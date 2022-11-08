ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

FOX Sports

Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Denver Gazette

3 takeaways from Avalanche victory over Nashville Predators; O’Connor heats up, Bowers injured, McNab honored

DENVER — The Avalanche won Thursday, 5-3, over the Nashville Predators at Ball Arena. Here are three takeaways from the game. The injury-plagued Avalanche need their depth forwards to produce with the absences of Darren Helm, Gabe Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin. One such player stepped up against Nashville — Logan O’Connor.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News & Rumors: Pitlick, Anderson, Hutson, and More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Rem Pitlick has been placed on waivers, Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, Lane Hutson has been recognized for his strong start to the 2022-23 season, and Emil Heineman is close to a return. Pitlick Hits Waiver...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Loui Eriksson signs with Canucks prospect Filip Johansson’s SHL team Frolunda

Eriksson greatly underachieved while with the Canucks, putting up 109 points through 325 games over five seasons in Vancouver. The Canucks signed Eriksson to a six-year contract worth $36 million in the 2016 offseason. In the summer of 2021, the Canucks sent Eriksson, along with Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle, the...
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Martin Deserves More Starts in Net Than Demko

Since Spencer Martin joined the Vancouver Canucks, all he has done is pick up points. In 10 career starts, he has a 6-0-4 record and has set a franchise record for the longest point streak by a goalie to begin their tenure with the organization. With Thatcher Demko struggling early in the season, now would be a good time for the Canucks to give the former 2013 third-rounder more starts in net.
FOX Sports

Kings bring win streak into game against the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (7-4-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-6-1, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Los Angeles has an 8-6-1 record overall and a 5-3-0...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Kirby Dach's two goals guide Canadiens past Canucks

Kirby Dach scored twice, Nick Suzuki tallied less than a minute into the game and Mike Hoffman registered his third goal in two contests as the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 victory over the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Arber Xhekaj also scored during a three-goal first period for...
NHL

Dach scores twice, Canadiens defeat Canucks

MONTREAL -- Kirby Dach scored twice for the Montreal Canadiens in a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Bell Centre on Wednesday. Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for Montreal (7-6-1), and Sam Montembeault made 31 saves after Jake Allen made 41 in a 3-2 shootout victory at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
Yardbarker

Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin Still Must-Watch Hockey After 18 Years

It’s no secret that there is a new era in the NHL. The new discussion is pinned around Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, and Nathan MacKinnon as the faces of the league. In the not so distant past, a game between the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins would be appointment viewing for NHL fans. The chance to see Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin, two stars that broke into the league at the same time, couldn’t be passed up.
FOX Sports

Senators visit the Flyers after Pinto's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (4-8-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-4-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flyers -110, Senators -110 BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Shane Pinto's two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Senators' 4-3 overtime loss.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Mired in seven-game slide, Penguins face Capitals

The Pittsburgh Penguins will aim to apply the brakes on their seven-game winless streak Wednesday night when they open a three-game road trip against the Washington Capitals. Pittsburgh enjoyed a 4-0-1 start to the season before its troubles began with a 6-3 setback against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 24. That result started a disastrous 0-6-1 run, marking the Penguins' longest winless stretch since Jan. 26-Feb. 8, 2006.
PITTSBURGH, PA

