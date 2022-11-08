NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 16-23, White Balls: 14-23
(Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-three; White Balls: fourteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
11-12-15-34-43, Lucky Ball: 15
(eleven, twelve, fifteen, thirty-four, forty-three; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 4, Day: 15, Year: 52
(Month: four; Day: fifteen; Year: fifty-two)
Pick 3
3-4-1
(three, four, one)
Pick 5
05-20-22-32-33
(five, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $180,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000
Comments / 0