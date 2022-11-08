Read full article on original website
Related
bellevueheraldleader.com
Apprenticeships show their worth in a changing world
Iowa Workforce Development has spent the last few weeks meeting with Iowa employers as part of an outreach blitz tied to the launch of our new Business Engagement Division. We’re contacting hundreds of Iowa companies both to ask one-on-one questions about the workforce challenges they’re facing and, more importantly, to connect them directly with any appropriate assistance our experts can identify.
bellevueheraldleader.com
Northwest Iowa legislative races see some form of competition
Although a number of state legislative elections in the Sioux City area were essentially over before they even began, the same wasn't quite true for several statehouse races in Northwest Iowa. Iowa Senate District 6, Iowa House District 6, Iowa House District 10 and Iowa House District 13 all saw...
bellevueheraldleader.com
Heating-bill help available through LiHEAP program
Community Action of Eastern Iowa is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for households with elderly and/or disabled members. All other low-income households began applying Nov. 1.
bellevueheraldleader.com
Second error in Linn elections caught as state results finalized
DES MOINES — For the second time this election week, state elections officials spent Thursday dealing with an error in Linn County as the statewide counting of Iowans’ votes from Tuesday’s election continues with another recount now ordered. In addition to a recalculation of Linn County’s vote...
bellevueheraldleader.com
Rep. Randy Feenstra has no trouble winning second term in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District
HULL, Iowa — Tuesday night in Iowa was a clean sweep for Republicans in the state's four Congressional districts but none of them had as stress-free of a night as incumbent Rep. Randy Feenstra. Feenstra, a first-termer from Hull, finished more than 102,000 votes ahead of Nevada, Iowa Democrat...
bellevueheraldleader.com
Newly-elected legislators J.D. Scholten, Kevin Alons among Iowa statehouse winning candidates with no challengers
SIOUX CITY — One said he ran to fight for Western Iowa, the other hopes to be a check on what he sees as overreach by the federal government under President Joe Biden. Both had chance to kick back a bit as election results came in on Tuesday. Sioux...
bellevueheraldleader.com
LIVE UPDATES: Key U.S. Senate races too close to call as Florida turns deep red
Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is projected to win reelection over Democrat Stacey Abrams, who reportedly has called Kemp to concede the race.
bellevueheraldleader.com
Republicans oust Democrats for Woodbury County state legislature seats
SIOUX CITY -- Republicans ousted Democrats to represent Woodbury County for Iowa Senate District 1 and Iowa House District 2. Voters on Tuesday elected two Republicans for their first terms in the Iowa legislature.
bellevueheraldleader.com
Illinois Democrats maintain control of all levels of state government
SPRINGFIELD — As votes continued to be tallied Wednesday, returns showed Illinois Democrats would hold every statewide elected office and maintain supermajorities in the General Assembly while extending their majority on the Illinois Supreme Court. After a fiery election night speech in which Gov. J.B. Pritzker excoriated the Republican...
Comments / 0