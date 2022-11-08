‘The First One to Volunteer for Anything': Family Remembers 23-Year-Old Killed in La Plata Murder-Suicide

Read full article on original website
WJLA
Detectives return to Temple Hills home where 13-year-old was shot raking leaves
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police are searching for whoever shot a 13-year-old boy who was raking leaves in the Hillcrest Heights area of Prince George’s County late Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, Prince George’s County Police crime scene investigators returned to the scene, taking pictures and using...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area
10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
fox5dc.com
New details in shooting of 13-year-old boy
Neighbors say the 13-year-old boy shot in Prince George’s county Tuesday was outside raking leaves when it happened. It’s a case police say they're working on around the clock as neighbors are left scared and stunned. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Hillcrest Heights.
WUSA
Judge tosses conviction of woman convicted of killing her mother and sister
A daughter convicted of shooting her mom and sister to death in her mom's McLean home -- for money and jealousy. A Fairfax County judge tossed out Megan Hargan's con.
fox5dc.com
Homeowner shoots and kills intruder in Oakton
OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in an Oakton neighborhood on Wednesday night. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers...
NBC Washington
Homeowner Fatally Shot Man Who Entered Home After Altercation in Yard: Police
A deadly confrontation in Fairfax County, Virginia, appeared to be a case of self-defense, police say. A homeowner shot and killed a man who entered his home after a confrontation in Oakton on Wednesday night, Fairfax County police said. "It's hard to comprehend," said a neighbor. "You just, you don't...
Homeowner shoots, kills man on his property in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after police said a homeowner shot him on his Oakton property on Wednesday evening. Police said the shooting took place on the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. There was an altercation in the homeowner’s yard before the homeowner went back into his room. Police […]
Two Teens, Grown Man Cited For HS Incident Involving Knives, Spit, Pot In Waldorf: Sheriff
A strange scene played out inside and outside a Maryland high school on Wednesday afternoon, leading to charges for two teens and a 28-year-old man for various offenses, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced. School administrators and the school resource office at St. Charles High School in Waldorf alerted...
13-year-old boy critically hurt in shooting in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting of a 13-year-old boy that took place late Tuesday afternoon in Hillcrest Heights. It happened in the 2100 block of Jameson St. around 5:20 p.m. When officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department arrived, they found the boy with […]
Reflecting on victims of La Plata, Maryland quadruple murder-suicide
LA PLATA, Md. — It was a horrific killing that shocked the entire La Plata, Maryland community. On Nov. 4, a 28-year-old man entered a Charles County home, killing his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, along with her 18-year-old brother, Kai Mann, and her 48-year-old mother Sommaly Mann. The shooter...
Fairfax judge vacates double murder conviction of woman accused of killing mom and sister for money
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County's prosecutor is promising to retry Megan Hargan in the deaths of her mother and sister inside a McLean home, after a judge overturned her conviction, citing juror misconduct. On Wednesday, Fairfax County Judge Brett Kassabian vacated Hargan's first-degree double murder conviction in the...
NBC Washington
1 Killed, Multiple Injured in Silver Spring Apartment Shooting: Police
One person is dead, and others are injured after a shooting at an apartment in Silver Spring, Maryland, police said. Officers responded to a shooting in Silver Spring near Colony Road and Northampton Drive at about 4 a.m., according to the Montgomery County police. Police at the scene initially said...
Person of interest sought in shooting of 13-year-old girl in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a person of interest in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl Monday in Baltimore, police said. The teen, who was shot in the head, remains hospitalized in grave condition. Police released surveillance images of a man wearing all black with a hoodie on. Officers responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street for a Shotspotter Alert, where they found the victim. Investigators believe a gunman opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car on the street, where a large group of people were present. "This perpetrator fired into that vehicle probably intending to shoot who was in the vehicle but shot a young person who was standing outside, minding her own business," Harrison said. "And now we have a person who was critically injured at the hospital."Due to the severity of her injuries, homicide investigators have assumed control of the investigation, police said. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement Monday night condemning the shooting, and calling it "senseless."
BPD investigating stabbing incident, victim lost his hand
Baltimore Police are investigating a cutting incident where a man lost his right hand. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with injuries sustained from a sharp edged weapon.
Police Look For Vehicle Involved In Fatal Maryland Hit-And-Run
Detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a pedestrian in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Investigation revealed that the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing, was in the northbound lanes of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard at Schulamar Road possibly attempting to cross from east to west when they were struck by an unknown vehicle around 7:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, according to Anne Arundel County police.
WJLA
Maryland couple struck, killed while trying to cross Gaithersburg street to vote
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — 70-year-old Ana Ortiz and her 65-year-old husband, Miguel, were hit and killed Tuesday morning by a car as they tried crossing a road in their Gaithersburg neighborhood to get to a polling site," family members confirmed to 7News. Nicole Ukiteyedi says while setting up outside...
Officer ID'd In Fatal Police Shooting Of 'No Shoot Zone' Activist In West Baltimore
Officials have released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a well-known gun violence activist in Baltimore, authorities announce. Baltimore Police Officer Zachary Rutherford fatally shot Tyree Moorehead, 46, in the area of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.
NBC Washington
Video Shows Suspect in Slaying of Mechanic in Takoma Park: Police
Newly obtained surveillance video shows the man suspected of killing a mechanic in Takoma Park in July as police try to bring new attention to the case. Video shows a man walk across an Advanced Auto Parts parking lot, see the man he was looking for, go back to his car and return with a gun to fatally shoot his target, police said. The gunman put the gun in a bag and walked away like nothing happened.
Person dead after shooting in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigation a shooting in Silver Spring that left one person dead. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers received a call about gunfire in the area of Colony Road and Northampton Drive around 4 a.m. When they got there, they found a body […]
NBC Washington
13-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Killing of DC Teen Shot on Front Porch
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot while standing on a porch in Northeast D.C. in October, police said. Three people got out of a gold sedan on 48th Place NE and shot Andre Robertson Jr. the afternoon of Oct. 13, police said. Medics airlifted him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
