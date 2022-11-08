With a softer revenue outlook ahead, Capri Holdings Ltd. plans to keep its gross margin expectations intact by selling less at higher prices. In a Nutshell: Capri’s second quarter results bested Wall Street’s expectations, but chairman and CEO John D. Idol was quick to note a more “cautious view” on revenue outlook for the balance of 2023. That’s due to more uncertainty over the macroeconomic backdrop, foreign currency headwinds and ongoing Covid-related restrictions in China. Despite the near-term hiccups that could be on the horizon, Idol remained optimistic about the long-term potential for Capri’s three luxury brands, Versace, Jimmy Choo and...

