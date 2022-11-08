‘The First One to Volunteer for Anything': Family Remembers 23-Year-Old Killed in La Plata Murder-Suicide

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a person of interest in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl Monday in Baltimore, police said. The teen, who was shot in the head, remains hospitalized in grave condition. Police released surveillance images of a man wearing all black with a hoodie on. Officers responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street for a Shotspotter Alert, where they found the victim. Investigators believe a gunman opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car on the street, where a large group of people were present. "This perpetrator fired into that vehicle probably intending to shoot who was in the vehicle but shot a young person who was standing outside, minding her own business," Harrison said. "And now we have a person who was critically injured at the hospital."Due to the severity of her injuries, homicide investigators have assumed control of the investigation, police said. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement Monday night condemning the shooting, and calling it "senseless."

