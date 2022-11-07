ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

mycbs4.com

Man arrested for stealing from multiple neighborhoods in Alachua County

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), yesterday a deputy responded to the Paddock Club Apartments after receiving call about a suspicious person. The deputy says that the person was seen looking into vehicles and trying to get into them. The suspect later identified as Teshon Johnson,24, was described...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville woman who says her felony record held her back holds first fundraiser for future halfway house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 'A dream come true' is how Francina Canady describes being on her way to opening a halfway house to help people like her. In October, Canady talked with First Coast News about how she believes her time spent behind bars on drug charges is holding her back from getting a job and earning enough money to achieve her dreams. Canady says because her charges were not in Duval County, she wasn't able to get help from some organizations here.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man dead after shooting near Cuba Hunter Park in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting near Pottsburg Creek in Jacksonville Thursday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Ring Lane around 7:15 p.m. The man was between 20 and 25 years old, JSO says....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Person dies after altercation inside home, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person died Wednesday after an altercation inside a home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, just before 2 a.m., Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded to a person in need of medical assistance on University Boulevard North in Arlington and found a male who was unresponsive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Man shot after answering the door at Panama Park business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the Panama Park area on Wednesday night. Police said the incident happened in the 6600 block of N Main Street at Hip Hop Fish and Chicken. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD investigates NE Gainesville homicide

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds near 100 NE 22nd Street on Tuesday afternoon and later died. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, multiple GPD units responded to the report of an unresponsive male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds at 1:45 p.m. Emergency responders...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

One person in Gainesville is dead after a shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting on NE 22nd St. Around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD is investigating fatal shooting today

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Multiple Gainesville Police Department (GPD) units are in the area of 100 NE 22nd Street investigating a homicide. At about 1:45 p.m., GPD officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries. The victim is a black male of unknown age.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville apartment complex caught fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A building at an apartment complex in Gainesville caught fire. A little after 8 pm on November 9th, Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews arrived at Boardwalk Apartment on SW 13th Street to find the back of the building in flames. 1 small...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Argument leads to gunfire at store in Mandarin, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the Mandarin neighborhood. According to JSO, a man in his 30s was shot in his lower body inside a cell phone repair shop around 2 p.m. on San Jose Boulevard, just north of Loretto Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

