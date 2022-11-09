Live Results: Georgia votes in congressional and state elections

Anna Kim/Insider

Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Georgia, flirting with newfound swing state status, will go to the polls in some of the most competitive and contentious races this cycle. The state will elect 14 congressional representatives, though just the 2nd District is seen as particularly competitive.

What the state lacks in competitive congressional seats, though, it makes up for in two of the most closely-watched elections in the country.

One, for governor, pits incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp against Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch. The other puts Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican Herschel Walker in a race that may very well determine control of the Senate.

