FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LMPD identifies motorcyclist who died in collision on Arnoldtown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man riding a motorcycle died after a fatal collision in Louisville Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a collision involving a motorcycle on Arnoldtown Road at Hardwood Forest in southwest Jefferson County around 6 p.m. Police said witnesses saw 60-year-old Billy...
Wave 3
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newberg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was taken to UofL Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Newberg neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road on Thursday at about 6 a.m. LMPD’s preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male was...
Wave 3
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They picked the wrong person. A Louisville ATF agent was the victim of an attempted carjacking, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. Two teens displayed their guns when they tried to rob and carjack the victim, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident happened near...
Louisville police arrest, charge 2 more minors in July homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teens were arrested Wednesday afternoon for their alleged role in a July homicide. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says both 17-year-olds were charged with complicity to the following: murder, receiving stolen property over $10K, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. Those charges are in...
Wave 3
Gun found in student’s backpack at Fern Creek High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Security was heightened at a Jefferson County Public School on Wednesday afternoon after a student was found with a gun in their backpack. According to a letter sent to families from Fern Creek High School Principal Rebecca Nicolas, staff received a report on Wednesday afternoon that a student may have a gun in their possession.
Louisville business leaves downtown citing string of violence experienced near store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A downtown Louisville restaurant owner said he's had enough, so he's moving after just three years in the middle of the downtown business district. Melba’s Culinary Canvas is moving to NuLu, where owner Charlie Reed hopes the string of violence he faced downtown won't follow.
LMPD: Teen injured in Parkland shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood. Metro Police officers responded to the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. The teen male was taken to UofL Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police do not have any suspects...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
WLKY.com
5th suspect wanted for deadly shooting in New Albany arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fifth suspect wanted for a shooting, which left a 25-year-old man dead, was arrested in Louisville. Police arrested Demetrius Roberts, 18, Tuesday morning on outstanding warrants. Roberts is believed to be involved in the shooting that left 25-year-old Dajour Jones dead on Sept. 1. Jones...
Thieves in Louisville are still targeting certain vehicles due to viral trend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thieves are continuing to target Kia and Hyundai drivers in Louisville, according to local authorities. In a video posted to Twitter, Louisville Metro Police said since Sept. 1, over one-third of all vehicles stolen in the Metro have been Kias and Hyundais. LMPD First Division Major...
wvih.com
Kids Rob Louisville Code Inspector
A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being knocked to the ground and robbed of her personal handgun last week by two kids. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be working in pairs. A video shows...
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville police locate missing 48-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit has canceled an alert for a 48-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. A note from Louisville Metro Police said Teresa Ellis Vannatta was found safe and will be reunited with loved ones. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
LMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says shortly after midnight they responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue. Upon arrival, Sixth Division officers say they located...
Wave 3
Family members memorialize man shot, killed outside KFC on Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a growing memorial outside the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Breckenridge Lane in the Hikes Point area for 33-year old Quinton Jones, the man who Louisville Metro police identified as being shot and killed at the location on Friday. LMPD said around 7:15 p.m. on...
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man operaitng a motorcycle has died after losing control and striking a utility pole. Louisville Metro police say the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Ave., just east of Preston St. Officers called to the scene found...
wdrb.com
Harrison County prosecutor says lethal force 'justified' when man pointed shotgun at officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County prosecutor said lethal force was justified when a man was shot by sheriff's deputy on Nov. 4. According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, deputies went to a home in Laconia, Indiana, to arrest a man on an escape warrant and other charges. The man, 28-year-old Michael Kerns Jr., first approached officers outside with a chainsaw and refused to listen to orders to put it down.
Wave 3
Police looking for missing Newburg teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old. According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen Sunday around 5:30p.m. in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive in the Newburg neighborhood. Evan has not contacted his parents and they are in fear of...
WLKY.com
High-speed motorcycle crash near Pleasure Ridge Park leaves man dead, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says that a man died after being involved in a high-speed crash on his motorcycle. LMPD said around 6 p.m. Wednesday Third Division officers responded to a call of a crash on Arnoldtown Road at Hardwood Forest, which is near Pleasure Ridge Park.
Wave 3
LMPD chief talks about the future under a new mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s police department is in limbo. LMPD finds itself in the midst of a new mayoral transition, a Department of Justice investigation with a possible consent decree and a dwindling number of officers. “How would you describe LMPD when you first got here?” WAVE News...
Wave 3
Bullitt County’s long voter lines hurt hotel business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Election Day, Bullitt County had five voting locations. One voting location, Paroquet Springs Conference Center, is next door to the Country Inn Suites Hotel. The long lines in the parking lots blocked the entrance and made it virtually impossible for anyone to in. “When I...
