In a game showcasing its strengths and flaws, a crazy environment helps carry Indiana in season opener

Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of IndianaTravel MavenNashville, IN
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
insidethehall.com
What to Expect: Bethune-Cookman
Indiana returns to action Thursday night when it hosts Bethune-Cookman at Assembly Hall. The Wildcats are 0-1 and are coming off an 89-58 loss at Iowa on Monday. Thursday’s game will tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on BTN with Brandon Gaudin and Robbie Hummel on the call:. Indiana’s second...
thehoosiernetwork.com
Three takeaways: Indiana beats Vermont in season opener
Indiana started off the year on the right foot taking down Vermont 86-49 for its first win of the season. The Hoosiers looked like a brand new offensive team compared to last year, shooting nearly 50% from both the field and the 3-point arc. With a lot of new faces and still questions to be answered about the structure of this team, here are a few early takeaways from the young season.
insidethehall.com
Depth and 3-point shooting show why Indiana women’s basketball has such high expectations
From the first time Teri Moren spoke to the media during the preseason, a few storylines for Indiana women’s basketball were made abundantly clear. First, Indiana had talent and leadership returning. Second, the incoming transfers were ready to play, and play well. Third, the depth lacking last season is now on the roster. And fourth, Yarden Garzon is really, really good.
insidethehall.com
Film Session: Morehead State
Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino dished out four assists in Indiana’s win against Morehead State on Monday evening. Beyond Hood-Schifino finding his former Montverde teammate Malik Reneau in the pick-and-roll, he was also instrumental in unlocking the 3-point shot for Indiana after the break. The freshman assisted on all three of IU’s 3-pointers in the second half.
insidethehall.com
Indiana announces signing of Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton to National Letters of Intent
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University head men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson has announced the signing of two players to national letters of intent to play basketball and attend Indiana University beginning in the fall of 2023. Woodson and his staff welcome 6-2 guard Gabe Cupps (Dayton, Ohio/ Centerville) and 6-3 guard Jakai Newton (Covington, Ga./Newton) to IU.
thedailyhoosier.com
Jakai Newton signing with IU this week, working his way back to the court following an injury
After six months spent behind the scenes, Jakai Newton is eagerly looking forward to a bright future. His road to making things official with Indiana concludes this week, and his road back to the basketball court will follow soon thereafter. Newton tells The Daily Hoosier he is planning to sign...
saturdaytradition.com
2 Hoosiers in uniform for warmups ahead of tipoff vs. Morehead State
There were some questions about a couple of players for Indiana before its season opener. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman confirmed that Kaleb Banks and Logan Duncomb were in uniform during warmups. Banks was a member of Indiana’s 2022 class and was a former 4-star PF per the 247Sports Composite....
insidethehall.com
“We feel like we have 10 starters”: Indiana’s bench shines in win over Morehead State
After a quick 14-6 start against Morehead State in the season opener on Monday night, Indiana’s starters found themselves in a one-point hole after an 11-2 run from the Eagles. Rather than sticking with the starters and more experience, Mike Woodson went to his bench to change the momentum.
crimsonquarry.com
It’s time to give Indiana basketball’s student section an assist
One of the worst things you can do as a basketball player? Rile up the opposing crowd. Sure, it’s fun and injects some energy, but you have to hold up your end of that bargain. If you poke the bear and then play sloppy basketball, you’re gonna have to pay the piper. Morehead State’s Jake Wolfe learned that the hard way.
insidethehall.com
POTB 418: Matt Cox of 3-Man Weave on Indiana’s ceiling, its non-conference schedule and Big Ten competitors
Podcast on the Brink is back for a new episode with host Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall. On this episode, Bozich is joined by Matt Cox of the 3-Man Weave to discuss Indiana’s ceiling as a team, its challenging non-conference schedule and competitors for the Big Ten title.
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson, IU players react to win against Morehead State
Mike Woodson, Jordan Geronimo and Race Thompson addressed the media following Indiana’s 88-53 win against Morehead State on Monday at Assembly Hall. Filed to: Jordan Geronimo, Mike Woodson, Morehead State Eagles, Race Thompson.
insidethehall.com
Q & A: AJ Jones, Combine Academy recruiting director, recaps Rakease Passmore’s official visit to IU
Indiana hosted priority recruit Rakease Passmore over the weekend for an official visit. Passmore, a class of 2024 guard from Combine Academy (NC), is the No. 47 prospect nationally according to the 247Composite. Inside the Hall spoke with AJ Jones, an assistant coach and the recruiting director at Combine Academy,...
Balanced effort propels Butler men’s basketball to 89-53 win
INDIANAPOLIS – Thad Matta’s return to the Bulldog bench yielded a season-opening win on Monday night. Butler dominated the New Orleans Privateers 89-53. All five starters scored in double figures for the Bulldogs. Senior center Manny Bates led the way with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Butler’s sole shortcoming came from behind the arc; they […]
Dubbed Indiana’s Stonehenge, Browning Mountain is the Hoosier State’s Best Kept Secret
Did you know Indiana has its very own version of Stonehenge?. First off what exactly is Stonehenge? We've seen photos online, and maybe you have even been lucky enough to travel to England to see Stonehenge for yourself, but do you know what exactly Stonehenge is?. Stonehenge is a prehistoric...
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson weekly media availability
Mike Woodson addressed the media Wednesday morning in advance of Indiana’s Thursday’s matchup against Bethune-Cookman at Assembly Hall. Watch the full media availability with Woodson below:. A full transcript is available below, via ASAP Sports:. Q. I know Reggie Theus is a few years younger than you, but...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Stinesville Buildings
What the former center of Indiana’s limestone industry is doing to save its once-bustling downtown. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more in this week’s Endangered INdiana.
Many Indiana natural landmarks just a short drive
There are 600 National Natural Landmarks scattered across the United States, but Hoosiers don’t have to travel far to find one: Indiana is home to 30 of these special places. “We have the second most natural landmarks in the country. But if you just think about Indianapolis, as a...
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
Owen Valley wins Play of The Night
SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Owen Valley Patriots bring home Play of The Night honors this week. Devon Lee’s pick six sealed the Patriots sectional championship against Pike Central. Owen Valley will host Monrovia Friday night in the regional championship.
indypolitics.org
More Possible Trouble for Morales?
The possibility of Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales committing voter fraud has apparently gotten the attention of Indiana State Police. Indy Star Columnist James Briggs wrote a column on Morales voting in Plainfield in 2018 when he was a candidate for Congress in the 4th Congressional District, although he took a homestead deduction for the home he owned in Marion County.
