In a game showcasing its strengths and flaws, a crazy environment helps carry Indiana in season opener

Indiana started off the year on the right foot taking down Vermont 86-49 for its first win of the season. The Hoosiers looked like a brand new offensive team compared to last year, shooting nearly 50% from both the field and the 3-point arc. With a lot of new faces and still questions to be answered about the structure of this team, here are a few early takeaways from the young season.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO