West New York, NJ

Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
Looking to host a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 without paying more than $30? Lidl has you covered.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Lidl, the German discount food market well known for its low-cost markdowns, is trying to make Thanksgiving more affordable for NYC shoppers. According to its holiday circular, which is full of deeply discounted holiday staples, local residents will be able to assemble a traditional Thanksgiving meal from store shelves that feeds up to 10 people for less than $30.
Hyatt has opened a new Unbound Collection hotel in NYC…and I’ll be avoiding it

Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside

Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
This Late Night NYC Dim Sum Spot Will Stay Open Until 4am

Dim Sum Palace is no stranger to NYC. The family operated Dim Sum and Cantonese restaurant has opened seven locations in the past six years, and will be adding an eighth before the year’s end. The new location will take over 27 Division Street in Chinatown. It’s expected to officially open its doors on December 18, 2022. The Chinatown Dim Sum Palace will be the largest location yet, seating more than 200 customers across its two levels. But what makes this new opening so special isn’t just the its size. Similar to traditional Dim Sum places of the past, Dim Sum Palace will serve its delicious Dim Sum until 4am! Beyond late night dining, the upscale restaurant will be open for brunch, lunch, and dinner.
Brooklyn’s ‘Bling Bishop’ Sues Local Radio Host for $50 Million

A Brooklyn preacher who was robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed sermon last July has filed a lawsuit against radio personality Miss Jones, accusing her of tarnishing his reputation on the air in September, according to court documents first obtained by The Daily Beast. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead is asking for $50 million from Jones, whose full name is Tarsha Nicole Jones, and her employers, Paramount Global and WXBK/94.7 The Block, alleging that the commentator defamed and slandered him during her morning show. Specifically, Whitehead—who drives a Rolls-Royce and was recently arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck mid-service—says in the suit that Jones’ statements that he “is a ‘drug dealer,’” is “using the church to hide that old drug money,” that he “assaulted the young lady,” and that “[his] church is where he’s probably still doing his dirty work,” are “false.” Jones does not have a lawyer listed in court records and was unable to be reached for comment on Wednesday. Brian Ponder, Whitehead’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Read it at New York County Supreme Court
Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market

The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
The Best Holiday Markets to Shop in NYC This Winter

And just like that, the holiday season is here! To help you get into the spirit, we’ve rounded up the best holiday markets to shop in NYC this winter. From wellness and beauty items to home goods, jewelry and accessories, artisan foods, art, and more! Don’t forget to also indulge in delicious seasonal bites while you shop local makers and artisans for that unique gift. Bookmark this Guide and check back for new additions!
Powerball in NY: More than 20 tickets worth $50,000 sold

NEW YORK (PIX11) — No one struck it big in New York and took home Powerball’s grand prize, but people throughout the state won smaller prizes, lottery officials announced Tuesday. A Power Play prize worth $100,000 was sold. More than 20 third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,00, were also sold. Each ticket had four matching […]
Mega Millions ticket sold in Manhattan good for $1 million prize

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York may have struck out in the $2.04 billion Powerball drawing, but one lucky Mega Millions ticket sold in Manhattan for Tuesday night’s drawing is worth $1 million. The ticket, sold at Gateway News on Greenwich Street near Fulton Street in the Financial District, matched the five white balls numbers in […]
