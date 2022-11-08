Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cyclonefanatic.com
What T.J. Otzelberger had to say about Iowa State’s No. 6 recruiting class
Iowa State men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger helped his program in bringing in the sixth highest rated recruiting class in the country on Wednesday. The Cyclones are bringing in four new players to add to the roster beginning with the 2023-24 season. “This is a banner recruiting class for...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State to host pair of 2024 priority targets
Jan 15, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T. J. Otzelberger talks to the official during their game against the Texas Longhorns at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports. Iowa State men’s basketball will host a pair of priority targets in the 2024...
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Iowa State welcomes Top 10 recruiting class on signing day
Iowa State women’s basketball officially signed a class of five athletes set to graduate in the spring and join the Iowa State at the start of the 2023-24 season. The class is officially the highest rated recruiting class signed in program history at No. 10 in the nation (ESPN).
Signing Day: Iowa State basketball Class of 2023 Overview
Iowa State's class of 2023 enters the early signing period ranked No. 6 in the entire country, per 247 Sports. That class consists of five-star forward Omaha Biliew, four-star forward Milan Momcilovic, four-star composite guard Jelani Hamilton, and three-star forward Kayden Fish. 247 Sports' director of basketball scouting Adam Finkelstein...
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State announces 2022-23 men’s basketball signing class
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Wednesday the signings of four preps to National Letters of Intent. The second signing day under Otzelberger, the class ranks as the best in school history. The Cyclones signed Omaha Biliew (6-8 | Forward | Waukee, Iowa | Waukee...
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State Wrestling adds three on Signing Day
AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State wrestling program and head coach Kevin Dresser announced the addition of three prep wrestlers Wednesday. Tate Naaktgeboren, McCrae Hagarty and Blake Gioimo – all Iowa high school products – make up the Cyclones’ 2023 class and are set to arrive on campus for the 2023-24 season.
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State’s Paniro Johnson named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week after debut
AMES, Iowa – Paniro Johnson has been named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. The freshman went 2-0 on the weekend at 149 pounds and defeated the Wisconson’s No. 2 Austin Gomez, 9-4. Gomez, last year’s Big Ten Champion, tried a big move early in the match but Johnson held his own and used two third period-takedowns to secure the victory.
Iowa State DL Blake Peterson enters transfer portal
Tuesday afternoon, 247 Sports learned that Iowa State redshirt junior defensive lineman Blake Peterson has entered the transfer portal. Peterson redshirted his initial college season in Ames. A South Dakota native, Peterson committed to Iowa State over offers such as Minnesota, South Dakota, SDSU and Wyoming, in the class of...
10 thoughts on Iowa basketball's three signees in the 2023 class
On Wednesday, Iowa basketball will announce the signing of three prospects in the 2023 class in Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort and Moline (Ill.) three-star forward Owen Freeman and three-star point guard Brock Harding. HawkeyeInsider.com has covered the 2023 class for Iowa from the beginning to the end, and...
cyclonefanatic.com
INJURY REPORT: Singleton expected to return, Brock practicing with team
For it being week 11 of the college football season, Iowa State is in a spot some programs would do many things to be in, with an example being the team’s upcoming opponent. While Oklahoma State has a multitude of players battling injuries, it’s not known whether or not if any will be coming back to the field on Saturday when the two teams square up in Stillwater.
Iowa wrestling champ charged with felony assault
A Roland teenager and two-time state wrestling champion is being charged with felony assault.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Country Star Shares Emotional Moment With Teen At Iowa Show
It's not always the music that can make a concert special, but the personal moments between the artist and the audience that cannot be replicated. On Thursday, October 27th Iowa welcomed one of the biggest names in country music for a killer show. Jason Aldean brought his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Iowa crash victims
The impact of Friday's deadly crash in Marshalltown's 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first responders like Chief Tupper.
KCCI.com
Webster City building collapsing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A building is falling down in Webster City. On Tuesday, the city shared a photo of the building on its Facebook page. You can see the side of the building collapsing. The city says a portion of the 700 block of 1st Street will be...
KCCI.com
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner
NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
KCCI.com
Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations
WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
us1049quadcities.com
One Of America’s Best Thanksgiving Towns Is Right Here In Iowa
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and one town in Iowa is ready for it. Thanksgiving is probably one of the most overlooked holidays but it has wonderful food and thankfully, stretchy pants. It's when we have to mentally prepare ourselves for uncomfortable conversations with the fam at dinner (often involving booze).
weareiowa.com
Here's how much rain fell on Friday and Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in what seems like months, an area of long-lived, heavy rain moved across Iowa. 2.53" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport between Friday morning and early afternoon Saturday. On Friday alone, 1.65" of rain fell at the airport, marking...
Comments / 0