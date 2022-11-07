Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Spain's ruling parties propose to widen tax to foreign banks' units
MADRID, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spain's leftist ruling coalition has submitted amendments to its banking tax proposal that would allow the government to impose levies on the local units of foreign lenders supervised by the European Central Bank regardless of their revenue. The banking tax includes a 4.8% charge on...
kitco.com
Russian weekly consumer prices edge up slightly
MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Russia rose slightly for the seventh consecutive week at the start of November, data published on Wednesday showed, as the central bank tries to balance competing inflationary pressures across the economy. Russia's consumer price index rose 0.01% in the week to Nov....
Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'
Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
CNBC
Ukraine attacks Russian units in Kherson, saying Moscow didn't request a 'green corridor' for withdrawal
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia has suffered another self-inflicted blow to morale this week after it announced Wednesday that it will withdraw its troops from a significant part of the southern Kherson region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
kitco.com
French economy should not suffer any hard landing but recession still possible - ECB's Villeroy
PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The French economy should not suffer any hard landing although a "limited and temporary recession" remains possible, European Central Bank (ECB) member and Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday. "The French economy is resisting a bit better than expected," Villeroy...
kitco.com
China new bank lending stumbles as COVID flare-ups hit demand
BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - New bank lending in China tumbled more than expected in October from the previous month while broad credit growth slowed, as COVID-19 outbreaks and a property sector downturn weighed on credit demand. The People's Bank of China has pledged to keep policy accommodative to support...
kitco.com
European stocks snap three-day gains on worries over U.S. vote, inflation
Nov 9 (Reuters) - European shares snapped a three-day advance on Wednesday, weighed down by economically sensitive stocks, amid uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections and on concerns about rising inflation. "There's been a risk-on mood in markets over the past few sessions, and today we just...
kitco.com
Oil prices plunge 3% on U.S. inventory build, China COVID worries
NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices sank by roughly $3 a barrel on Wednesday after industry data showed that U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on concerns that a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled at...
kitco.com
Canada's labor market can weather a slump without a jobless surge -central bank
OTTAWA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada's red-hot labor market can weather an economic slump without seeing a major surge in unemployment, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday, ahead of another expected interest rate increase in December. Inflation has eased to 6.9% from a peak of 8.1%, but...
kitco.com
Ukraine minister: GDP contraction of 39% expected in 2022 vs earlier forecast of 35%
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko said Russia’s destruction of civilian infrastructure in recent weeks was expected to result in a 39% contraction of gross domestic product in 2022, down from an earlier forecast of a 35% drop. Svyrydenko, in Washington to meet with...
kitco.com
Wall Street surges, dollar plunges as inflation data boosts Fed slowdown hopes
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged, the dollar slid and Treasury yields dropped as cooler-than-expected inflation data suggested the Federal Reserve's barrage of interest rate hikes are beginning to have their intended effect. All three major U.S. stock indexes rebounded sharply on the heels of Wednesday's sell-off,...
kitco.com
Bank of Mexico hikes key rate to record 10% in split decision
MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico hiked its key interest rate by 75 basis points to a record 10.00% on Thursday, in line with forecasts and following in the footsteps of the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent three-quarters of a percentage point increase. In a departure from...
kitco.com
Corrective price pullbacks for gold, silver, after Tuesday's solid gains
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside corrections...
kitco.com
Industrial metals surge after China eases COVID measures
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Industrial metals prices jumped on Friday after China eased some coronavirus rules, fuelling expectations that it will abandon a zero-COVID policy that has reduced economic activity and demand for metals. Metals prices had already jumped on Thursday after softer than expected U.S. inflation data suggested...
kitco.com
Regulators seek to reduce Treasury market reliance on big bank dealers
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Regulators are looking to broaden trading in U.S. Treasury securities, potentially opening the doors to a power shift from major banks that have dominated the $24 trillion market for decades, according to a federal report released on Thursday. The report by the Inter-Agency Working Group on...
kitco.com
Investors prepare for government gridlock as Republicans seen gaining in U.S. midterms
NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Investors are expecting Republican gains in U.S. midterm elections, a result that will likely temper potential Democratic spending and regulation but set up a bruising fight over raising the U.S. debt ceiling next year. Republicans are favored to win control of the House of...
kitco.com
Mexico president talks up strong peso, warns of high interest rates
MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said the Mexican peso's strength is good for the economy but warned, hours before the central bank announces its monetary policy decision, that rising interest rates can hurt the economy. Lopez Obrador said during a regular...
kitco.com
Bank of Ireland follows AIB in raising interest income guidance
DUBLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland (BIRG.I) on Wednesday followed main rival AIB (AIBG.I) in upgrading its net interest income guidance for 2022, reflecting the faster pace of European Central Bank interest rate increases. Ireland's largest bank by assets said in a trading update that it expects net...
