Charlotte, NC

Quick Six: Brian Burns, PJ Walker declared starter, offseason rebuild & more

By Connor Lomis
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Should the Panthers have traded Brian Burns for multiple first-round picks?

PJ Walker has been declared the starting quarterback this week; we break down the decision.

The Panthers’ offseason could be a toughie… maybe even rebuild mode.

Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, Robbie Anderson’s first games as a Cardinal, nachos, pizza, or wings, and more.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.

Related
The Tennessean

Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry among 15 players on Tennessee Titans injury report Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans had a long list of players show up on their first injury report of the week Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) host the Broncos (3-5) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Some of the Titans' most important players either did not practice or were limited in practice Wednesday, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and a number of other starters.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Game Haus

3 Head Coach Candidates for Carolina Panthers

The Panthers fired their head coach, Matt Rhule, after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season. He amassed a record of 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach. Former one-and-done Cardinals coach Steve Wilks has replaced Rhule in the interim, but it is unclear whether or not he’ll remain past this season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Q 105.7

Von Miller Offers Buffalo Bills His QB Skills, If Allen Is Out

Buffalo Bills edge rusher extraordinaire, Von Miller, knows a thing or two about hitting an opposing quarterback. In a way, Miller has made his living off of disrupting and tackling quarterbacks, specifically. However, as the Bills Mafia paced nervously, awaiting news on Josh Allen's injured elbow, Miller offered Buffalo his services on the other side of the football.
Yardbarker

Broncos Place C Lloyd Cushenberry on Injured Reserve

The Denver Broncos will have a new center for at least the next four weeks — and possibly the remainder of the season — after Lloyd Cushenberry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. In a corresponding transaction, Denver elevated safety Anthony Harris from the practice...
DENVER, CO
