined some display details about the Realme 10 Pro Plus, one of several smartphones that Realme is expected to market under the Realme 10 series.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra Imaging Limited Edition augments the flagship smartphone's 1-inch main camera with new screw-on filters and the case to match
Xiaomi touts its latest top-end smartphone as one for photography enthusiasts, what with the 12S Ultra's inaugural Leica-branded circular rear camera hump that revolves around a first-gen Sony IMX989 main camera sensor. Now, the OEM has gone even further in pursuit of this clout for the Mi 11 Ultra's successor with a new Limited Edition.
Nokia Streaming Box 8010: Upgraded streaming box launches with a new ARM chipset and more memory
StreamView has started selling the Nokia Streaming Box 8010, a more expensive but also more powerful alternative to the older Nokia Streaming Box 8000. While the latter still sells for approximately €70, StreamView has priced the former at €129. For reference, both streaming boxes remain orderable from StreamView directly.
Honor 80: New leaks hint at a switch to Dynamic Island displays and a possible downgrade on main rear camera predictions
The Honor 80 series is currently believed to improve on its 70-series predecessors with spec bumps that might go all the way to a combination of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a 200MP camera in its top-end Pro+ variant. Then again, the leaker Digital Chat Station has downsized these expectations somewhat in their latest predictions for the devices.
First OLED Apple Studio Display monitor tipped to get a Quantum Dot Samsung screen
Samsung is preparing a Quantum Dot OLED display line that industry insiders claim is meant to supply Apple with 27-inch panels. Since that is the exact size of the current Apple Studio Display model, Samsung's A5 manufacturing line "main customer is expected to be Apple," and the line may be dedicated exclusively to Apple's future orders.
Xiaomi Redmi K60: Entry-level model passes through 3C as camera details leak
Xiaomi has certified the 23013RK75C with the 3C in China. Although the regulatory body has not revealed the device's marketing name, it is believed to be the Redmi K60. As the screenshot below shows, the 23013RK75C offers up to 67 W fast charging, mirroring the Redmi Note 12 Pro. However,...
GoPro HERO11 Black Mini released to retail following shipping delays
GoPro's HERO11 Black Mini missed its original release date of October 25, 2022; however, it has now made it to the (online) shelves just in time for the holidays. It is an action cam with a 27MP resolution rated for up to 5.3K HyperSmooth 5.0 video with an 8:7 aspect-ratio, just like its flagship counterpart; however, it has a rear-facing accessory mount in place of a touchscreen.
Intel launches NUC 13 Extreme Raptor Canyon mini PC kits with up to a desktop-grade i9-13900K CPU for US$1549
Desktop Gaming Intel Mini PC Raptor Lake Thunderbolt. Around a month ago at TwitchCon, Intel was showcasing the NUC 13 Extreme “Raptor Canyon” with a surprisingly large 13.9 L case that can even fit a triple-slot 12-inch GPU. Intel highlighted some features, but not the exact processors on the compute element. With yesterday’s official launch, Intel reveals the full specs, as well as price points for each kit.
Vivo X90 Pro Plus: Hands-on images reveal design, Zeiss optics and 'Xtreme Imagination' rear cameras
It seems that Vivo is close to announcing the X90 series. While the company shared sample camera photos last month, hands-on photos of its next flagship smartphone have emerged online. Seemingly, the design shown is of a retail unit, with @UniverseIce publishing an apparent promotional image on Twitter. Incidentally, the X90 Pro Plus looks very similar to a schematic that surfaced last month.
Forza Horizon 5 now offers DLSS, FSR, and ray tracing support in races, no plans for DLSS 3 at the moment
Forza Horizon 5 has received a major update that enables upsampling technologies such as AMD FSR 2.2 and DLSS 2.4. While ray tracing was previously limited to the ForzaVista mode, the latest update offers Ultra and Extreme ray tracing presets that also work in photo mode, free roam, and races.
Raspberry Pi CEO teases new products and expects shortage of the popular single-board computer to end next year
Creative tinkerers who like to work with the versatile and usually pretty affordable Raspberry Pi products have been complaining about the very poor availability and the sometimes outrageous prices of the popular single-board computer for more than two years now. As of today, even the smallest 1GB configuration of the Raspberry Pi 4 is selling for more than US$100 on Amazon, but thanks to slowly recovering supply chains, this rather aggravating situation could finally come to an end.
Galaxy S23 Ultra camera providers joined by China's Sunny Optical as Samsung cuts Sony out of the S23 series picture
The Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature two camera units that have been supplied by the Chinese company Sunny Optical, which has provided lenses for Samsung in the past as well as for rivals such as Huawei and Vivo. According to a report by The Elec, the S23 Ultra will have its 10 MP folded zoom telephoto camera and 12 MP ultra-wide camera mostly produced by Sunny Optical, with Samsung Electro-Mechanics (telephoto) and NAMUGA (ultra-wide) picking up any slack.
Amazfit GTR 4 smartwatch receives update 3.17.0.2 with new Route Import and Route Navigation features
A new update, version 3.17.0.2, is available for the Amazfit GTR 4. Included in the new software are many of the features added to the T-Rex 2 earlier this year, such as the Route Import feature which allows you to add journey plans to your smartwatch. There are various compatible formats, like .GPX and .TCX, enabling you to transfer routes from Strava and similar apps.
OnePlus Nord CE 3: Leaked specifications point to 120 Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery and 108 MP camera
@OnLeaks has partnered with GadgetGang to deliver details about the Nord CE 3, a smartphone that is slated to arrive in early 2023. While the device's launch may be a while away, the pair claim to have obtained a near-complete specification sheet. Surprisingly, the Nord CE 3 is claimed to rely on the Snapdragon 695, a nominally less powerful chipset than the Dimensity 900 in the Nord CE 2.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: Packaging, specifications and release dates leak for re-branded RTX 4080 12 GB
Only a few days have passed since @kopite7kimi claimed that NVIDIA planned to relaunch the RTX 4080 12 GB under a different name. To recap, while NVIDIA announced the RTX 4080 12 GB alongside the RTX 4080 16 GB and the RTX 4090, it pulled the 12 GB model before its release after recognising the confusion caused by creating two similarly named graphics cards with vastly different capabilities. Subsequently, @kopite7kimi asserted that NVIDIA had settled on renaming the RTX 4080 12 GB to ‘RTX 4070 Ti’, thereby providing a direct successor the RTX 3070 series.
