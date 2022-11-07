Read full article on original website
Blackwell’s 23 points lead No. 18 Baylor women’s basketball past UIW 71-42
Strolling into halftime with an eight point lead over the University of the Incarnate Word, No. 18 Baylor women’s basketball appeared to be on the ropes. Senior forward Aijha Blackwell led the way through the first two quarters with 17 points on 8-10 from the floor. Only three other Bears had scored at all to that point, the next highest scorer having just five points.
McLane after dark: Students stoked for Baylor football ‘blackout’ game
Baylor football will be running into the dark this weekend. The Bears will host No. 19 Kansas State University for a 6 p.m. contest Saturday at McLane Stadium. It marks the first Big 12 night game Baylor has played at home since Nov. 29, 2020, against the Wildcats. Nov. 16, 2019, saw the last nighttime matchup that featured a full-capacity McLane Stadium.
Baylor’s Mulkey doesn’t just dominate acro & tumbling, she created it
Could you imagine going back-to-back-to-back-to — well, you get the point. Baylor’s acrobatics and tumbling head coach Felecia Mulkey has won every national title; all 11 of them and the last seven with the Bears. However, this goes deeper than just coaching, as Mulkey is actually one of the creators of the entire sport.
‘Stay ready, don’t get ready’: No. 10 Baylor volleyball engages in conference title race
With four games remaining in the regular season, the young No. 10 Baylor volleyball team has set itself up for a Big 12 championship — if they can run the table. A motto of “stay ready, don’t get ready” keeps everyone engaged. The group only has...
Christmas on Fifth returns for 55th year as campus holiday tradition
Baylor’s Christmas on Fifth has made a 55-year journey, bringing traditions back each year while also welcoming new activities for the festive day. “Back in the fall of 1967, going toward the Christmas season, there was no Christmas decoration on campus at all,” Dr. Alton Hassell, Baylor alumnus and retired professor of chemistry, said.
What to Do in Waco: Nov. 11 – 13
Harvest Fest | Open until Nov. 12 | Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Brazos Bluff Ranch, 7007 Gholson Road | Kids 3 and under free, 4 and up $18 each | Come out and enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, a hay maze, food, photo ops, games and more. All these things are included in the price of admission.
Women’s Faculty Writing Program widens possibilities for mothers, caregivers
By offering writing sessions dedicated to publishing work and writing grants, the Women’s Faculty Writing Program (WFWP) has helped members achieve promotions and close the gap between male and female faculty positions at Baylor. The program was first started in fall 2017 by two Baylor English professors. WFWP coordinator...
International Education Week expands students’ understanding of world
This week, Baylor is hosting International Education Week. It is designed to promote and celebrate international exchange worldwide, according to Holly Joyner, assistant director of marketing and communications for the Center for Global Engagement. Joyner is in charge of International Education Week and said the program began because of the...
Faculty look ahead to winter break for travel, holiday celebrations
Baylor faculty look forward to celebrating the holiday season while school is out with traditions and plans of their own. Some faculty members said they spend most of their winter break traveling, visiting family or resting. Many of them said they do not spend much time preparing for the spring semester.
Department of Public Safety, Hunter Walker release video promoting Guardian app
Baylor’s Department of Public Safety released a video promoting the Rave Guardian app, featuring student body president Hunter Walker. “One of Baylor’s main priorities is the safety of its students,” Walker said in the video. “With that in mind, Baylor encourages students to use the free Rave Guardian app.”
Non-Christian students engage in holiday season at Baylor
Baylor is known for its holiday-themed events like Christmas on Fifth, which caters to its majority-Christian population. However, students of non-Christian faiths on campus still enjoy partaking in the holiday season. Katy senior Sanjana Natarajan practices Hinduism, but she said her favorite holiday is Christmas. For as long as she...
Last Language Standing competition encourages language use outside of classroom
Hosted from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, Last Language Standing (LLS) is a weeklong competition among different languages taught at Baylor. The event is located in front of the Interactive Media & Language Center (iMLC) on the third floor of Draper Academic Building. According to the LLS website, LLS allows...
Red wave hits McLennan County: Sessions, Birdwell, Anderson reelected
Republicans kept their hold on McLennan County Tuesday night as both Texas state and U.S. Congress seats remained conservative. Candidates gathered at the McLennan County Republican Party offices to meet constituents, monitor election results and rejoice in a conservative sweep of the state and national offices. Attendance picked up around...
International students prepare for homesickness, holiday travel
For many international students, the holidays can either be a time to fly home and see family or a time to miss them more than ever. Mexico City, Mexico, junior Hyusuk Ricky Oh said during the semester, it can be hard to be away from family for months at a time. It’s often too impractical to travel internationally for Thanksgiving, making for a lonely week in Waco while friends are away with their own families.
Friendsgiving tradition sparks strong bond among friend groups
Whether students plan on traveling home or staying in Waco for a week of food and football, Friendsgiving dinners provide an opportunity to celebrate and share a meal with loved ones. According to a Delish article, the term Friendsgiving dates back to 2007, but its popularity may be attributed to...
Waco Regional Airport under renovation, to include diverse public artwork
Waco Regional Airport is currently undergoing renovations with an expected completion date in August 2023, according to Waco Regional Airport operations manager Cody Mathis. Waco Regional Airport is a conduit for both locals and tourists. Over 2.6 million people visited Waco in 2018, and the airport has served 118,049 passengers, according to its website.
Zapped Waco welds permanent bond with family, local businesses
Cherie Walker and her daughter, Kennedy Miller, began Zapped Waco, a semi-permanent jewelry business, in May after they were inspired by the matching bracelets they bought from Magnolia Market. Walker and Miller bought the machinery and jewelry chains and set up socials. As the business began to establish itself, Miller...
Animal Rescue Club discovers potential backyard breeder
Baylor’s Animal Rescue Club has made it a goal to free several dogs it found being kept in chicken-coop-like cages just outside of campus. The club strives to help limit the number of strays in Waco, whether it be through educating, volunteering at animal shelters or providing care for strays found on the streets.
