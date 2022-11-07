Read full article on original website
LIST | 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 11 - 13
ATLANTA — Peach State voters showed up to the polls this week, and now it's time for some fun. There are many events going on in metro Atlanta, including Veterans Day Celebrations coupled with deals and free stuff. For those who are not army strong, there are festivals and...
Local businesses to host Thanksgiving food giveaway in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Several local businesses and organization are joining together to provide meals for over thousands of metro families this holiday season. The annual Witherite Law group giveaway will provide 2,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes with turkeys to families in need. The organization said the boxes will be filled with...
Eater
The Beer Aisle at Atlanta Grocery Stores Is About to Be Lit on Sunday Mornings
On Tuesday, November 8, Atlanta made another giant step forward into the 21st century when city residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of allowing grocery stores, wine shops, and package stores to begin selling booze at 11 a.m. rather than 12:30 p.m. on Sundays. The measure passed by 82 percent in...
Giant card set up for TakeOff in downtown Atlanta | How fans can sign
ATLANTA — Residents in Atlanta have a chance to give their sympathies to the late rapper TakeOff before his funeral service on Friday. The Saving Our Sons Campaign invites fans to share their condolences on the giant card, which will be set up today in downtown Atlanta. Specifically, it'll...
Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet
Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
spoonuniversity.com
The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta
What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
scoopotp.com
Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon
Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
atlantafi.com
Where To Eat For Cheap For Veterans Day In Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants are honoring America’s heroes in served in the military in a big way for this coming Veterans Day, Here’s where veterans can eat for cheap on that special day in Atlanta. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 this year. So remember to check your local...
OPINION: Atlantans find joy in latest roller-skating renaissance
There is a lot of nostalgia attached to roller-skating, but during the pandemic the activity attracted a new audience. People who had never been on skates before watched roller-skating videos on social media and decided to give it a try.
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in Georgia
If you've been looking for more options when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be excited to learn that a popular grocery store chain recently opened another brand-new store location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
Fans will have the chance to honor Migos’ rapper Takeoff in public memorial
ATLANTA — The celebration of life for Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff, has been announced and fans in Atlanta will have the chance to pay their respects. There will be a special celebration of life for Ball on Friday, Nov. 11 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena at 12 p.m.
Metro Atlanta gas station sold ticket that won $1 million in Monday’s Powerball
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News which store sold a lucky $1 million ticket. On Monday night, a record $2.04 billion jackpot was up for grabs. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in California, but one gas station in Georgia had a big winner.
AccessAtlanta
Here’s where to find Veterans Day deals and freebies in metro Atlanta
So with Nov. 11 only a few days away, check out these honorary deals from your favorite restaurants and attractions around town. Bonefish Grill offers a 10% discount to service members, veterans and first responders with its Heroes Discount, which is valid all day, every day. Bubba’s 33. Buford’s...
Aiding Atlanta’s homeless community, one backpack at a time
This month, a local nonprofit is distributing 1,500 backpacks full of essential goods to Atlanta’s homeless community. “Thanks to the generous support of our volunteer groups, 1,500 backpacks will find their way to those experiencing homelessness over the coming months,” said the Backpack Project (TBP) chief executive Christopher Rosselot. Launched in 2015, TBP is a […] The post Aiding Atlanta’s homeless community, one backpack at a time appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
WXIA 11 Alive
Chick-fil-A announces when favorite seasonal soup, milkshake will make return
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A announced on Thursday when you can expect to see two favorite seasonal menu items back at stores. According to the Atlanta-based chain, the chicken tortilla soup and peppermint chip milkshake will reappear on menus starting next Monday, Nov. 14. Chick-fil-A did not say how long they...
mhstrail.org
PHOTOS: Head in the clouds
The Atlanta Airshow took place on Falcon Field through Nov. 5-6, and many showed up to see the Navy’s Blue Angels take flight over Peachtree City this weekend. Donate to McIntosh Trail - The Student News Site of McIntosh High School. Your donation supports the student journalists of McIntosh...
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
beckersspine.com
Resurgens Orthopaedics adds 2 physicians, opens new location
Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics hired two physicians and opened a new location in College Park, Ga., the practice said Nov. 10. Orthopedic surgeon Nimit Lad, MD, and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist Michael Schaufele, MD, are new to the practice, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Dr. Lad specializes in sports medicine, and Dr. Schaufele specializes in spine rehabilitation and nonsurgical care.
fox5atlanta.com
Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member
ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
