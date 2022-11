(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET). Snail, Inc. Class A Common Stock (SNAL) is up over 70% at $3.84 Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is up over 26% at $3.80 Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA) is up over 23% at $4 Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) is up over 23% at $3.73 Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) is up over 20% at $4.95 Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) is up over 18% at $31.32 Gravity Co., Ltd. (GRVY) is up over 16% at $59.50 Primerica, Inc. (PRI) is up over 10% at $153.26 Prudential plc (PUK) is up over 9% at $23.85 KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is up over 8% at $12.32 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) is up over 8% at $5.51 SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is up over 7% at $2.03 Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is up over 5% at $4.48.

5 HOURS AGO