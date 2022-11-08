Read full article on original website
4 stellar Pixel 7 Pro alternatives that forego the bugs but keep the stunning cameras
The obvious contender, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, counts itself among the best of the best in the Android market, both in terms of overall performance and camera quality. Snapping duties are handled by a quad-camera setup featuring a massive, 108 MP, 1/1.33-inch wide-angle lens alongside a 12 MP ultrawide setup with Super Steady video, and two telephoto efforts. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has both a 10 MP, 10x optical zoom periscope lens and a 10 MP, 3x telephoto to make sure you're covered from near to far.
Retroid Pocket 3+ launches with performance upgrades in multiple colours
Retroid has announced a new gaming handheld, roughly three months after it launched the Pocket 3. While the company continues to sell the Pocket 3, it has introduced the Pocket 3+. Unsurprisingly, the Pocket 3+ is more powerful than the Pocket 3 and is more expensive to boot. Specifically, Retroid...
Xiaomi 12S Ultra Imaging Limited Edition augments the flagship smartphone's 1-inch main camera with new screw-on filters and the case to match
Xiaomi touts its latest top-end smartphone as one for photography enthusiasts, what with the 12S Ultra's inaugural Leica-branded circular rear camera hump that revolves around a first-gen Sony IMX989 main camera sensor. Now, the OEM has gone even further in pursuit of this clout for the Mi 11 Ultra's successor with a new Limited Edition.
DIZO Watch D Plus previewed with an even larger display than original DIZO Watch D
DIZO has announced the Watch D Plus, a smartwatch that will arrive approximately five months after the Realme sub-brand launched the Watch D. While the company boasted that it was 'Time To Go Big' with the Watch D, the Watch D Plus' display will span even further than its sibling. Specifically, the Watch D Plus has a 1.85-inch display, 0.5-inches larger than the one in the Watch D.
Realme 10: MediaTek Helio G99-powered smartphone arrives with 50 MP camera and Super AMOLED display for US$230
Realme has introduced the Realme 10, the first device in the series of the same name. While Realme is expected to unveil the likes of the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus later this month in China, the more entry-level has arrived globally. As expected, Realme has swapped Qualcomm for MediaTek, with the Snapdragon 680 making way for the Helio G99.
Leaker reveals specifications for possible Realme GT Neo 4 or OnePlus Ace 2
Digital Chat Station has leaked numerous specifications for an upcoming smartphone that will be released by a BBK Electronics subsidiary. According to the leaker, the device could be the Realme GT Neo 4 or the OnePlus Ace 2. Presumably, the specifications could apply to both smartphones, considering past OnePlus and Realme releases. The leaker adds that the smartphone will be marketed as a Redmi K60 series competitor, which should debut within the next few months.
Nokia Streaming Box 8010: Upgraded streaming box launches with a new ARM chipset and more memory
StreamView has started selling the Nokia Streaming Box 8010, a more expensive but also more powerful alternative to the older Nokia Streaming Box 8000. While the latter still sells for approximately €70, StreamView has priced the former at €129. For reference, both streaming boxes remain orderable from StreamView directly.
Jlink E27QP4K 27-inch VA 165 Hz gaming monitor has almost everything for $270 USD
Deal | Jlink E27QP4K 27-inch VA 165 Hz gaming monitor has almost everything for $270 USD. The G-Sync-enabled 27-inch Jlink gives the Dell S2721DGF a run for its money in a classic VA vs. IPS option. We've done all the usual measurements to show just exactly what the Jlink can offer and what it's missing.
Leica Leitz Phone 2: Re-bodied Sharp Aquos R7 previewed globally ahead of Japan-only launch
Leica has revealed a successor to the Leitz Phone 1. Predictably called the Leitz Phone 2, the handset features a distinct design, albeit with the internals from the Sharp Aquos R7. For reference, the Aquos R7 is the result of a Leica and Sharp collaborative effort, which the former has now extended to Xiaomi as well.
iFixit starts stocking Pixel 6a spare parts as collaboration with Google deepen
IFixit has expanded its spare parts offering for Pixel smartphones. Announced in April, Google and iFixit's collaboration extended to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. However, iFixit continues to offer spare parts for the Nexus 6P, the original Pixel and the Pixel XL. Please note that spares for these...
Deal | Superfast MacBook Pro 14 with Apple M1 Pro SoC returns to its lowest sale price yet on Amazon
The well-rounded multimedia laptop with the quick Apple M1 Pro processor is still an excellent choice for demanding users, especially since the company has apparently pushed back the release of the upgraded successor to the 2021 MacBook Pro 14 to next year. The Cupertino-based tech behemoth has reportedly postponed the...
Next gen Razer Blade 18 specs leak out along with impressive Geekbench scores for Intel's i9-13900HX mobile CPU
Specs for Razer’s next gen flagship gaming laptop appear to have been leaked on Geekbench along with some impressive test scores, as reported by the BenchLeaks Twitter account. The Geekbench test entry mentions a Razer Blade 18 (RX09-0484) that is powered by the upcoming i9-13900HX Raptor Lake mobile processor coupled with 32 GB of RAM.
Honor 80: New leaks hint at a switch to Dynamic Island displays and a possible downgrade on main rear camera predictions
The Honor 80 series is currently believed to improve on its 70-series predecessors with spec bumps that might go all the way to a combination of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a 200MP camera in its top-end Pro+ variant. Then again, the leaker Digital Chat Station has downsized these expectations somewhat in their latest predictions for the devices.
Intel launches NUC 13 Extreme Raptor Canyon mini PC kits with up to a desktop-grade i9-13900K CPU for US$1549
Desktop Gaming Intel Mini PC Raptor Lake Thunderbolt. Around a month ago at TwitchCon, Intel was showcasing the NUC 13 Extreme “Raptor Canyon” with a surprisingly large 13.9 L case that can even fit a triple-slot 12-inch GPU. Intel highlighted some features, but not the exact processors on the compute element. With yesterday’s official launch, Intel reveals the full specs, as well as price points for each kit.
Xiaomi Redmi 11A: Design and specifications leak for upcoming budget smartphone
Xiaomi has plenty of unreleased smartphones in the pipeline currently, not least the entire Redmi K60 and Xiaomi 13 series. However, a recent TENAA listing all but confirms the existence of another affordable Redmi smartphone. Certified as ‘22120RN86C’, the handset is believed to be the Redmi 11A, despite the release of the Redmi 10A only earlier this year.
Vivo X90 Pro Plus: Hands-on images reveal design, Zeiss optics and 'Xtreme Imagination' rear cameras
It seems that Vivo is close to announcing the X90 series. While the company shared sample camera photos last month, hands-on photos of its next flagship smartphone have emerged online. Seemingly, the design shown is of a retail unit, with @UniverseIce publishing an apparent promotional image on Twitter. Incidentally, the X90 Pro Plus looks very similar to a schematic that surfaced last month.
Raspberry Pi CEO teases new products and expects shortage of the popular single-board computer to end next year
Creative tinkerers who like to work with the versatile and usually pretty affordable Raspberry Pi products have been complaining about the very poor availability and the sometimes outrageous prices of the popular single-board computer for more than two years now. As of today, even the smallest 1GB configuration of the Raspberry Pi 4 is selling for more than US$100 on Amazon, but thanks to slowly recovering supply chains, this rather aggravating situation could finally come to an end.
Honor Magic Vs: Next-generation foldable launch date confirmed following emergence of leaked design and specifications
Honor has teased the design of its next foldable smartphone, which it has confirmed will launch as the Magic Vs. Arriving a few days after a Weibo leaker shared sketches of the upcoming smartphone, Honor has stated that the Magic Vs will be at the heart of its November 23 launch event. Currently, it is unknown whether Honor plans to introduce other smartphones, with the Magic5 series reported to be at a late stage of development with Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Early Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro leak suggests Exynos 2300-based Tensor G3, 12 GB RAM, and Android 14
Preliminary details about what could be the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have surfaced. Codenamed Shiba and Husky, respectively, these next gen Google Pixel phones are said to be running Android 14 and will be powered by yet another Samsung-Google SoC collaboration codenamed Zuma, which is likely to become the Tensor G3 with the same Exynos 5300 5G modem as the Tensor G2.
GoPro HERO11 Black Mini released to retail following shipping delays
GoPro's HERO11 Black Mini missed its original release date of October 25, 2022; however, it has now made it to the (online) shelves just in time for the holidays. It is an action cam with a 27MP resolution rated for up to 5.3K HyperSmooth 5.0 video with an 8:7 aspect-ratio, just like its flagship counterpart; however, it has a rear-facing accessory mount in place of a touchscreen.
