ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

17-year-old British composer Alma Deutscher to make opera conducting debut in San Jose

By Zach Fuentes via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2928nv_0j2TdQ8z00

A musical child prodigy made history throughout the world and continues to set records as a teenager.

Now, she'll be conducting an opera in San Jose.

A wave of music fills the rehearsal hall at Opera San Jose, the music starting and stopping with the wave of a baton. The person commanding that baton and the room of musicians is 17-year-old Alma Deutscher.

The British composer, pianist and violinist, who's leading an orchestra of musicians older than her, composed her first piano sonata at five. At seven she completed a short opera and at nine she wrote a violin concerto.

MORE: California Proposition 28: Art and music education funding explained

She is in San Jose for her international operatic conducting debut of the opera she started creating as an 8-year-old, a new take on Cinderella.

"People may remember me from five years ago because then Cinderella was performed also in San Jose at the opera," Deutscher said, "But then I was playing the violin, and playing the piano and now it's so exciting because the opera is back again - but I'm conducting. I'm the boss. I'm in charge of everything and I can get it to sound exactly how I want it to sound."

Deutscher says at 17, leading a room of adults doesn't intimidate her - she's been doing it since she was 7.

"I remember they would always in the beginning think it's a little bit strange that a little girl comes and gives them orders," she reflected, "When they actually got to know me and got to know the music, then they understood and now, I've had a lot of experience watching rehearsals."

It's not just Deutscher's conducting that makes Opera San Jose's production of Cinderella unique, it's also the way she wrote the story.

MORE: Adele reveals how to pronounce her name correctly

"Instead of the prince finding her with a shoe, it's a little bit different, it's a twist," Deutscher said, "He actually finds her with a melody, which he sings as she flees and then he searches the whole kingdom and sings the beginning of the melody. He remembers it was haunting, but he doesn't know what it was. Only the girl who could finish it is the one he's looking for."

As for what's next, Deutscher says she's working on a new opera, "The Emperor's New Waltz" set to debut in Austria.

MORE: Marin County singer overcomes challenges of autism

Deutscher says her biggest hope is that people who come and see the production will get the music, stuck in their head.

Opera San Jose presents Cinderella runs from Nov. 12 through Nov. 27.

Tickets are available here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0j2TdQ8z00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Hailstorm reported in Oakland, South San Francisco

(KRON) — A storm hit the Bay Area early this week, causing residents of Oakland and South San Francisco to report hail on Tuesday night. You can watch a video of hail in Oakland above. The National Weather Service said it expects scattered showers in the Bay Area Tuesday night, but there is a slight […]
OAKLAND, CA
Greater Milwaukee Today

Whales are swarming off of San Francisco – here’s where to see them

SAN JOSE, Calif. — As we speak there’s a spouting, breaching, vocalizing superhighway of whales off the California coast. Epicureans might be disappointed it’s led to a delay in the crab season, as the roving creatures can get tangled up in trap lines. But on the bright side, it’s created fantastic opportunities for whale watching, with encounters visible from the shore if you know where to look.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
svvoice.com

Santa Clara ComicCon Returns to Central Park Library

The line stretched from the front of the Santa Clara Central Park Library and down the side as adults, teens and kids all anxiously awaited the return of Santa Clara ComicCon. After a COVID-length hiatus, the popular event was back on Oct. 22 and better than ever. Fans were excited about the return.
SANTA CLARA, CA
daytrippen.com

7 Best Bay Area Kids Birthday Party Places

Finding the perfect place for a children’s birthday party in the San Francisco Bay Area can be tedious. We have compiled a list of some of the best Bay Area birthday party places. Search through party listings from toddlers to teens. Many of these party venues offer packages to fit all budgets. If we missed your favorite place, let us know in the comment section.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos

According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Major crash shuts John Daly, Lake Merced intersection in Daly City

DALY CITY -- An injury crash in Daly City Wednesday was blocking a major intersection near Interstate Highway 280, authorities said.The crash happened at the intersection of Lake Merced and John Daly Blvd in Daly City next to the Westlake Shopping Center. The North County Fire Authority said the intersection was closed and urged drivers to avoid the area.There were no immediate details about the crash or injuries.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4

Bay Area police respond to multiple weekend sideshows

KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/k3jdb8dy. Bay Area police respond to multiple weekend sideshows. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/k3jdb8dy. New virtual reality exhibit in Richmond brings outer …. KRON4's Noelle Bellow takes you inside Space Explorers: THE INFINITE. Rain making its way in Bay Area, starting in...
Amancay Tapia

This is the Bay Area Favourite Cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture.That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
70K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy