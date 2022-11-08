In her third appearance on Prestige Indonesia’s cover, Linda Tan shares about her professional journey with Sandimas Group, her leadership style, and her passion for travel. The third time’s a charm, the saying goes. This rings especially true when the first two occasions were charming as well. That’s why we were quite happy for the opportunity to once again welcome Linda Tan to the magazine’s cover. A loving mother, a CEO of a leading company, an ardent traveller, and a passionate foodie, Linda is a veritable treasure trove of inspirational and aspirational stories.

2 DAYS AGO