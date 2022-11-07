ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Wave 3

UofL students react to viral video of racist attack at UK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville students are speaking out after the racist viral video of University of Kentucky freshman Kylah Spring being assaulted by student Sophia Rosing. UK said students of color make up 16% of their undergrad classes. UofL’s campus is more diverse with 30.3% undergrads of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Police are investigating a harassing call made to Boyd Hall. The call comes just days after a video of now-former UK student Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against a Boyd Hall desk attendant. UK police say that number has since been blocked and...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

GoFundMe created for UK student Kylah Spring after racist assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A GoFundMe has been created for University of Kentucky student Kylah Spring who was seen being physically and verbally assaulted in a now-viral video by another UK student. The fundraiser, created by Mykiah Turner, says the hope is to raise $10,000 to help “keep [Kylah]...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

2 CPS students facing criminal charges for making false threats

CINCINNATI — Two CPS students are facing criminal charges for making false threats of violence on campus. Earlier this week, CPS officials reported the district was made aware of threats via text and social media at Gamble Montessori and Shroder high schools. Both schools were placed under a temporary...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

6 CPS buildings targeted with ‘swatting,’ fake active shooter threats

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Six Cincinnati Public Schools buildings had lock-ins this week after officials said the district received several fake shooter threats. Cincinnati police are investigating. “We are receiving multiple threats to our schools that are not credible,” a phone message to district families stated on Thursday. The district...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

City to launch task force to solve CPS transportation problems

At Woodward High School, City Council members and the Cincinnati Public School Board held a joint meeting to discuss a variety of topics related to the city and school district. School safety, workforce development, and student homelessness were among the issues discussed between the two groups and the public. When...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wave 3

Sheriff elect targets opponents elected wife in Facebook post

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The election is two days old, but a Facebook post from a winner is raising a lot of eyebrows. Scottie Maples won the sheriff’s race in Clark County, beating Ed Byers. Maples posted that night after winning the race he’s looking for applications for people...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Pair of CPS schools go on lockout after social media, text threats

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple social media and text threats prompted two Cincinnati Public Schools to go on lockout Wednesday, according to a statement from the school district. Gamble and Shroder high schools each went into the safety procedure that limits visitors and movement inside the schools, CPS confirmed to FOX19...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

New sculptures installed in Northern Kentucky park

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - At Centre View Park in Crestview Hills, there are three new metal sculptures for people to enjoy. A recent Northern Kentucky University grad, Peyton Harshfield, is responsible for the project that aims to bring a smile to park visitors. The park is nestled between medical...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Fox 19

Kenton County officials probing long lines, huge waits on Election Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reports of long lines and hours-long waits on election day have drawn a response from officials in Kenton County. Some voters reported waiting more than two hours, with serpentine queues issuing through hallways and snaking across parking lots. Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe issued a terse statement...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Hamilton officers cleared in deadly shooting

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Hamilton police officers are back on duty after an investigation found they were justified in the deadly shooting of a homicide suspect in early October, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Officer Bryan Bowlin and Officer James Leisinger shot and killed Stephaun Jones, 25,...
HAMILTON, OH

