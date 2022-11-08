Baja Arizona Notes: Finn Meister is 2nd at Jr. Nationals; Sydney Teneycke named Director of the Southern Chapter PGA; Caitlin Lowe Camp; Marissa Gendron is an Associate Director at Texas Tech

Read full article on original website
Arizona Women's Basketball announces Signing Class
Arizona women's basketball inked one of the best signing classes in program history on Wednesday, signing Breya Cunningham, Montaya Dew and Jada Williams. Each signee comes from a top high school program and has competed at the highest level. Williams and Cunningham have additionally each represented Team USA, winning gold medals at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
allsportstucson.com
Catalina Foothills RB Samuel Delgado named APS Digital Print/Frog & Firkin Player of the Week
Catalina Foothills RB Samuel Delgado rushed for 240 yards on 21 carries with 3 TDS to help the Falcons defeat Sahuaro 31-14 Friday night. Delgado earned a banner from APS Digital Print and a Frog and Firkin Football for his efforts. Named one of “Arizona’s Heart & Sol” by KOLD...
arizonawildcats.com
Softball Inks Five on National Signing Day
TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona Softball has announced that the team will welcome five of the nation's top recruits to the 2024 roster. Arizona's signing class is ranked No. 9 overall by Extra Inning Softball. Arizona's signing class includes three pitchers, one utility player, and one outfielder. Ryan Maddox, a...
allsportstucson.com
Gametime Recruiting & Consulting Southern Arizona Week 12 offensive stats leaders
Stats compiled from MaxPreps provided by coaches and schools. *Denotes Class 1A (8-man football) player. Jayden ThoresonMica MountainSoph1,491122199.6131879. The 2022 top rushers in Southern Arizona. Stats compiled from MaxPreps provided by coaches and schools. *Denotes Class 1A (8-man football) player. PlayerSchoolYrYdsCarYPCTDGP. Andres BonillaBuenaSoph1,5461878.3169. Cristian PandoWillcoxSr1,5041698.93011. Ayden FuentesWillcoxSr1,34812211.11711. Diego ChavezBisbeeSr1,0891338.2810. Marek...
Eastern Progress
Scouting report: No. 19 Arizona Wildcats vs. NAU Lumberjacks in home opener
Who: NAU (0-1) at No. 19 Arizona (0-0) G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) NAU. G Regan Schenck (5-7 senior) G/F Emily Rodabaugh (6-0 junior) F Montana Oltrogge (6-0 grad transfer)
allsportstucson.com
From the Archives: Arizona’s record shooting brings back memories of Snowden & Olson years
Lee Shappell’s first few paragraphs read as follows in the Arizona Republic when Arizona shot a school-record 71.4 percent from the field at McKale Center while upsetting A.C. Green and No. 20 Oregon State 69-58 on Feb. 25, 1984:. “It was appropriate some members of Arizona’s 1974 basketball team...
Arizona Basketball: Freshman Kylan Boswell is ahead of schedule
Despite suffering an injury, Arizona Basketball freshman Kylan Boswell is ahead of schedule as he shined in his debut last night. It was a great off-season for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona Basketball, not only as the Wildcats added several, last-minute recruits and transfers to the roster, but perhaps none were bigger than Kylan Boswell.
arizonasuntimes.com
Ric Grenell Predicts Blake Masters Will Win as Latest 75,583 Ballots Come In from Maricopa and Pima Counties
Trump-endorsed Blake Masters didn’t appear to pull any closer to Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) after the results of counting more ballots were released shortly after 6 p.m. PST on the day after the midterm election. Although Kelly took the lead initially on election night, his lead has mostly shrunk as the types of ballots being counted last trended toward Republicans.
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best truck stop eats.
Bear spotted Tuesday in Rancho Vistoso area
Arizona Game and Fish Tucson tweeted the sighting, speculating that the bear could be the same one seen twice last week in Oro Valley.
Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child
Tucson, with its heat and dryness that mitigate my chronic pain, proximity to the beaches of Mexico, diverse population, and year-round opportunities for hiking and mountain biking, is the perfect city to raise our two children. Yet, like many other families, my husband, Amit, and I plan to leave our dream home to protect our […] The post Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
City of Tucson to re-open Section 8 housing waitlist Jan. 3
The city of Tucson has announced plans to re-open its Section 8 housing waitlist early in 2023, on Jan. 3.
allsportstucson.com
Heartbreaking playoff loss concludes season for Nighthawk Volleyball
Avondale — After a crushing 3-0 loss to the top-ranked Millennium Tigers in the 5A volleyball quarterfinals for the No. 8 Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks, their 2022 season has officially come to a close. As Millennium was able to secure the third and final set, emotions started to emerge as many saw their high school career come to a close. After congratulating Millennium on the win, the Nighthawks hugged and embraced each other as the bittersweet moment brought the girls to tears.
California Pizza Restaurant Now Open in Town
Stop by the new pizza restaurant that is now open.Girl With Red Hat/Unsplash. There are pizzas, and then there are PIZZAS. For anyone who loves pizza loaded to the brim with toppings and more meat, veggies, and other goodies stacked as high as a mountain, there are only a handful of destinations to find that kind of pie here in Tucson. While there are plenty of pizza restaurants spread around the Old Pueblo, and even more restaurants specializing in regional pizzas, such as Detroit, Chicago, and even Milwaukee, have started to pop up more frequently, sometimes nothing is as delicious as sinking teeth into a mouth-watering, heaping pizza pie. Thankfully, a new pizza restaurant has opened, straight out of California, and is serving up all the fixings.
Special needs nightclub in Tucson attracts more attendees and community support
What started as 10 to 15 attendees, the special needs nightclub in Tucson, Club Zeus, is seeing more than 100 people come to the once-a-month dance party.
KOLD-TV
Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area. Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road. According to Arizona Game and...
KOLD-TV
Tucsonans buy Powerball tickets in hopes to win the big jackpot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Someone could be going to bed a billionaire tonight. The Powerball jackpot is the highest in Powerball history, $1.9 billion dollars. Hundreds of tickets have been sold just at the Good 2 Go convivence store on the northwest side. The cashiers said they have...
33-Year-Old Christopher Lozano Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred near the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Camino de Oeste in Drexel Heights at around 3.00 a.m.
SignalsAZ
Veterans Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. The City of Tucson will be closed Friday, November 11th for the observance of Veterans...
KOLD-TV
Teenage porch pirates steal Tucson bride-to-be’s wedding dress off her front porch
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An engaged Tucson couple is asking for your help after a group of teenagers stole the bride-to-be’s wedding dress from their front porch. “We both were like no way, there’s no way that out of everything we’ve ever gotten delivered that this is the package that was taken,” said Emily Kronick.
