Honor confirms next date of 'flagship product' launch event as Magic5, Magic5 Pro and Magic5 Prestige Edition specification sheet leaks

Xiaomi’s Android overlay, MIUI 14, will apparently start rolling out on November 19, according to a report out of China. The MIUI 14 release date will likely coincide with the launch of a new range of Xiaomi smartphones, which in this case should be the Xiaomi 13 series. Some features of the custom Android overlay have already been leaked, but it seems there are some more big changes coming that will please owners of phones that will support the latest MIUI software.

1 DAY AGO