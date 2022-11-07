Read full article on original website
Wave 3
UofL students react to viral video of racist attack at UK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville students are speaking out after the racist viral video of University of Kentucky freshman Kylah Spring being assaulted by student Sophia Rosing. UK said students of color make up 16% of their undergrad classes. UofL’s campus is more diverse with 30.3% undergrads of...
WKYT 27
Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Police are investigating a harassing call made to Boyd Hall. The call comes just days after a video of now-former UK student Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against a Boyd Hall desk attendant. UK police say that number has since been blocked and...
Fort Mitchell woman permanently banned from UK campus after racial tirade
University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing has been permanently banned from campus and will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student, according to a statement from UK President Eli Capilouto.
Wave 3
NKY woman permanently banned from UK, not allowed re-enroll after racist tirade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A University of Kentucky student from Fort Mitchell, who is accused of assaulting a fellow student at UK while using racial slurs, has been permanently banned from UK’s campus and will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student, UK President Eli Capilouto wrote in an update on Wednesday.
WTVQ
GoFundMe created for UK student Kylah Spring after racist assault
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A GoFundMe has been created for University of Kentucky student Kylah Spring who was seen being physically and verbally assaulted in a now-viral video by another UK student. The fundraiser, created by Mykiah Turner, says the hope is to raise $10,000 to help “keep [Kylah]...
2 CPS students arrested after making false threats
Swatting incidents involve fake 911 calls to deploy emergency responders to a scenario that isn't real. Some Ohio lawmakers are currently working to make swatting a felony charge.
WLWT 5
2 CPS students facing criminal charges for making false threats
CINCINNATI — Two CPS students are facing criminal charges for making false threats of violence on campus. Earlier this week, CPS officials reported the district was made aware of threats via text and social media at Gamble Montessori and Shroder high schools. Both schools were placed under a temporary...
Fox 19
6 CPS buildings targeted with ‘swatting,’ fake active shooter threats
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Six Cincinnati Public Schools buildings had lock-ins this week after officials said the district received several fake shooter threats. Cincinnati police are investigating. “We are receiving multiple threats to our schools that are not credible,” a phone message to district families stated on Thursday. The district...
Kentucky man among three charged in scheme to send info to China, defraud U.S. Defense Department
Three people and a business have been charged in federal court with participating in an illegal scheme to export controlled data to China and to defraud the Defense Department. An indictment was unsealed Wednesday in Kentucky after the arrest of the defendants. Phil Pascoe, 60, and Monica Pascoe, 45, both...
2 Cincinnati public schools receive threats in apparent 'swatting incidents'
Both high schools are dealing with 'swatting' situations, Cincinnati Public Schools said. It's unclear if the situations are connected or not.
wvxu.org
City to launch task force to solve CPS transportation problems
At Woodward High School, City Council members and the Cincinnati Public School Board held a joint meeting to discuss a variety of topics related to the city and school district. School safety, workforce development, and student homelessness were among the issues discussed between the two groups and the public. When...
Wave 3
Sheriff elect targets opponents elected wife in Facebook post
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The election is two days old, but a Facebook post from a winner is raising a lot of eyebrows. Scottie Maples won the sheriff’s race in Clark County, beating Ed Byers. Maples posted that night after winning the race he’s looking for applications for people...
WKYT 27
Man accused of escaping from officers, crashing stolen car into cruiser arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man police say got away from officers while partially handcuffed and crashed a stolen vehicle into a police cruiser is now in custody. Police say Christian Pierce has been arrested. Police tell us the incident happened Thursday morning after officers were called to the Kroger...
Fox 19
Pair of CPS schools go on lockout after social media, text threats
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple social media and text threats prompted two Cincinnati Public Schools to go on lockout Wednesday, according to a statement from the school district. Gamble and Shroder high schools each went into the safety procedure that limits visitors and movement inside the schools, CPS confirmed to FOX19...
Fox 19
New sculptures installed in Northern Kentucky park
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - At Centre View Park in Crestview Hills, there are three new metal sculptures for people to enjoy. A recent Northern Kentucky University grad, Peyton Harshfield, is responsible for the project that aims to bring a smile to park visitors. The park is nestled between medical...
Fox 19
Kenton County officials probing long lines, huge waits on Election Day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reports of long lines and hours-long waits on election day have drawn a response from officials in Kenton County. Some voters reported waiting more than two hours, with serpentine queues issuing through hallways and snaking across parking lots. Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe issued a terse statement...
Police: Fairfax Walmart employee abducted, car stolen, suspects on the loose
Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on the 4400 block of Red Bank Road for the report of a possible abduction.
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky gym owner places third in 2022 U.S Strongman National Championship
The owner of Be Strong KY gym in Erlanger, Ben Eisenmenger, took home a third-place win at the United States Strongman National Championship in the Middleweight division. The Strongman competition held in Erie, PA, on Oct. 15 is a sports competition in which competitors are tested for their pure strength, using various tasks.
Ohio woman tells dispatcher gunman killed her husband because ‘he thought he was a Democrat,’ reports say
OKEANA, Ohio — A 26-year-old southwest Ohio man has been charged with murder after he was arrested in the shooting death of his neighbor, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says in a news release that Austin Combs of Okeana is accused of shooting...
Fox 19
Hamilton officers cleared in deadly shooting
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Hamilton police officers are back on duty after an investigation found they were justified in the deadly shooting of a homicide suspect in early October, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Officer Bryan Bowlin and Officer James Leisinger shot and killed Stephaun Jones, 25,...
