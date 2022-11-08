ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado athletics adds 2023 signees in multiple programs

Multiple University of Northern Colorado programs inked early signees, the athletic department announced this week. Signings for the upcoming academic year began on Wednesday. The Bears will add three to the 2023 roster, including one from Aurora. “We are very excited about this class,” Oates said in a statement. “We...
GREELEY, CO
K2 Radio

‘Don’t send my boy to Wyoming U’

LARAMIE -- No one epitomized Colorado State quite like Thurman "Fum" McGraw. Not only was he the school's first consensus All-American, he later returned to Fort Collins where he served as Athletic Director from 1976-86. McGraw was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1981. His No. 48 jersey is retired. It now hangs on the west side of Canvas Stadium.
FORT COLLINS, CO
sports360az.com

Jake Plummer on Role Functional Mushrooms Play In His Life

Sports360AZ caught up with ASU legend Jake Plummer in Boulder, CO to catch up on life after football. In Part 1 of our conversation, he discussed his thoughts on ASU interim head coach Shaun Aguano. In this edition, he goes over the role functional mushrooms have played in his life...
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations Now

The ratings for Denver radio stations have seen some significant shifts over the past three months, when a new outlet reached number one and other popular stations swapped places. Further down the roster, big gains were registered by a leading sports-talker, while a public-radio favorite that became a focus of controversy saw its audience share slide.
DENVER, CO
porchdrinking.com

Epic Brewing Announces Closure of Denver Taproom & Brewery

After nine years of operating as one of the pioneer breweries in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood, Epic Brewing will close its Denver location before the end of the year. Opening just a year after River North Brewery, Our Mutual Friend Brewing, and Black Shirt Brewery, Epic Brewing joined a groundswell of craft beer producers to transform the North side of Denver into one of the most heavily saturated craft brewery neighborhoods in the country.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver breakfast and brunch staple opening 5th location

DENVER — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado location. The breakfast restaurant will open its fifth location in Denver, at 101 N. Broadway, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood in the historic First Avenue Hotel building, the new...
DENVER, CO
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com

Riverside Cemetery and the Civil War

Perched in the Northwest industrial corner of Denver alongside the South Platte lies a small National Historic District called Riverside Cemetery. As the Denver’s oldest operating cemetery, established in 1876 when Colorado first gained statehood, the grounds of Riverside contain over a century and a half of rich Colorado history and some of its most influential members, including more than 1,000 Civil War Veterans who made Colorado their home during and after the war.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Why Monday's Powerball drawing was delayed

Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Denver weather: Fire weather warning on Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before the next storm...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins

The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
DENVER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

“Doc Rock” slated to come to Fort Morgan Nov. 10

People of all ages are invited to hear “Even the Rocks Cry Out” this Thursday evening presented by Dr. Jerry Simmons. Known as Doc Rock, Simmons presents fascinating information about how geology testifies to an earth-covering flood. Simmons holds an earned doctorate in Multi-Cultural Childhood Science Education from...
FORT MORGAN, CO
milehighcre.com

Sierra to Open its First Lakewood Location this Weekend

Sierra, the multichannel off-price retailer of active and outside brands, is opening its first Lakewood location at Belleview Shores, located at 5822 S. Wadsworth Blvd, on Saturday, November 12. The store will join five Sierra locations within the Denver and surrounding area. As part of the T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods family,...
LAKEWOOD, CO

