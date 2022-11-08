Read full article on original website
Trump’s indicted billionaire pal testifies that his presidency was “disastrous” for business
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Tom Barrack, the indicted billionaire real estate financier with close ties to former President Donald Trump, testified at his criminal trial that his business relationship with the former president was nothing but trouble. Barrack characterized his dealings with Trump as "disastrous," adding that...
Here's how you know Donald Trump is afraid of Ron DeSantis
The 2022 campaign isn't even over yet, but Donald Trump is already starting a 2024 fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Donald Trump May Choose This Person As His 2024 Running Mate
Although Donald Trump hasn't made it official, at this point it would be shocking if he didn't announce his candidacy for 2024. The former president has spent the last two-plus years setting the stage for it. On January 6, Trump refused to admit that the election was over, even as rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results (via Reuters). From there, he has continued to promote his claims of fraud in his Truth Social posts and at the many rallies he attends for Republican candidates and political action committees (via CBS News). In addition, Trump takes every opportunity to criticize President Joe Biden's actions on everything from the economy to the immigration crisis — and point out how he would have handled matters if he were still in office.
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
Michael Cohen says Trump 2024 run would ‘destroy the great grift’
Michael Cohen on Sunday said former President Trump will not run for president in 2024 because it would “destroy the great grift” and limit Trump’s ability to spend money raised through his political action committee. Cohen, a former personal attorney for Trump, has repeatedly said that he...
Pence says of a Trump run in 2024: 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more'
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday appeared to hold back from supporting Donald Trump if the former president were to run again in 2024 and become the Republican nominee. “Well, there might be somebody else I’d prefer more,” Pence said at a Georgetown University event late Wednesday when asked...
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Asks DeSantis to Not Run in 2024: 'We Need Trump'
Marjorie Taylor Greene asked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to not run for president in 2024, adding that Republicans need former President Donald Trump "back in the White House." The Georgia representative made the remarks on Monday evening at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, for the former president's last campaign stop...
Morning Joe celebrates Trump ‘losing’ America: ‘Desantis is GOP leader now’
Joe Scarborough celebrated the poor results for the GOP in the midterms. Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough took to the airwaves on Wednesday morning to celebrate former President Donald Trump’s loosening grip on the Republican Party following the GOP’s lacklustre midterm performance. While congressional control is yet to...
Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement
MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
US News and World Report
Defiant Trump Thumbs Nose at Jan. 6 Committee with Possible Presidential Bid Date
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol concluded its latest hearing with an unexpected show of force when it subpoenaed former President Donald Trump last month. But it may have also inadvertently marked the calendar for the announcement of Trump’s presidential bid. [. Read:. Trump...
‘People are gonna think you're stupid’: Trump warned Pence not to ‘wimp out’ before Jan. 6, Pence writes
In an excerpt adapted from Pence's book, the former vice president wrote about Trump repeatedly admonishing him in the last weeks of their administration. Former President Donald Trump repeatedly told former Vice President Mike Pence not to “wimp out” — that is to say, not to certify the results of the 2020 election — in the final weeks of their administration, according to an excerpt from Pence’s new book published on Wednesday.
KCCI.com
Trump says he will 'very, very, very probably' run again in 2024
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — On Thursday, during a rally in Sioux City, former President Donald Trump discussed the probability of running for president again. Trump was in Iowa rallying for Republican candidates on next week's midterm ballot. There were three Iowan candidates featured at the rally: Iowa Gov. Kim...
No more than 5 out of 50 current GOP senators want to see Trump run for president in 2024, a Republican senator told Politico
Former President Donald Trump is all but certain to cast his name for the 2024 presidency. However, few GOP senators want to see him as the party's frontrunner, Politico reported. The incoming midterm results are also putting Trump's hold on the GOP in question. Only a handful of incumbent Republican...
Trump will be told to delay announcement of his 2024 campaign until after the Georgia senate runoff, his campaign advisor said. It's unclear if Trump will follow through.
Donald Trump teased plans to announce his presidential campaign shortly after the midterms. But the GOP's shortcomings on Wednesday are causing Trump's advisors to rethink that strategy. Trump had hoped to use the midterms as an indication of his unwavering influence on the party. Former President Donald Trump's campaign advisor...
NBC Miami
Biden Expected to Bring Up Chinese Economic Practices, Taiwan and Russia's War in Ukraine in First Meeting With Xi as President
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will discuss a range of geopolitical challenges next week in his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since he ascended to the White House two years ago. "We expect this meeting to be an in-depth and substantive conversation between the leaders aimed...
Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump's Support
It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Fox News guest begs Donald Trump not to run again in 2024
Conservative commentator Michele Tafoya did not mince words when dunking on former President Donald Trump's speculated 2024 debut in the aftermath of the expected red wave manifesting as a lackluster pink ripple Tuesday night. Tafoya, a former sports reporter who has since dabbled in conservative punditry, contended that the lackluster...
Trump news – live: Trump tells rally to vote in ‘giant red wave’ as he rants about ‘weaponised’ justice system
Donald Trump spoke at a ‘Save America’ rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday night in support of Republican candidates in that state ahead of next week’s midterm elections.“This Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” he told the crowd, promising to end Nancy Pelosi’s career once and for all.Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and before him, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have been armed and shot the man who assaulted him, intending to...
Trump’s biggest midterm bets don’t pay out
The former president wanted a big night celebration at Mar-a-Lago. He ended up with a new round of questions about whether he’s the GOP’s future.
