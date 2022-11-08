Read full article on original website
St. Mary Medical Center first in Northwest Indiana to offer groundbreaking TCAR procedure to treat carotid artery disease
HOBART | St. Mary Medical Center is the first hospital in Northwest Indiana to treat carotid artery disease and reduce the risk of future strokes using an innovative procedure called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven and minimally invasive approach for patients who need carotid artery treatment.
Chicago group turning plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless
CHICAGO - A group of women who meet every week in Hegewisch have plenty to feel good about. They’re helping the environment, and the homeless at the same time, by turning thousands of plastic bags into some comfort for the homeless. You’ll find the women in the back of...
What is skin cycling and is it effective? Chicago doctor weighs in on social media trend
Nowadays it seems like everyone on social media is sharing their skin care routines. What works for one doesn't always work for all. One Chicago area dermatologist, Dr. Lauren Fine, weighs in on social media skin care trends like skin cycling.
'She was gushing blood': Chicago mother defends daughter from dog attack
CHICAGO (CBS) – The mother of an 11-year-old Albany Park girl said her daughter was attacked by a dog near her school.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot spoke to the mother who said the incident last week has traumatized them.The mother said she was walking with her daughter on a sidewalk, towards her daughter's school when a large dog, possibly an Akita, jumped on the girl's back, knocking her to the ground and biting her in the head.She has puncture wounds on the side and center of her head, a bite wound at the nape of the girls' neck.The child's mother...
fox32chicago.com
Black McDonald's Operators Association donates 2,000 turkeys to Chicago families in need
The Austin community is full of cheer today as the Black McDonald's Operators Association donates 2,000 turkeys to families in need. The Food For the Body and Spirit turkey giveaway is celebrating over 20 years of giving. Wednesday's pop-up was the first of four.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Order of protection keeps dad from his daughters until he fights in court and wins
Order of protection keeps dad from his daughters until he fights in court and wins. A father is going through a divorce, which is always difficult, says Fathers’ Rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving, who has been through a divorce himself. He has to worry about maintaining his relationship with his children and he has to worry about not being destroyed financially.
CDC investigating multi-state listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, cheese
Pregnant women and those 65 and older are the most at risk.
Personalized metabolic approach to weight loss
Every weight loss journey is different, there isn’t one plan or diet that works for everyone. So today we’re learning more about a personalized metabolic approach. Davis Jaspers founder of VitaLife Weight Loss joins us now with more. Instagram @vitalifeweightloss. Text 815-421-9240 for a promo code. Daytime Chicago...
Chicago man who lost son to gun violence helps family with 3 brothers shot
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four days after three Chicago brothers were shot, family and friends are trying to track down the gunman, offering a big reward and passing out flyers.Among them, a Chatham father who lost his son to gun violence. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with him and the push to find his son's killer. "That was his 16th birthday, I remember now." Memories quilted on a blanket. that Rodney White-El will cherish. "This was in front of the steakhouse. That's what he liked, that's what he liked. He was well dressed. He was always into dressing himself."...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Tripledemic, Masking Recommendations
With concerns over a so-called "tripledemic" hitting the U.S., including in Illinois, what can you do to protect yourself?. Cases of RSV and flu are rising in many places, including the Chicago area. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. COVID, Flu, RSV: Here...
wbrc.com
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
CRESTWOOD, Ill. (Gray News) – A 17-year-old from the Chicago area has died following a battle with mononucleosis, commonly known as mono. According to a GoFundMe page, Ryan Plowman died Saturday. Due to a compromised immune system related to a late diagnosis of Crohn’s disease, Plowman’s body couldn’t fight off several complications from mono, the page said.
fox32chicago.com
Flights canceled from Orlando to Chicago as Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall
CHICAGO - Some Chicago area residents are happy to be home and out of the path of Hurricane Nicole, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning near St. Port Lucie on the east coast of Florida. Many of these areas now have evacuation orders and...
oakpark.com
The attic or the basement
My uncle Gene came to live with us in 1948 and stayed until he lost his life in an accident in 1961. My uncle Hubert lived with us from 1948 until he married and moved to the North Side of Chicago in 1951. Gene’s bedroom was in the attic, and...
fox32chicago.com
Men jump on school bus, hurl anti-Semitic slurs at Orthodox Jewish students in Chicago
CHICAGO - Four men jumped onto a bus filled with students from a local Orthodox Jewish school and hurled anti-Semitic slurs at them Wednesday. According to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a school bus was dropping off Jewish elementary students from a local Orthodox Jewish school in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in bump-and-run carjacking from 2020
CHICAGO - A woman was charged in connection with a bump-and-run carjacking that took place in 2020 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Ariana Barrett-Washington, 20, is accused of rear-ending a 25-year-old woman and carjacking her when she got out of the vehicle to check out the damage on Nov. 20, 2020 in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a Chicago Home Where Lost Historic Charm Was (Carefully) Restored
Chicago designer Wendy Labrum spends a lot of time figuring out where to hide the Legos. (And the Magna-Tiles, and the Thinking Putty, and the PlayMobil…) Not only is she raising four kids of her own, but she also tends to attract the same demographic among her clients. “We’ve...
Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash; CTA buses affected: Chicago police
Some CTA buses have to be rerouted due to the investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Advocates for people with disabilities ask city of Chicago to plow sidewalks
CHICAGO - Mobility advocacy groups are calling for the city to take on the responsibility of clearing sidewalks of snow. Advocates say it would help those with disabilities navigate sidewalks during winter months. The issue has now gained support from a Northwest Side alderman, who is preparing to introduce an...
whatnowchicago.com
Five New Mochinut Locations Coming to Chicagoland
Mochinut, the fast-growing mochi donut chain, is opening five new locations across Chicagoland, including one site coming to Schaumburg at 191 W. Golf Rd. The international franchise-based company currently has three locations in the area, including one in Saint Charles and one in Arlington Heights. Now, Mochinut has plans to open new sites in Chicago, Wheeling, Schaumburg, Niles, and Naperville. Franchisee Victor Lee tells What Now Chicago he will be in charge of the Schaumburg location and expects to open the site in Spring 2023. The opening dates and franchisees of the other locations are unknown.
'It shocked me': Body parts found in garbage of Chicago neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details now about a series of disturbing discoveries in the same Chicago neighborhood.Three times in the past week, human body parts have been found in Austin. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez has the latest on the investigation.You may find some of this story disturbing. On Sunday, officers were doing a follow up on the other two incidents when they discovered two human arms inside of a dumpster about a mile from a police station."We have our violence but I mean that's crazy; body parts," said Austin resident Vermont Porter. He and other Austin residents are shocked...
