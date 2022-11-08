Read full article on original website
Anti-culture war candidates win three seats on Ohio State Board of Education, with big boost from teachers’ unions
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Voters elected three candidates to the Ohio State Board of Education on Tuesday who oppose fights over LGBTQ students in bathrooms and attempts to control how American racism is discussed in social studies classes. The Ohio Federation of Teachers and the Ohio Education Association contributed tens...
Incumbent DeWine wins re-election as Ohio governor
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has been re-elected as governor in Ohio, NBC News projects Tuesday night. Gov. DeWine defeated Democrat Nan Whaley. DeWine is a former attorney general, congressman and U.S. senator who has served as governor since 2018. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the...
With Ohio voting so heavily Republican, can anyone still argue that it’s a gerrymandered state? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Republican U.S. House candidates led in 67% of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts despite collecting only about 57% of the overall vote total in the first congressional elections held under Ohio’s new gerrymandering reform rules. But in statewide offices, Republicans swept with 60% or more of...
Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer
Republican incumbents won the day in races for Ohio’s attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer, according to unofficial general election results. Attorney General Dave Yost fought back attacks for his role in the abortion ban now indefinitely blocked in Ohio, and reports of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled out of state for […] The post Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection
Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
How Ohio’s criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. With the vast majority of ballots counted, voters in Ohio overwhelmingly chose to approve a […] The post How Ohio’s criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Voters Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Measures In Five Cities
Ohio voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen got the chance to make a policy change.
Unofficial results in: Bob Fehrenbacher wins seat in WVA House of Delegates- 11th District
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many of the candidates on the West Virginia Ballot were at the Wood County Court house Tuesday night waiting for the results to come in. One of those candidates was republican Bob Fehrenbacher. Fehrenbacher was announced as the unofficial winner for the West Virginia House of...
Ohio Election Results 2022
The results are in and another election has come to a close here in Columbus. Although Ohio certainly experienced a “red wave”, election night didn’t go quite as planned for republicans around the country. Although some races are still yet too close to call, the predicted overwhelming majority the GOP had been counting on did not materialize.
Republicans to Hold Strong Majorities in Both Houses of State Legislature
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears Republicans will hold historic veto-proof majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate after Tuesday’s election. According to unofficial results with late-arriving absentee and provisional ballots still to be added in, Republicans could control as many as 67 of the 99 House seats and 26 of the 33 Senate slots.
Vernon Criss re-elected to W.Va. 12th District
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The House of Delegates 12th district of West Virginia is staying with republican Vernon Criss. Criss wins his race for re-election over democratic candidate, Jonathan Defibaugh and libertarian candidate, Stephen Smith. Criss says that he’s humbled and pleased to see the voters bringing him back and...
How red is Ohio after Republican wins on Election Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Once fondly referred to as a “bellwether” and often a swing state in major elections, Ohioans by-and-large elected candidates who were squarely and staunchly red in 2020 — and they followed a similar trend Tuesday night. The Ohio GOP was projected by the Associated Press to win most of its statewide […]
Bill Johnson re-elected as Ohio Sixth District U.S. Congressman for seventh term
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Republican Bill Johnson is re-elected to another term as Ohio Sixth District U.S. Congressman. Johnson won over the democratic candidate, Louis Lyras with 73 percent of unofficial votes going in favor of him. This will be Johnson’s seventh time being elected to this seat and...
Polls have closed for the 2022 general election
UPDATE: PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Polls have closed for Ohio and West Virginia for the 2022 general election. Every seat in the U.S. House is up for election this year, along with about a third of the U.S. Senate. Control of both houses of congress is on the line; both...
What the passing of Issue 1 and Issue 2 means for Ohioans
Voters in Ohio overwhelmingly passed state issues one and two Tuesday night. But what does that mean for those living across the Buckeye State?. Mindy Drayer talks with political strategist and attorney Mehek Cooke. Mehek also discuses the historic voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election and why we may see more and more women running for office in the near future.
Unofficial midterm election results are in - Candidates react
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The unofficial results for midterm races and issues are in. WTAP talked to candidates and officials soon after results came in. Tuesday was a big day for local libraries. The Wood County library levy passed. Director Brian Raitz said he’s relieved. Plus some of that funding will get Williamstown a new building for its library, which officials have said is much needed.
Ohio breaks early voting record
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio set a record for early and absentee voting in a midterm election this year. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, more than 1.55 million Ohioans either voted early or requested an absentee ballot for the midterm election, an increase of 3.9% over 2018, which was also a […]
Ohio deer poachers convicted
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of...
Issue 1 and Issue 2: Ohio constitutional amendments changing cash bail, prohibiting noncitizens from voting in local elections poised to pass
COLUMBUS, Ohio –Ohio voters on Tuesday appeared to overwhelmingly support a pair of statewide ballot issues. Issue 1 would require courts to consider public safety when determining the amount of cash bail, and Issue 2 would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens from voting in elections.
Ohio: What to expect on election night
OHIO (AP) — Ohio Republicans will seek to retain their hold on every branch of state government this Election Day as Democrats look to a competitive U.S. Senate race as a possible pickup. The top race has Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan facing Republican JD Vance for the chance...
