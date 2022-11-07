Read full article on original website
Man dead after shooting in Longbranch neighborhood Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in the Longbranch neighborhood of Jacksonville Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says at approximately 8 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to 600 Winona Drive, which is May Mann Jennings Park, in...
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for stealing from multiple neighborhoods in Alachua County
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), yesterday a deputy responded to the Paddock Club Apartments after receiving call about a suspicious person. The deputy says that the person was seen looking into vehicles and trying to get into them. The suspect later identified as Teshon Johnson,24, was described...
Jacksonville woman who says her felony record held her back holds first fundraiser for future halfway house
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 'A dream come true' is how Francina Canady describes being on her way to opening a halfway house to help people like her. In October, Canady talked with First Coast News about how she believes her time spent behind bars on drug charges is holding her back from getting a job and earning enough money to achieve her dreams. Canady says because her charges were not in Duval County, she wasn't able to get help from some organizations here.
Jacksonville police investigating undetermined death near Jacksonville University
Investigators believe the man may have been involved in an altercation at a residence, near where he was found.
First Coast News
Man dead after shooting near Cuba Hunter Park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting near Pottsburg Creek in Jacksonville Thursday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Ring Lane around 7:15 p.m. The man was between 20 and 25 years old, JSO says....
JSO: Man seriously injured during shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to 3300 block of Soutel Drive in reference to...
News4Jax.com
Person dies after altercation inside home, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person died Wednesday after an altercation inside a home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, just before 2 a.m., Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded to a person in need of medical assistance on University Boulevard North in Arlington and found a male who was unresponsive.
'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
Man shot after answering the door at Panama Park business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the Panama Park area on Wednesday night. Police said the incident happened in the 6600 block of N Main Street at Hip Hop Fish and Chicken. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Action News Jax
‘I’m blessed to be alive’: Northside home severely damaged after neighboring tree crashes down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman on Jacksonville’s Northside is desperately searching for answers and financial help after a neighboring tree severely damaged her home Wednesday night. Eula Copeland has lived in her home just blocks from the Trout River for more than 25 years. A massive tree, around...
County-by-County | Tropical Depression Nicole damage reports
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole's impact around Florida is widespread. The storm entered the state near Vero Beach early Thursday. While it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm, that didn't prevent large areas of damage due to strong winds and heavy rains. Here's what county's around the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD investigates NE Gainesville homicide
A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds near 100 NE 22nd Street on Tuesday afternoon and later died. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, multiple GPD units responded to the report of an unresponsive male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds at 1:45 p.m. Emergency responders...
WCJB
One person in Gainesville is dead after a shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting on NE 22nd St. Around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Building in Island Pointe Apartments in Jacksonville is a 'total loss,' after fire, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders are on the scene of a fire at Island Pointe Apartments at 1000 Island Point Drive on Jacksonville's Northside. Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Chief Eric Prosswimmer says the building the fire started in is a "total loss." According to Prosswimmer, JFRD called JEA at...
Loaded gun found inside elementary student's backpack in Jacksonville, says DCPS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A loaded firearm was found inside a student's backpack at a North Florida elementary school Wednesday, according to a representative for Duval County schools. The district says the incident happened at Arlington Elementary. In communication shared with...
San Marco businesses open dry after Nicole, some roads still closed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's a part of town where flooding is certain and the folks know what to do. San Marco seems to have lucked out with Tropical Storm Nicole. People opening their businesses Friday morning say they're dry. A few roads are still shut down as of Friday...
alachuachronicle.com
GPD is investigating fatal shooting today
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Multiple Gainesville Police Department (GPD) units are in the area of 100 NE 22nd Street investigating a homicide. At about 1:45 p.m., GPD officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries. The victim is a black male of unknown age.
WCJB
Gainesville apartment complex caught fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A building at an apartment complex in Gainesville caught fire. A little after 8 pm on November 9th, Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews arrived at Boardwalk Apartment on SW 13th Street to find the back of the building in flames. 1 small...
News4Jax.com
Argument leads to gunfire at store in Mandarin, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the Mandarin neighborhood. According to JSO, a man in his 30s was shot in his lower body inside a cell phone repair shop around 2 p.m. on San Jose Boulevard, just north of Loretto Road.
Evacuation order lifted for all of Nassau County ahead of Hurricane Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update Thursday at 2:43 p.m.:. The evacuation order has now been lifted for all of Nassau County. The county is still assessing damage. Public Information Officer Sabrina Robertson is urging residents to use caution returning home and turn around if your road is underwater. Beaches are...
