Bright object hovers over CA neighborhood an hour before moving away
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at San Diego reported watching and photographing a bright, hovering object that eventually slowly moved away after less than an hour at about 9 p.m. on April 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kusi.com
San Diego homeless population hits another record high
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
2 San Diego County restaurants being added to Michelin Guide California
A Golden Hill restaurant and an eatery in Oceanside are among the 37 restaurants that are being added to the Michelin Guide’s list for California.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego's Historic The Marine Room Criticized For New Per Person Minimum & Increased Pricing
San Diego's historic The Marine Room is being criticized for its increased prices and a new policy that requires a $100 pre-paid minimum per person for dining in the restaurant's recently-renovated lounge area. Last month, La Jolla Shores' iconic, 81-year-old Marine Room revealed a refreshed dining room and new oceanfront...
pacificsandiego.com
TunaVille Market offers San Diegans dinner — straight from the docks
Before the crack of dawn on most days that they’re open — Wednesday through Saturday — Tommy Gomes and his TunaVille crew are on the docks outside their shop on Driscoll’s Wharf, meeting commercial fishing boat captains ready to offload their latest seasonal catch. The vessels,...
Total lunar eclipse coming to the skies above San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Something incredible will be happening in the sky above San Diego in the early morning hours Tuesday. CBS 8 talked with an expert about what to expect. “The eclipse of the moon affects nothing else but our eyes. If you were standing on the moon, of course, you would see the earth passing in front of the sun and you’d get a wonderful solar eclipse, but from here on the earth, we see the moon as it appears to be disappearing as it passes into the shadow of the earth,” said Dennis Mammana, an astronomer who now lives in Borrego Springs.
MarketInk: San Diego’s Popular ‘DSC’ Radio Show Is Ending After 32 Years
A legendary San Diego morning radio show is coming to an end after 32 years. “The DSC Show,” heard weekdays from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KGB-FM 101.5, will end Friday, Dec. 16, following the recent retirement announcements of longtime DSC co-hosts Dave Rickards and Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph.
San Diego Trash, Midway Height Measures Too Close to Call; Cannabis Tax, PLAs Lead
City and county voters decided several hotly contested issues Tuesday, including questions over cannabis taxation, coastal hight limits and city contracting. Measure A – the proposal to tax cannabis businesses in unincorporated communities led by nearly 20% in early returns Tuesday. Voters cast 271,414 votes in favor of the measure – 59.1% of the total – while 187,738 others – 40.9% – voted against it. The measure, if it passes, will impose tax rates from 2% to 6% depending on the type of cannabis business, from retailing to cultivation. According to county officials, it would generate from $3 million to $5.5 million in the general fund to pay for services and infrastructure. Critics, however, challenged the fairness of taxing unincorporated communities with the funds set to go to the general fund for use throughout the greater county.
The Old California Mining Co. Secures New Home in San Marcos
Classic North County Steakhouse to Relocate and Rebrand as The Mining Co.
Young San Diego man achieves dream of buying his first home
For many in the market for their first home, one of the biggest hurdles can be qualifying for a mortgage.
Supernatural Sandwiches Making a Comeback
Miramar Seafood Restaurant Reopening and Expanding Menu
McCann takes early lead in race for Chula Vista mayor
City Councilmember John McCann has built an early lead in the Chula Vista mayoral race, early results in the California General Election showed Tuesday night.
presidiosentinel.com
Internationally Acclaimed Lightscape Coming to San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, November 18 through Sunday, January 1, except for Christmas Day. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound.
San Diego defense contractor sentenced for providing info to Chinese govt.
A San Diego civilian defense contractor who pleaded guilty to accepting money from Chinese government representatives in exchange for providing aviation-related information from his American defense contractor employers was sentenced Monday to 20 months in prison. Shapour Moinian, 67, handed over information “related to multiple types of aircraft designed and/or...
NBC San Diego
San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results
Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
'Livable San Diego' files lawsuit over Mayor's 'Build Better' program
SAN DIEGO — A community association called 'Livable San Diego' filed a lawsuit against the City of San Diego, claiming the 'Build Better' program is in "violation of the United States Constitution, California Constitution, Mitigation Fee Act, and CEQA." 'Build Better SD' is a program approved by the San...
California mayor’s race could determine its ‘welcoming city’ status for migrants
On Tuesday, the city of Chula Vista is electing a new mayor who could overhaul the city's current "welcoming city" status when it comes to migrants.
San Diego Measure B Election Results | Change trash, recycling code & fees
SAN DIEGO — Those living in the City of San Diego voted on Measure B in the November 8, 2022 general election to decide if the city can amend the existing municipal code to change how they recover costs for solid waste management services. Measure B Live Election Results.
KPBS
How San Diego's political map shifted from red to blue and what comes next
Take a look at a San Diego County voter registration map and you'll see a county that has become quite a bit more blue over the past two decades. Then talk to some voters who’ve left the Republican Party and they'll have no problem telling you why. For Mountain...
NBC San Diego
‘I Saw the Shark Bite My Thigh:' Del Mar Shark Bite Victim Speaks Out
Lyn Jutronich has been swimming her entire life. Here in San Diego, she’s part of a group of ocean swimmers. It's safe to say, most days, you can find her in the water. “During the week, I have a swim partner that I meet up with a couple of times a week,” said Jutronich. “And he and I swim together the same route that we usually do with the group because it's familiar and we know the distance and we know there are lifeguards and people out. So we had met up [on that day]”
