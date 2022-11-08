ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Fake social media account posing as Katy ISD police posts altered tweets alleging bomb threat

 2 days ago

Parents and staff were shaken up after a fake social media account was created to look like the Katy ISD Police Department tweeted an alleged school bomb threat.

The video above is about Twitter launching a subscription service for $7.99 a month that includes a blue check now given to verified accounts.

The district confirmed that this did not come from their verified Twitter account.

"After further investigation, it has been determined that the fake messages that referenced school bomb threats originated from an external source that had created digitally altered tweets designed to look like they were posted by the Katy ISD Police Department," the district said in a statement. "Katy ISD Police and our Technology teams continue to investigate all leads and information pertaining to these fake social media posts."

School officials went on to say that Katy ISD has seen multiple digitally altered social media posts with misinformation circulating via social media on Monday.

The district urges parents, students, and staff to check Katy ISD's official social media accounts for verified and up-to-date information.

Official accounts for Katy ISD and the Katy ISD Police Department are @katyisd and @katyisdpolice .

"Any Katy ISD student found to be involved with these messages will face consequences in accordance with the District's Discipline Management Plan and Student Code of Conduct, alongside any potential criminal consequences," the district said.

Police have not released any suspect information and do not have anyone in custody at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

