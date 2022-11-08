Read full article on original website
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Morgan Times
UNC volleyball sweeps Idaho State to split series, earns eighth straight win
UNC (16-8, 10-3 Big Sky) defeated Idaho State (13-13, 5-8 Big Sky) to split the series and earn a sweep (25-20, 25-22, 25-18). ISU beat Northern Colorado in five sets to start the conference schedule. “We’ve shown a lot of resilience,” said senior Rachel Hickman. “I think that’s a word...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado athletics adds 2023 signees in multiple programs
Multiple University of Northern Colorado programs inked early signees, the athletic department announced this week. Signings for the upcoming academic year began on Wednesday. The Bears will add three to the 2023 roster, including one from Aurora. “We are very excited about this class,” Oates said in a statement. “We...
Fort Morgan Times
Meet the opponent: NAU team comes to Greeley after near-upset of Montana State
NAU (3-6, 2-4 Big Sky) has an 8-4 series advantage over UNC (2-7, 1-5 Big Sky), with neither team earning back-to-back wins since the Jacks’ five game winning streak from 2009 to 2013. The Bears won their first game of the series 24-17 at home. “We’re in a very...
‘Don’t send my boy to Wyoming U’
LARAMIE -- No one epitomized Colorado State quite like Thurman "Fum" McGraw. Not only was he the school's first consensus All-American, he later returned to Fort Collins where he served as Athletic Director from 1976-86. McGraw was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1981. His No. 48 jersey is retired. It now hangs on the west side of Canvas Stadium.
sports360az.com
Jake Plummer on Role Functional Mushrooms Play In His Life
Sports360AZ caught up with ASU legend Jake Plummer in Boulder, CO to catch up on life after football. In Part 1 of our conversation, he discussed his thoughts on ASU interim head coach Shaun Aguano. In this edition, he goes over the role functional mushrooms have played in his life...
Westword
Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations Now
The ratings for Denver radio stations have seen some significant shifts over the past three months, when a new outlet reached number one and other popular stations swapped places. Further down the roster, big gains were registered by a leading sports-talker, while a public-radio favorite that became a focus of controversy saw its audience share slide.
porchdrinking.com
Epic Brewing Announces Closure of Denver Taproom & Brewery
After nine years of operating as one of the pioneer breweries in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood, Epic Brewing will close its Denver location before the end of the year. Opening just a year after River North Brewery, Our Mutual Friend Brewing, and Black Shirt Brewery, Epic Brewing joined a groundswell of craft beer producers to transform the North side of Denver into one of the most heavily saturated craft brewery neighborhoods in the country.
Denver breakfast and brunch staple opening 5th location
DENVER — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado location. The breakfast restaurant will open its fifth location in Denver, at 101 N. Broadway, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood in the historic First Avenue Hotel building, the new...
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com
Riverside Cemetery and the Civil War
Perched in the Northwest industrial corner of Denver alongside the South Platte lies a small National Historic District called Riverside Cemetery. As the Denver’s oldest operating cemetery, established in 1876 when Colorado first gained statehood, the grounds of Riverside contain over a century and a half of rich Colorado history and some of its most influential members, including more than 1,000 Civil War Veterans who made Colorado their home during and after the war.
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Denver
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Mile High City.
KDVR.com
Why Monday's Powerball drawing was delayed
Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Denver weather: Fire weather warning on Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before the next storm...
This Is The Best Burrito In Colorado
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
KDVR.com
Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins
The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
Fort Morgan Times
“Doc Rock” slated to come to Fort Morgan Nov. 10
People of all ages are invited to hear “Even the Rocks Cry Out” this Thursday evening presented by Dr. Jerry Simmons. Known as Doc Rock, Simmons presents fascinating information about how geology testifies to an earth-covering flood. Simmons holds an earned doctorate in Multi-Cultural Childhood Science Education from...
2 Colorado Powerball players won a combined $150K
While no one in Colorado took home the “big one” from Tuesday’s Powerball drawing, two tickets sold in the state made two people thousands of dollars richer.
Colorado's next storm hits late Wednesday with mountain snow
Windy, warm and dry for Denver on Wednesday, snow developing in the mountains, windy and colder weather for Thursday
milehighcre.com
Sierra to Open its First Lakewood Location this Weekend
Sierra, the multichannel off-price retailer of active and outside brands, is opening its first Lakewood location at Belleview Shores, located at 5822 S. Wadsworth Blvd, on Saturday, November 12. The store will join five Sierra locations within the Denver and surrounding area. As part of the T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods family,...
2 Coloradans Win Big In $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawing: Are You A Winner?
Here's a list of locations where winning tickets were sold.
Total lunar eclipse visible in Denver Tuesday morning
A total lunar eclipse will be visible in Denver early Tuesday morning.
