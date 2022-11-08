ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Pelontonia celebrating 2022 fundraising at "Night of Impact" event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pelotonia is holding an event Thursday night to celebrate and reveal its fundraising total for the year. "A Night of Impact" will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at KEMBA Live!. Eric Olsavsky, Pelotonia's vice president of community engagement and partnership joined Good...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mayor Ginther presents 2023 General Fund budget, largest-ever in city history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther released his proposed 2023 General Fund budget on Thursday. The city presented a balanced budget of $1.14 billion, the largest-ever in city history. Money will be used for programs, services and priorities benefiting Columbus residents and neighborhoods while restoring key reserves...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Recent Ohio State grad speaks out about suicide to help others

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a dark pain so many go through but can't explain, the deep hole of depression. A problem mental health experts said is only growing across Central Ohio. From the stress of the pandemic to financial and family issues, the reasons are different but doctors say the outcome is the same: suicide rates are rising by the day.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus mayor, city leaders outline 2023 Operating Budget, plans for safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced his proposal for the 2023 Operating Budget, which includes $705 million that will focus on neighborhood safety. The mayor was joined by Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Assistant Fire Chief Chris Blair. With millions of dollars going to keep...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Council holds first hearing on proposed flavored tobacco legislation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a packed house inside Council Chambers Wednesday for Columbus City Council's first hearing on Columbus Public Health's Proposed Flavored Tobacco Legislation. Nearly 50 community members, health experts, small business owners, and more testified during the hearing, either for or against the possible ban.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Nursing shortage could lead to life-or-death consequences for Columbus quadriplegic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man paralyzed from a skiing accident years ago called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say he needs a lifesaving solution to the nation's nursing shortage. Jeremy Pauley, now a quadriplegic, claims a lack of nurses is hindering his medical care as he does not have the means to change his catheter more frequently and avoid critical infections.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Crossroads Church looking to feed families in need this Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The holidays can be tricky for those struggling with food insecurities. Getting a meal, let alone on a holiday, is not easy for everybody, but Crossroads Church is hoping to help feed 280 families in need this Thanksgiving. "We know this time of year is...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

WonderLight's Christmas in Ohio returns Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — WonderLight's Christmas in Ohio returns on Friday!. The family-friendly holiday event features over 1 million LED lights, synchronized to Christmas music. Visitors will see shooting stars, floating snowflakes, dancing candy canes and lollipops, giant Christmas trees and of course, the tunnel of lights. This dazzling...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gahanna brewery hosting US Marine Corps birthday celebration

GAHANNA, Ohio (WSYX) — A brewery in Gahanna is inviting the community to celebrate the United State Marine Corps' 247th birthday. The celebration is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Heart State Brewing at 505 Morrison Road. The Marine Corps was established on Nov. 10, 1775,...
GAHANNA, OH

