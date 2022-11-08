ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MD

‘The First One to Volunteer for Anything': Family Remembers 23-Year-Old Killed in La Plata Murder-Suicide

By Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter
NBC Washington
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area

10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

New details in shooting of 13-year-old boy

Neighbors say the 13-year-old boy shot in Prince George’s county Tuesday was outside raking leaves when it happened. It’s a case police say they're working on around the clock as neighbors are left scared and stunned. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Hillcrest Heights.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Homeowner shoots and kills intruder in Oakton

OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in an Oakton neighborhood on Wednesday night. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers...
OAKTON, VA
CBS Baltimore

Person of interest sought in shooting of 13-year-old girl in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a person of interest in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl Monday in Baltimore, police said. The teen, who was shot in the head, remains hospitalized in grave condition. Police released surveillance images of a man wearing all black with a hoodie on. Officers responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street for a Shotspotter Alert, where they found the victim. Investigators believe a gunman opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car on the street, where a large group of people were present. "This perpetrator fired into that vehicle probably intending to shoot who was in the vehicle but shot a young person who was standing outside, minding her own business," Harrison said. "And now we have a person who was critically injured at the hospital."Due to the severity of her injuries, homicide investigators have assumed control of the investigation, police said. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.   Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement Monday night condemning the shooting, and calling it "senseless." 
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police Look For Vehicle Involved In Fatal Maryland Hit-And-Run

Detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a pedestrian in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Investigation revealed that the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing, was in the northbound lanes of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard at Schulamar Road possibly attempting to cross from east to west when they were struck by an unknown vehicle around 7:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Officer ID'd In Fatal Police Shooting Of 'No Shoot Zone' Activist In West Baltimore

Officials have released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a well-known gun violence activist in Baltimore, authorities announce. Baltimore Police Officer Zachary Rutherford fatally shot Tyree Moorehead, 46, in the area of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Video Shows Suspect in Slaying of Mechanic in Takoma Park: Police

Newly obtained surveillance video shows the man suspected of killing a mechanic in Takoma Park in July as police try to bring new attention to the case. Video shows a man walk across an Advanced Auto Parts parking lot, see the man he was looking for, go back to his car and return with a gun to fatally shoot his target, police said. The gunman put the gun in a bag and walked away like nothing happened.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
DC News Now

Person dead after shooting in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigation a shooting in Silver Spring that left one person dead. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers received a call about gunfire in the area of Colony Road and Northampton Drive around 4 a.m. When they got there, they found a body […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

13-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Killing of DC Teen Shot on Front Porch

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot while standing on a porch in Northeast D.C. in October, police said. Three people got out of a gold sedan on 48th Place NE and shot Andre Robertson Jr. the afternoon of Oct. 13, police said. Medics airlifted him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy