Indiana and New Orleans to meet in cross-conference contest

New Orleans Pelicans (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -5.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts New Orleans in a non-conference matchup.

Indiana finished 25-57 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Pacers averaged 111.5 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point distance last season.

New Orleans finished 25-27 in Western Conference play and 17-24 on the road a season ago. The Pelicans gave up 110.3 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: Andrew Nembhard: day to day (knee), Aaron Nesmith: day to day (foot), Daniel Theis: out (knee), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Garrett Temple: out (personal), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.