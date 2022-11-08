Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDogThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Home for Families aiming to close hunger gap amongst kids with afterschool food program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A major problem across Central Ohio that impacts a number of kids and their lives is food insecurity. Countless kids miss out on essential needs like warm meals on a daily basis, but one organization is stepping in to tackle the issue. Home For Families...
myfox28columbus.com
Bus driver shortage forces Reynoldsburg students to take class from home
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — All students in the Reynoldsburg City Schools district are spending some school days learning at home instead of inside the classroom due to a bus driver shortage. According to the district, at least 10 more drivers need to be hired plus substitute drivers. "It’s hard....
myfox28columbus.com
Voters approve $90M bond to provide infrastructure funding for Pickerington schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Voters in Pickerington voted to pass an $89.9 million bond to provide funding for the Pickerington Local School District. The district has said funding from the levy would be used to address overcrowding issues in schools. The district said the funding will be used to:
myfox28columbus.com
Pelontonia celebrating 2022 fundraising at "Night of Impact" event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pelotonia is holding an event Thursday night to celebrate and reveal its fundraising total for the year. "A Night of Impact" will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at KEMBA Live!. Eric Olsavsky, Pelotonia's vice president of community engagement and partnership joined Good...
myfox28columbus.com
Mayor Ginther presents 2023 General Fund budget, largest-ever in city history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther released his proposed 2023 General Fund budget on Thursday. The city presented a balanced budget of $1.14 billion, the largest-ever in city history. Money will be used for programs, services and priorities benefiting Columbus residents and neighborhoods while restoring key reserves...
myfox28columbus.com
Recent Ohio State grad speaks out about suicide to help others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a dark pain so many go through but can't explain, the deep hole of depression. A problem mental health experts said is only growing across Central Ohio. From the stress of the pandemic to financial and family issues, the reasons are different but doctors say the outcome is the same: suicide rates are rising by the day.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus dads unite to put baby-changing tables in restrooms of small businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dads across Columbus are uniting to tackle a stinky situation: Fathers pushing to clean poop but needing a bit of help and it all starts at the changing table. Columbus City Councilmen Rob Dorans and Nick Bankston are new dads. Both have sons under the...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus mayor, city leaders outline 2023 Operating Budget, plans for safety
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced his proposal for the 2023 Operating Budget, which includes $705 million that will focus on neighborhood safety. The mayor was joined by Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Assistant Fire Chief Chris Blair. With millions of dollars going to keep...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Council holds first hearing on proposed flavored tobacco legislation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a packed house inside Council Chambers Wednesday for Columbus City Council's first hearing on Columbus Public Health's Proposed Flavored Tobacco Legislation. Nearly 50 community members, health experts, small business owners, and more testified during the hearing, either for or against the possible ban.
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
myfox28columbus.com
Nursing shortage could lead to life-or-death consequences for Columbus quadriplegic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man paralyzed from a skiing accident years ago called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say he needs a lifesaving solution to the nation's nursing shortage. Jeremy Pauley, now a quadriplegic, claims a lack of nurses is hindering his medical care as he does not have the means to change his catheter more frequently and avoid critical infections.
myfox28columbus.com
Health officials investigating measles outbreak at Franklin County childcare facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health said they are investigating a measles outbreak associated with a local childcare facility. The agencies said there are currently four confirmed cases among unvaccinated children with no travel history. The childcare facility, which has not been named...
myfox28columbus.com
Dangerous people on the street? Judge takes questions on setting bail before Issue 1 vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Columbus women are linked by tragedy and time. Both moms are missing their sons who were killed less than two weeks apart. Both, now members of the Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children group, have been calling for higher bail amounts to be set. They believe certain sums send a certain message.
myfox28columbus.com
Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
myfox28columbus.com
Local blacksmith shop offers free work therapy for veterans, hosting auction this Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of Veteran's Day, a local blacksmith shop is giving back with a live auctioning fundraiser. Macabee Metals will host a fundraiser this Saturday to raise money for Warriors Way Forge, a recreational therapy organization. Macabee Metals' Aldai Stein and David Bates, president of...
myfox28columbus.com
Crossroads Church looking to feed families in need this Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The holidays can be tricky for those struggling with food insecurities. Getting a meal, let alone on a holiday, is not easy for everybody, but Crossroads Church is hoping to help feed 280 families in need this Thanksgiving. "We know this time of year is...
myfox28columbus.com
WonderLight's Christmas in Ohio returns Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — WonderLight's Christmas in Ohio returns on Friday!. The family-friendly holiday event features over 1 million LED lights, synchronized to Christmas music. Visitors will see shooting stars, floating snowflakes, dancing candy canes and lollipops, giant Christmas trees and of course, the tunnel of lights. This dazzling...
myfox28columbus.com
Gahanna brewery hosting US Marine Corps birthday celebration
GAHANNA, Ohio (WSYX) — A brewery in Gahanna is inviting the community to celebrate the United State Marine Corps' 247th birthday. The celebration is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Heart State Brewing at 505 Morrison Road. The Marine Corps was established on Nov. 10, 1775,...
myfox28columbus.com
USO honors veterans with Ohio Salute to Celebration event happening this Veteran's Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 2022 USO Ohio Salute to Service Celebration, presented by Mercedes-Benz of Easton, will take place on Veteran’s Day at the historic Valley Dale Ballroom and will honor the service of our Armed Forces and celebrate the 81-year legacy of the USO. Alison Ruble,...
myfox28columbus.com
Santa arrives at Polaris Fashion Place this week, 6 weeks before Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Santa Claus is returning to Polaris Fashion Place on Friday!. Officials at the shopping mall announced Santa will arrive on Nov. 11 and stay until Christmas Eve. Family and friends are invited to stop by and take a holiday photo with Santa Monday through Saturday,...
