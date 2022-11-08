Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
Related
WECT
Police in Wilmington searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a missing person report for a woman known to hang out near Sigmon Road. Mackenzie Rogers is 22 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and was last seen wearing shorts and a tank top, though police say she may be wearing a gray shirt. She was last known to be driving a 2018 blue Mazda 3 sport with front end damage.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Food donations being collected for Brunswick Family Assistance
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Staff members at the Home Place of Southport will be collecting food donations Saturday for Brunswick Family Assistance. Organizers say the food drive will help stock the shelves of the charity’s food pantry, which provides monthly support to the families of Brunswick County. “We...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity sees significant spike in applicants for homeownership program
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —An area non-profit has seen a spike in applicants seeking homes through its program. Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity said in October it received 90 requests to be considered for its homeownership program. It normally receives around 40 requests a month. Homeowner Services Manager...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department responds to ‘false information’ on social media concerning missing persons
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a statement concerning recent social media posts about missing people. Per WPD’s Facebook, the department stated that it had been made aware of posts “referencing eight missing African-American males.” In response, they say that this is “false information.”
whqr.org
Police and school officials try to quell rumors of 'multiple' missing Black men, students
Over the last week, a series of social media posts have suggested that a number — in some cases four, in others, eight — Black or other minority individuals had gone missing. Many posts suggested they were from the queer community, as well as suggesting they had all gone missing from the same area. Other posts suggested the missing people were all young, possibly all students.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police searching for missing man last seen on Halloween
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 28-year-old Cody Blake Yarbrough was last seen on October 31st in the 00 block of Market Street. He has an unknown clothing description and was last seen traveling on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Armed robbery at the Dollar General in Castle Hayne
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man who robbed a Dollar General on Wednesday night. It happened at 2523 Castle Hayne Rd. just before 9:00 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, the robber entered the Dollar General and...
‘Armed encounter’ ends with officer shooting and killing teen, North Carolina cops say
“This is a tragedy for all involved.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers pack 350 bags for children facing food insecurity
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of the community came together Wednesday to package food for children in need. NourishNC hosted the event at their warehouse, encouraging guests to pack a bag with someone they didn’t know. Volunteers managed to pack 350 bags of food for children facing food...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing juvenile
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 16-year-old Araceli Rojas-Jimenez. The WPD said that she may go by the nickname “Carina.”. Per the report, she is 5′4″, has brown eyes, long black hair with blonde streaks and is 130lbs. Her nose...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health installs drop boxes for unused, expired medications
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you have old medications around your house collecting dust, you now have a permanent, safe place to dispose of it. Novant Health has installed medication take back containers in its hospital lobbies as part of its sustainability goals and initiatives. Anyone in the community may use the containers free of charge to dispose of unused, unwanted or expired prescription and/or over-the-counter medications.
WECT
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent armed robbery. Per the report, deputies responded to the Dollar General at 2523 Castle Hayne Road following an apparent armed robbery. Authorities stated that at 8:47 p.m., the suspect entered the store and approached the counter.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County provides update on future of Project Grace
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County has provided updates on the status of Project Grace, set to bring a new Public Library and Cape Fear Museum to downtown Wilmington. The project was put on hold in September after the Local Government Commission failed to approve the financing for...
WECT
Looking into reports of intimidation at the polls in the Cape Fear
Films from across the world will be showcased during the five-day Cucalorus Film Festival November 16-20. New Hanover County Fire Rescue to hold ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign, raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. NHCFR firefighters will be at several intersections in the...
WECT
Brunswick Co. woman takes home Fast Play jackpot, wins close to $200,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - An Ocean Isle Beach woman took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket Tuesday afternoon and won a $198,726 jackpot. Barbara Hall bought the winning Touchdown Dollar$ ticket at Minuteman Food Mart on Beach Drive Southwest in Ocean Isle Beach. She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $141,117.
Yahoo!
Wilmington police officer fires weapon at apartment complex, 2 arrested
A gun was fired by a Wilmington police officer Monday evening during an incident that led to two people being arrested. According to a news release from Brandon Shope, communications specialist with the Wilmington Police Department, the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, which he called "standard procedure" for officers who fire their weapons for any reason while on the job.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
THIS WEEKEND: Stage play honors lives lost in 1898 Wilmington Massacre
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It is 1898 Commemoration week in New Hanover County, and a new stage play aims to educate Wilmington residents about what happened in their city 124 years ago. ‘What the River Knows’ is a play adapted from a short film by the same name, created...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
WITN
Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says a man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Road in Onslow County. Officials say Gregory Hutcherson was traveling southbound on a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle when he crossed the center line sending both the bike and him into a ditch alongside the road.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
Comments / 1