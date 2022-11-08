Read full article on original website
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
Legendary College Football Coach DiesNews Breaking LIVEAthens, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensHomer, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Know the Foe: No. 1 Georgia
It’s the Battle of the Bulldogs on Saturday as MSU welcomes in the nation’s new No. 1 team. It’s setting up to be a tough matchup for State as the home Bulldogs look to pull off one of the biggest upsets in school history. Who: No. 1...
dawgnation.com
Nothing eccentric about Mike Leach’s take on upsetting ‘simple’ Georgia: Buy-in, more cowbell
ATHENS — For all of the ‘guru’ status Mike Leach has been assigned, the Mississippi State coach finds his team’s matchup with Georgia remarkably simple. “Don’t get too caught up in it, just focus on what you do,” Leach said this week, asked the key to upsetting the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs when the teams meet at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Starkville.
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Rece Davis: Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs "Put a Hobnail Boot in (Tennessee's) Face
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and his No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs may be on the way to Mississippi State this week, but ESPN’s Rece Davis said the Dawgs are in the midst of changing the guard in college football for good. Davis, who is ESPN College Gameday’s host, said Georgia’s...
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously
I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Herschel Walker rallies in downtown Athens
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate and former University of Georgia football player, drew a crowd of roughly a hundred supporters on Saturday, Nov. 5, at The Classic Center in downtown Athens. The rally was held just hours before the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium. Florida Senator Rick Scott and several other Republican candidates running for office joined Walker on stage including Bruce Thompson, Tyler Harper, Mike Collins and Burt Jones.
Red and Black
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
Red and Black
B-52s to play their final show at the Classic Center in Athens
It’s no question that the B-52s have left an indefinite mark on the history of Athens. Since their first show on Valentine’s Day in a house on Milledge Avenue in 1977, the B-52s have become rock legends whose humble beginnings serve as inspiration for aspiring musicians to this day.
accesswdun.com
NGPG opens new Concierge Medicine practice in Gainesville
Northeast Georgia Physicians Group has launched a new Concierge Medicine practice in Gainesville, giving patients the ability to access care 24/7. A press release from NGPG said the new practice will offer faster service for patients, access to your doctor’s cell phone number and 24/7 access to a doctor. Providers will be able to spend more time with their patients due to the smaller patient pool.
accesswdun.com
Multiple northeast Georgia school systems to close Friday ahead of tropical storm
Several northeast Georgia school systems will be closed Friday, November 11 in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Franklin County, White County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Banks County will be closed for students and staff. The private Tallulah Falls School will also be closed. In a release from...
wrwh.com
Nicole To Impact North Georgia
(Cleveland)- White County 9-1-1 On Call could be placed on heightened standby for Thursday Night and Friday as officials watch the developments of Tropical Strom Nicole. The latest information has the track of the storm nudging south and westward so North and Central Georgia are at risk for heavy rain, and strong winds Thursday into Friday morning.
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Where is this big building with the highly-polished floor?
Where is this building with a vaulted ceiling, two flags facing one another and a highly-polished floor? See if you can figure this out, then send your entry to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. of San Antonio was one of several people identifying the last mystery photo. He nailed it...
FOX Carolina
Toccoa community remembers deadly dam break
TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Forty-five years ago, disaster struck a small college campus in Northeast Georgia. Dozens of lives were lost. The small community has not forgotten, but the stories of the catastrophic event aren’t widely known. “It had rained almost all day,” Sam Thompson said, “I jokingly...
Athens hospital completes assessment review
Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center says it has finished work on its Community Health Needs Assessments. The hospital on Prince Avenue says it will begin next week the work of implementing changes that are called for in the assessments process. From Sarah Teach, PARMC…. Piedmont hospitals have completed their respective...
Metro Atlanta gas station sold ticket that won $1 million in Monday’s Powerball
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News which store sold a lucky $1 million ticket. On Monday night, a record $2.04 billion jackpot was up for grabs. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in California, but one gas station in Georgia had a big winner.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier case: Daughter goes on the record during live podcast
ATHENS, Ga. - The daughter of Athens woman Debbie Collier, whose disturbing death in Habersham County has caused much speculation, shared her story Wednesday evening during a live podcast. Amanda Bearden appeared on the "Crime on the Record Podcast" during a special live-stream. Bearden revealed for the first time that...
accesswdun.com
Head-on wreck west of Cleveland seriously hurts 3
A head-on wreck between a rollback truck and pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in White County seriously injured three people. The wreck in the 2200 block of Ga. 115 West was reported about 4:15. Three people were trapped and there was a fire in the engine compartment of one of the...
Human remains found on the side of the road in northeast Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human skeletal remains found near Cleveland. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities say the skeletal remains were found on the side of the road by a property owner in the 6000 block...
Red and Black
Athens Area Humane Society hosts fall festival adoption event
From corgis and cotton candy, to basketball toss and boradors, the Athens Area Humane Society had plenty to offer at its inaugural Furtastic Fall Festival. The fundraising event brought family fun to the humane society’s main shelter on Sunday afternoon. The AAHS’ main lot was filled with a variety...
accesswdun.com
Head-on White County wreck injures 3
A three-vehicle head-on wreck on Ga. 115 West Tuesday morning in White County trapped two individuals and injured three. White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett said the wreck, reported just after 9:35 on Ga. 115 near Ed Lewis Road, involved two SUVs and a motorcycle. Emergency personnel from White...
