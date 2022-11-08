ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Apprenticeships show their worth in a changing world

Iowa Workforce Development has spent the last few weeks meeting with Iowa employers as part of an outreach blitz tied to the launch of our new Business Engagement Division. We’re contacting hundreds of Iowa companies both to ask one-on-one questions about the workforce challenges they’re facing and, more importantly, to connect them directly with any appropriate assistance our experts can identify.
IOWA STATE
Northwest Iowa legislative races see some form of competition

Although a number of state legislative elections in the Sioux City area were essentially over before they even began, the same wasn't quite true for several statehouse races in Northwest Iowa. Iowa Senate District 6, Iowa House District 6, Iowa House District 10 and Iowa House District 13 all saw...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Heating-bill help available through LiHEAP program

Community Action of Eastern Iowa is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for households with elderly and/or disabled members. All other low-income households began applying Nov. 1.
IOWA STATE
Second error in Linn elections caught as state results finalized

DES MOINES — For the second time this election week, state elections officials spent Thursday dealing with an error in Linn County as the statewide counting of Iowans’ votes from Tuesday’s election continues with another recount now ordered. In addition to a recalculation of Linn County’s vote...
LINN COUNTY, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

Illinois Democrats maintain control of all levels of state government

SPRINGFIELD — As votes continued to be tallied Wednesday, returns showed Illinois Democrats would hold every statewide elected office and maintain supermajorities in the General Assembly while extending their majority on the Illinois Supreme Court. After a fiery election night speech in which Gov. J.B. Pritzker excoriated the Republican...
ILLINOIS STATE

