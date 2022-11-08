ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kuathletics.com

🏀 Jayhawks Sign Highly Touted Duo on National Signing Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Brandon Schneider has announced the addition of two student-athletes to the Kansas Women’s Basketball program as guards Laia Conesa and S’Mya Nichols signed with the Jayhawks on the first day of the early signing period. Both players will join the Jayhawks as...
LAWRENCE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Best of Johnson County 2022 winners: Senior living

Today we wrap up announcing the winners in the inaugural Best of Johnson County! Thank you, Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post readers, for submitting nearly 90,000 votes to select our winners in 80 categories!. Active Living Retirement Community. Winner: Tallgrass Creek. Food, friends, fun, and more. You’ll experience...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education

Unofficial results show four seats on the Kansas State Board of Education were won by conservative candidates who want to restrict how race and social-emotional learning are taught in schools. Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing...
KANSAS STATE
CJ Coombs

The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold case

Hotel President (nka Hilton President Kansas City).Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, seven hotels in downtown Kansas City were listed on the National Register of Historic Places under a thematic submission. Two hotels of the seven were listed individually. President Hotel, formerly known as Hotel President, and now known as Hilton President Kansas City was one of the two hotels.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
TOPEKA, KS

