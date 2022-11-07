Read full article on original website
57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of AmericaB.R. ShenoyPort Washington, NY
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
Veterans Day Celebration Features Stony Brook Students, Alumni
Stony Brook University hosted its annual Veterans Day ceremony on November 9, recognizing veterans who are part of Stony Brook University, and honoring the sacrifices of all military personnel, especially those from the Stony Brook community. Student veteran Ryan O’Keeffe, a senior in the College of Business who served in...
Stony Brook University Student and Veteran Ryan O’Keeffe Selected to Participate in Student Veterans of America Leadership Institute
STONY BROOK, NY— November 9, 2022— Stony Brook University Veterans Administration work-study student Ryan O’Keeffe was recently selected to be a Student Veterans of America (SVA) Leadership Fellow. O’Keeffe, a senior in the College of Business, who served in the United States Marine Corps, was selected to earn an all expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., for a weekend of networking and leadership training.
Swanson Named Junior Educator of the Year by American College of Prosthodontists
clinical assistant professor and director of predoctoral prosthodontics at the Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine (SDM), has been named Junior Educator of the Year by the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP). She received the award at a ceremony held during the ACP’s annual meeting on November 5 in Austin, Texas.
Walter J. Hawrys Recreation Center Celebrates 10th Anniversary
Prior to 2009, Stony Brook University’s Recreation Center consisted of two classrooms on the third floor of the Student Activities Center. In October 2012, the humble, 3,000-square-foot space was replaced by a new 84,000-square-foot facility known as the Walter J. Hawrys Recreation Center. The upgraded facility took 10 years...
Veterans Day: Special Collections on Exhibit
On November 9, Special Collections participated at SBU’s annual Veterans Day ceremony held in the Student Activities Center. Several collections that document the experiences of U.S. veterans were on display, ranging from the correspondence written during the American Revolutionary War to photographs taken during World War II. Related Library...
Art In Focus Series with Gail Levin on, Lynne Drexler: Abstract Expressionist
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, University Libraries and the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center were pleased to welcome Gail Levin, Distinguished Professor of Art History, American Studies, and Women’s Studies at Baruch College and the Graduate Center of CUNY, for an Art In Focus discussion on “Lynne Drexler: Abstract Expressionist.”
Staller Center Spring 2023 Season Tickets on Sale Now
See Big-Name Performers and a Diverse Array of Stars. Tickets for the Staller Center Spring 2023 lineup are now on sale at stallercenter.com. This spring, Staller is offering up big-name performers like Kevin James, Kristin Chenoweth, and America’s National Ballet Company®, American Ballet Theatre, and is showcasing an inspiring and talented array of stars in other genres. See comedian Mike E. Winfield, the runner-up from this season of America’s Got Talent. Listen to classical music from the beloved Emerson String Quartet in their full final season. Enjoy the mind-blowing, one-of-a-kind modern acrobatic production company Diavolo.
Celebrating Halloween at Stony Brook
This year, Seawolves got into the Halloween spirit and enjoyed fun activities on campus in the fifth annual Halloween tradition called Spooky Brook. A collaboration between Undergraduate Student Government, Student Engagement and Activities and various student clubs and organizations, this year’s spooky celebration was bigger and better than ever!
