Orlando, FL

click orlando

What … just … happened 🥴

Hello everyone! It’s Friday … YOU MADE IT! 😃👍. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a wild week here in Central Florida. I will tell you between covering a midterm election 🗳️, a hurricane/tropical storm 🌀 and so many other things, I’m kind of tired this week, but I will survive. This week’s newsletter is going to be short and sweet. To be honest, because of all the other news in the world, the park’s themselves were a little quiet. All of the parks closed temporarily due to the storm but have since reopened. On a brighter note, the weather in the coming days looks perfect.
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Night of a Million Lights Returning to Island H20

The highly anticipated Orlando event, Night of a Million Lights, is returning for 2022. It was named the “number one thing to do in December in Orlando” by USA Today. Its normal location is at the Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Florida. However, this year this event will be taking place at the Kissimmee Waterpark, Island H20. The event runs from November 12th to January 1st, 2023.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Orlando Weekly

Black Restaurant Week kicks off Friday in the Orlando area

Black Restaurant Week returns to the Orlando area this Friday, shining a spotlight on local, Black-owned eateries in our area. Running from Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 20, Black Restaurant Week focuses in on Black restauranteurs, bartenders, chefs, caterers and food truck operators throughout the state. Some of the Orlando-area restaurants promoted in this year's Black Restaurant Week are: B Cupcakes 3030 E. Semoran Blvd.
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

Walt Disney World theme parks to close ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the Sunshine State continues in preparation for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, Walt Disney World announced closures that will happen ahead of the storm. The amusement park announced Wednesday morning it's planning to make adjustments as it continues to "prioritize the safety of our...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

BREAKING: Disney World Announces Phased Park Closure Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is on its way to Central Florida and has already prompted tropical storm watches in both Orange and Osceola counties (where Disney World is located). Disney is preparing for the storm’s arrival by updating cancelation policies and closing certain areas of the parks and hotels. Now, Disney has announced a phased closure of the parks and some hotels along with more cancelations of events.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Nicole damages setup for Orlando's upcoming Electric Daisy Carnival

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Nicole sweeps across Florida, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, Orlando's Tinker Field has been shaken up, WKMG reports. New video shows tents, fences, signs, and other debris scattered across the property, which is scheduled to host the three-day Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) music festival.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Tropical Storm Nicole – Disney World and Orlando Closures

As Tropical Storm Nicole nears, businesses and schools are updating their plans. Some places are closing and we encourage our readers to monitor the latest reports. We will continue to update when we can and as announcements are made. Important... The post Tropical Storm Nicole – Disney World and Orlando Closures appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Aussie Grill Now Open for Business in Waterford Lakes

Aussie Grill Waterford Lakes is now open for business! Inspired by Outback Steakhouse®, Aussie Grill’s bold and bright flavors allow for a memorable and unmatched fast-casual dining experience. The first Aussie Grill opened in 2019 in Saudi Arabia, followed by Hong Kong, and the U.S. Aussie Grill at...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando, are you ready? Electric Daisy Carnival is near

The multi-day EDM extravaganza Electric Daisy Carnival is here! Taking over Tinker Field in downtown Orlando, EDC is bringing in big names like Afrojack, Green Velvet, REZZ, Alison Wonderland and a legion of other star producers and DJs. Few festivals around these parts are as immersive as EDC, which this year boasts five themed stages, including the keneticField stage (“always in motion, forever evolving”) and the circuitGROUNDS, which is about being “rooted in the land in which we dance.” At this three-day weekender, the eclectic and fantastically attired attendees often overshadow the performers, so if you’re planning to attend you’d better be fabulous. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13, Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com, $200-$410.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Orlando Airport to Close Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is set to impact Florida later this week, with a tropical storm warning in effect for Orange and Osceola counties, where Disney World is located. Earlier today, Orlando Airport shared that they were keeping a close eye on the storm and would provide updates as they learned more.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Viral TikTok of seemingly injured dolphin at SeaWorld Orlando causes outrage

A TikTok that seems to show a dolphin bleeding at SeaWorld Orlando after being attacked by other dolphins is going viral. The video, posted by user @the.man.child, shows an injured dolphin resting on the side of the tank where Dolphin Adventures is performed.The poster claims the dolphin was attacked by other dolphins at the park and trainers can be heard calling off the show in the clip's audio. "A dolphin pod at SeaWorld Orlando today repeatedly attacked one of the dolphins in the pod, while the trainers were trying to do the show, causing the dolphin to start bleeding," they wrote.
ORLANDO, FL

