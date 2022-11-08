ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

In a game showcasing its strengths and flaws, a crazy environment helps carry Indiana in season opener

By Amanda Foster, Media
insidethehall.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidethehall.com

What to Expect: Bethune-Cookman

Indiana returns to action Thursday night when it hosts Bethune-Cookman at Assembly Hall. The Wildcats are 0-1 and are coming off an 89-58 loss at Iowa on Monday. Thursday’s game will tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on BTN with Brandon Gaudin and Robbie Hummel on the call:. Indiana’s second...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thehoosiernetwork.com

Three takeaways: Indiana beats Vermont in season opener

Indiana started off the year on the right foot taking down Vermont 86-49 for its first win of the season. The Hoosiers looked like a brand new offensive team compared to last year, shooting nearly 50% from both the field and the 3-point arc. With a lot of new faces and still questions to be answered about the structure of this team, here are a few early takeaways from the young season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

Depth and 3-point shooting show why Indiana women’s basketball has such high expectations

From the first time Teri Moren spoke to the media during the preseason, a few storylines for Indiana women’s basketball were made abundantly clear. First, Indiana had talent and leadership returning. Second, the incoming transfers were ready to play, and play well. Third, the depth lacking last season is now on the roster. And fourth, Yarden Garzon is really, really good.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

Film Session: Morehead State

Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino dished out four assists in Indiana’s win against Morehead State on Monday evening. Beyond Hood-Schifino finding his former Montverde teammate Malik Reneau in the pick-and-roll, he was also instrumental in unlocking the 3-point shot for Indiana after the break. The freshman assisted on all three of IU’s 3-pointers in the second half.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

Indiana announces signing of Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton to National Letters of Intent

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University head men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson has announced the signing of two players to national letters of intent to play basketball and attend Indiana University beginning in the fall of 2023. Woodson and his staff welcome 6-2 guard Gabe Cupps (Dayton, Ohio/ Centerville) and 6-3 guard Jakai Newton (Covington, Ga./Newton) to IU.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

2 Hoosiers in uniform for warmups ahead of tipoff vs. Morehead State

There were some questions about a couple of players for Indiana before its season opener. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman confirmed that Kaleb Banks and Logan Duncomb were in uniform during warmups. Banks was a member of Indiana’s 2022 class and was a former 4-star PF per the 247Sports Composite....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
crimsonquarry.com

It’s time to give Indiana basketball’s student section an assist

One of the worst things you can do as a basketball player? Rile up the opposing crowd. Sure, it’s fun and injects some energy, but you have to hold up your end of that bargain. If you poke the bear and then play sloppy basketball, you’re gonna have to pay the piper. Morehead State’s Jake Wolfe learned that the hard way.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Balanced effort propels Butler men’s basketball to 89-53 win

INDIANAPOLIS – Thad Matta’s return to the Bulldog bench yielded a season-opening win on Monday night. Butler dominated the New Orleans Privateers 89-53. All five starters scored in double figures for the Bulldogs. Senior center Manny Bates led the way with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Butler’s sole shortcoming came from behind the arc; they […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
insidethehall.com

Video: Mike Woodson weekly media availability

Mike Woodson addressed the media Wednesday morning in advance of Indiana’s Thursday’s matchup against Bethune-Cookman at Assembly Hall. Watch the full media availability with Woodson below:. A full transcript is available below, via ASAP Sports:. Q. I know Reggie Theus is a few years younger than you, but...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Endangered INdiana: Stinesville Buildings

What the former center of Indiana’s limestone industry is doing to save its once-bustling downtown. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more in this week’s Endangered INdiana.
STINESVILLE, IN
WFYI

Many Indiana natural landmarks just a short drive

There are 600 National Natural Landmarks scattered across the United States, but Hoosiers don’t have to travel far to find one: Indiana is home to 30 of these special places. “We have the second most natural landmarks in the country. But if you just think about Indianapolis, as a...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Owen Valley wins Play of The Night

SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Owen Valley Patriots bring home Play of The Night honors this week. Devon Lee’s pick six sealed the Patriots sectional championship against Pike Central. Owen Valley will host Monrovia Friday night in the regional championship.
SPENCER, IN
indypolitics.org

More Possible Trouble for Morales?

The possibility of Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales committing voter fraud has apparently gotten the attention of Indiana State Police. Indy Star Columnist James Briggs wrote a column on Morales voting in Plainfield in 2018 when he was a candidate for Congress in the 4th Congressional District, although he took a homestead deduction for the home he owned in Marion County.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy