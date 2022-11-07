Read full article on original website
3 Florida Man headlines that made me laugh until I criedEvie M.Orlando, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you thinkEvie M.Orlando, FL
Dad hits back at online trolls who criticized his daughters’ homecoming dresses as 'provocative' and 'inappropriate'Aabha GopanOrlando, FL
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
What … just … happened 🥴
Hello everyone! It’s Friday … YOU MADE IT! 😃👍. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a wild week here in Central Florida. I will tell you between covering a midterm election 🗳️, a hurricane/tropical storm 🌀 and so many other things, I’m kind of tired this week, but I will survive. This week’s newsletter is going to be short and sweet. To be honest, because of all the other news in the world, the park’s themselves were a little quiet. All of the parks closed temporarily due to the storm but have since reopened. On a brighter note, the weather in the coming days looks perfect.
Night of a Million Lights Returning to Island H20
The highly anticipated Orlando event, Night of a Million Lights, is returning for 2022. It was named the “number one thing to do in December in Orlando” by USA Today. Its normal location is at the Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Florida. However, this year this event will be taking place at the Kissimmee Waterpark, Island H20. The event runs from November 12th to January 1st, 2023.
Black Restaurant Week kicks off Friday in the Orlando area
Black Restaurant Week returns to the Orlando area this Friday, shining a spotlight on local, Black-owned eateries in our area. Running from Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 20, Black Restaurant Week focuses in on Black restauranteurs, bartenders, chefs, caterers and food truck operators throughout the state. Some of the Orlando-area restaurants promoted in this year's Black Restaurant Week are: B Cupcakes 3030 E. Semoran Blvd.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Here’s when Orlando’s theme parks plan to reopen
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s theme parks are assessing damage and following Tropical Storm Nicole as they make arrangements to reopen. Some attractions and resorts are changing their operational hours this week as the storm’s impact remains uncertain. See a breakdown of updates to Florida theme parks...
Dolly Llama to Open Winter Garden Location
Franchisee Amit Maini tells What Now Orlando that the chain is “kind of a unique concept—ice cream and Belgian waffles together. All the raw materials come straight from Belgium.”
Walt Disney World theme parks to close ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. — As the Sunshine State continues in preparation for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, Walt Disney World announced closures that will happen ahead of the storm. The amusement park announced Wednesday morning it's planning to make adjustments as it continues to "prioritize the safety of our...
BREAKING: Disney World Announces Phased Park Closure Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is on its way to Central Florida and has already prompted tropical storm watches in both Orange and Osceola counties (where Disney World is located). Disney is preparing for the storm’s arrival by updating cancelation policies and closing certain areas of the parks and hotels. Now, Disney has announced a phased closure of the parks and some hotels along with more cancelations of events.
Nicole damages setup for Orlando's upcoming Electric Daisy Carnival
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Nicole sweeps across Florida, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, Orlando's Tinker Field has been shaken up, WKMG reports. New video shows tents, fences, signs, and other debris scattered across the property, which is scheduled to host the three-day Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) music festival.
Tropical Storm Nicole – Disney World and Orlando Closures
As Tropical Storm Nicole nears, businesses and schools are updating their plans. Some places are closing and we encourage our readers to monitor the latest reports. We will continue to update when we can and as announcements are made. Important... The post Tropical Storm Nicole – Disney World and Orlando Closures appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s a list of reopenings following Tropical Storm Nicole
Many locations in Central Florida were forced to close ahead of Nicole’s arrival early Thursday morning in preparation for the storm, which hit Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. Now, as Nicole bends away toward the northwest, many of these locations are set to reopen. Check below for a...
Aussie Grill Now Open for Business in Waterford Lakes
Aussie Grill Waterford Lakes is now open for business! Inspired by Outback Steakhouse®, Aussie Grill’s bold and bright flavors allow for a memorable and unmatched fast-casual dining experience. The first Aussie Grill opened in 2019 in Saudi Arabia, followed by Hong Kong, and the U.S. Aussie Grill at...
Orlando, are you ready? Electric Daisy Carnival is near
The multi-day EDM extravaganza Electric Daisy Carnival is here! Taking over Tinker Field in downtown Orlando, EDC is bringing in big names like Afrojack, Green Velvet, REZZ, Alison Wonderland and a legion of other star producers and DJs. Few festivals around these parts are as immersive as EDC, which this year boasts five themed stages, including the keneticField stage (“always in motion, forever evolving”) and the circuitGROUNDS, which is about being “rooted in the land in which we dance.” At this three-day weekender, the eclectic and fantastically attired attendees often overshadow the performers, so if you’re planning to attend you’d better be fabulous. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13, Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com, $200-$410.
Orlando Airport to Close Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is set to impact Florida later this week, with a tropical storm warning in effect for Orange and Osceola counties, where Disney World is located. Earlier today, Orlando Airport shared that they were keeping a close eye on the storm and would provide updates as they learned more.
An Evening With Larry The Cable Guy in Orlando, FL Jan 15th, 2023 – presale code
The presale passcode for an upcoming An Evening With Larry The Cable Guy presale is finally available!!. For the duration of the exclusive presale members with active subscriptions have got the chance to purchase concert tickets ahead of the public. Go on and treat yourself, your friends who will be...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Orlando Science Center offering camp while schools are closed Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for a way to entertain your kids on Friday while classes are canceled due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Orlando Science Center has an option. The center is offering a day camp for students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade on Friday...
LIVE WEB CAMS: Check out how Nicole impacts Port Canaveral, Daytona Beach, Flagler Beach and Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Nicole brings severe weather to Florida, you can check out what things are looking like via our live web cameras. From Port Canaveral to Flagler Beach to Daytona Beach and back to Orlando, you can see how Nicole is impacting Central Florida. [TRENDING: Florida amendment...
Viral TikTok of seemingly injured dolphin at SeaWorld Orlando causes outrage
A TikTok that seems to show a dolphin bleeding at SeaWorld Orlando after being attacked by other dolphins is going viral. The video, posted by user @the.man.child, shows an injured dolphin resting on the side of the tank where Dolphin Adventures is performed.The poster claims the dolphin was attacked by other dolphins at the park and trainers can be heard calling off the show in the clip's audio. "A dolphin pod at SeaWorld Orlando today repeatedly attacked one of the dolphins in the pod, while the trainers were trying to do the show, causing the dolphin to start bleeding," they wrote.
Polk Sheriff's Charities to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — It's already that time of year when we get the turkey, dressing and cranberry sauce out, and Polk Sheriff's Charities is lending a helping hand to help set the table. Polk Sheriff's Charities, a not-for-profit charitable organization, will hold a free turkey giveaway on Saturday,...
Walt Disney World Suspends New Park Reservations as Subtropical Storm Nicole Shifts to Central Florida
Yesterday, we reported that The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties — which included Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. Today, the National Hurricane Center projected the path of Subtropical Storm Nicole has shifted north with a landfall closer to Brevard...
Hurricane Nicole: Doordash will stop food delivery services
ORLANDO, Fla. — DoorDash will be suspending operations across central Florida due to Hurricane Nicole. The company announced that it will stop taking orders in Orlando and surrounding areas starting Wednesday night at 9 p.m. They said that they took this precautionary measure because Hurricane Nicole is forecast to...
