Tiny Nebraska towns get a boost
Officials in northeast Nebraska’s Emerson are accustomed to dealing with 3s. The village of about 800 residents has the distinction of being located in three counties: Dakota, Dixon and Thurston.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk residents vote no on half-percent sales tax
In a race that seemed to be a toss-up before the election turned into a one sided affair once the polls closed. Norfolk resident voted against the half percent sales tax increase in Tuesday’s election, with over 5,000 no votes compared to 2,700 yes votes. Mayor Josh Moenning was...
News Channel Nebraska
Local Option Sales Tax appears headed for failure in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An attempted to used a Local Option Sales Tax to pay for millions of dollars worth of development in Norfolk appears headed for a resounding defeat. As of midnight, unofficial election results in Madison County showed the sales tax measure trailing by 30 percentage points. If approved,...
waynedailynews.com
Local Election Coverage For Northeast Nebraska
WAYNE – Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening as ballots were being tallied for the 2022 General Election. City of Wayne residents were able to vote at the District 1 County Shop on election day while those who lived outside of city limits had their ballot mailed to them.
thebestmix1055.com
Hopkins elected as Dodge County Attorney
Pam Hopkins will be the next Dodge County Attorney. Hopkins, a Republican, defeated Democrat Richard Register and Libertarian Justin Bignell in Tuesday’s general election. According to unofficial results, Hopkins had 5,487 votes, followed by Register (2,497) and Bignell (1, 174). Hopkins told Walnut Media that voters were receptive to...
News Channel Nebraska
Road closure scheduled in Norfolk on First Street
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk announced Wednesday that First street will be closing until summer of 2023. The City said that starting Monday, Nov. 14, a portion of First St. will close for the demolition and construction of the First Street Bridge. The full closure will be between Braasch Avenue and Prospect Avenue.
Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash
(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
siouxlandnews.com
Hilton DoubleTree coming to downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Downtown Sioux City will soon be home to a new hotel along Gordon Drive. The old Holiday Inn is being renovated into a DoubleTree by Hilton, according to the developers "TAPS Management" of Joplin, Missouri. The hotel will have 120 rooms when fully renovated, with...
Corydon Times-Republican
Republicans capture both open Dakota County Commissioner seats
DAKOTA CITY — According to unofficial results, Dakota County voters swept two Republicans onto the Board of Commissioners Tuesday. Martin Hohenstein and Brian Van Berkum were the top vote getters, garnering 35.2% and 31.8% of the vote, compared to Democrats Larry Albenesius' and James Hartnett's 19.5% and 13.2%, respectively.
kynt1450.com
Vehicle Pursuit Sweeps Through Yankton
A routine traffic stop led to a traffic pursuit in Yankton early Thursday morning. Highway Patrol says that at 2 am Thursday morning, a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop on a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup on Highway 81. Tony Mangan with the SD Department of...
kscj.com
CITY POLICE TO TARGET ABANDONED VEHICLES
OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE INCREASING THEIR EFFORTS TO REMOVE ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS. THESE EFFORTS WILL TARGET VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS THAT ARE DISABLED OR OBVIOUSLY INOPERABLE AND HAVE NOT HAD LICENSE PLATES OR CURRENT REGISTRATION FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME.
Crews quickly extinguish fire at Sioux City business
Sioux City fire crews quickly extinguished a fire after being called Tuesday morning.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Principal finalist for superintendent job
South Sioux City is currently looking for their next superintendent, and one local administrator is one of four finalists for that position. Norfolk High School Principal Derek Ippensen has been named as one of the finalists for the schools superintendent position. He received his Doctorate in Educational Leadership and a Bachelor of Science in Education from Doane College. He also has an Education Specialist degree and a Master in Education from the University of Nebraska – Kearney.
Corydon Times-Republican
2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Onawa
ONAWA, Iowa -- Two drivers were hospitalized after an early Wednesday head-on collision near Onawa. The crash occurred on Iowa Highway 175 east of Onawa near the intersection with Mango Avenue at 12:22 a.m., when, according to the Iowa State Patrol, an eastbound Ford F250 pickup truck driven by Larry Davis, 82, of Woodbine, Iowa, crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Ford EC4 transit van driven by Brady Bakker, 52, of Ida Grove, Iowa.
Rocky DeWitt wins race for Iowa State Senator of District 1
In the race for the District 1 Iowa State Senator, Republican Rocky DeWitt has won.
Bergen Reilly, four others sign with Nebraska volleyball
LINCOLN, NE (NEBRASKA) — The Nebraska volleyball program announced its top-ranked recruiting class according to PrepVolleyball.com on National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Wednesday. Head Coach John Cook and the Huskers secured the signings of five prospects, all ranked in the top 13 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com. The 2023 signing class includes outside hitter Harper Murray (No. […]
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
norfolkneradio.com
RESULTS: What's your election reaction?
Whether it's Norfolk Sales Tax, School Board, City Council or Governor - what's your reaction to the results?. Join the conversation with "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning" on 106 KIX:
Stray of the Day: Meet Libby
This is Libby, a 7+ year-old, female, white and tan, American Bulldog Mix, she was found on the 3400 block of 5th Street, back at the beginning of October.
Missing Siouxland 15-year-old located, SCPD says
According to the Sioux City Police Department, Arayah has been located.
