Quick Six: Brian Burns, PJ Walker declared starter, offseason rebuild & more
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Should the Panthers have traded Brian Burns for multiple first-round picks?
PJ Walker has been declared the starting quarterback this week; we break down the decision.
The Panthers’ offseason could be a toughie… maybe even rebuild mode.
Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, Robbie Anderson’s first games as a Cardinal, nachos, pizza, or wings, and more.
All on Monday’s Quick Six.
Let’s TalkFollow @CSLonQCN
Agree with our takes? Let’s chat about it.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0