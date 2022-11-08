ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Does anyone know where can I buy cheap and good-quality clothes in Akron?

Ask Akron
Ask Akron
 2 days ago
Purchasing on line is full of uncertainty and unpredictability. I want to touch and try on the clothes before I pay the bill. So where can I buy cheap and good-quality clothes in Akron? Please give me some suggestions.

Jason Bryant
2d ago

they got the village discount and goodwill in Waterloo. don't know if that Plato's closet is still around

Everything about Akron

