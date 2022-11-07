ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Local businesses to host Thanksgiving food giveaway in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Several local businesses and organization are joining together to provide meals for over thousands of metro families this holiday season. The annual Witherite Law group giveaway will provide 2,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes with turkeys to families in need. The organization said the boxes will be filled with...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet

Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
spoonuniversity.com

The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta

What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
ATLANTA, GA
scoopotp.com

Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon

Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
KENNESAW, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Eat For Cheap For Veterans Day In Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants are honoring America’s heroes in served in the military in a big way for this coming Veterans Day, Here’s where veterans can eat for cheap on that special day in Atlanta. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 this year. So remember to check your local...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Here’s where to find Veterans Day deals and freebies in metro Atlanta

So with Nov. 11 only a few days away, check out these honorary deals from your favorite restaurants and attractions around town. Bonefish Grill offers a 10% discount to service members, veterans and first responders with its Heroes Discount, which is valid all day, every day. Bubba’s 33. Buford’s...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Aiding Atlanta’s homeless community, one backpack at a time

This month, a local nonprofit is distributing 1,500 backpacks full of essential goods to Atlanta’s homeless community. “Thanks to the generous support of our volunteer groups, 1,500 backpacks will find their way to those experiencing homelessness over the coming months,” said the Backpack Project (TBP) chief executive Christopher Rosselot. Launched in 2015, TBP is a […] The post Aiding Atlanta’s homeless community, one backpack at a time appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
mhstrail.org

PHOTOS: Head in the clouds

The Atlanta Airshow took place on Falcon Field through Nov. 5-6, and many showed up to see the Navy’s Blue Angels take flight over Peachtree City this weekend. Donate to McIntosh Trail - The Student News Site of McIntosh High School. Your donation supports the student journalists of McIntosh...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Travel Maven

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
MARIETTA, GA
beckersspine.com

Resurgens Orthopaedics adds 2 physicians, opens new location

Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics hired two physicians and opened a new location in College Park, Ga., the practice said Nov. 10. Orthopedic surgeon Nimit Lad, MD, and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist Michael Schaufele, MD, are new to the practice, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Dr. Lad specializes in sports medicine, and Dr. Schaufele specializes in spine rehabilitation and nonsurgical care.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member

ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
