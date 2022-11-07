Read full article on original website
SoftBank reports Q2 profit but announces more Vision Fund pain with FTX writedown
TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) reported its first quarterly profit in three quarters, buoyed by paring some of its stake in China's Alibaba (9988.HK) even as its massive Vision Fund unit posted another heavy quarterly loss. The sprawling Vision Fund, which upended the world of...
Credit Suisse set to raise $5 bln from two new debt issues
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) was set to raise a total of $5 billion from two debt sales on Wednesday but was forced to pay up to attract investors after a string of scandals and a broader rise in market borrowing costs. The debt sales comprised a...
Pan American Silver posts net loss in Q3, flags softening precious metal prices and inflationary pressures
In Q3 2022, the company also produced 8.9 thousand tonnes of zinc (Q3 2021: 12.7 thousand tonnes), 4.4...
IAMGOLD reports net loss in Q3, revises FY2022 production guidance upwards
The company expects that its FY 2022 production will exceed the top end of the previous guidance range...
Bank of Ireland follows AIB in raising interest income guidance
DUBLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland (BIRG.I) on Wednesday followed main rival AIB (AIBG.I) in upgrading its net interest income guidance for 2022, reflecting the faster pace of European Central Bank interest rate increases. Ireland's largest bank by assets said in a trading update that it expects net...
FTX bankruptcy puts a stop to the crypto rally as Bitcoin slides to $16,700
Investors are now digging to discover which firms are likely to be the most impacted by the fall...
UK external deficit a worry, Italy fiscal plan 'realistic' - S&P
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain's external deficit is a worry and there are questions over the country's competitiveness long-term, while the new Italian government's medium-term fiscal plan appears "realistic", senior analysts at S&P Global said on Friday. The ratings agency cut the outlook for Britain's AA credit rating in...
Australia's Westpac to tap U.S. dollar bond market - term sheet
SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) has mandated banks to work on two- and five-year U.S. dollar bond issuances, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters. It becomes the second Australian institution to tap international funding markets in two days, after Australia and New Zealand...
Corrective price pullbacks for gold, silver, after Tuesday's solid gains
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside corrections...
Split Bank of Mexico raises rate to record 10%, leaves door open to future hikes
MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico hiked its key interest rate by 75 basis points to a record 10.00% on Thursday, in a split decision that left the door open to future hikes but cast doubt on how aggressively it would continue its monetary tightening cycle.
Italy's Economy Minister cautious over CDP takoever bid for TIM
ROME, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A potential takeover of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) by state lender CDP is something that needs to be extensively discussed within the government, Italy's economy minister said on Friday, signalling a cautious stance over such a proposal. "Many ministers are involved, we have to discuss it,"...
Canada's labor market can weather a slump without a jobless surge -central bank
OTTAWA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada's red-hot labor market can weather an economic slump without seeing a major surge in unemployment, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday, ahead of another expected interest rate increase in December. Inflation has eased to 6.9% from a peak of 8.1%, but...
Bank of England to start selling emergency gilt purchases from Nov. 29
LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday that from Nov. 29 it would start to sell back to the market some of the 19 billion pounds ($22 billion) of long-dated and index-linked gilts which it bought last month to quell market turmoil. The BoE said...
Wall Street surges, dollar plunges as inflation data boosts Fed slowdown hopes
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged, the dollar slid and Treasury yields dropped as cooler-than-expected inflation data suggested the Federal Reserve's barrage of interest rate hikes are beginning to have their intended effect. All three major U.S. stock indexes rebounded sharply on the heels of Wednesday's sell-off,...
Regulators seek to reduce Treasury market reliance on big bank dealers
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Regulators are looking to broaden trading in U.S. Treasury securities, potentially opening the doors to a power shift from major banks that have dominated the $24 trillion market for decades, according to a federal report released on Thursday. The report by the Inter-Agency Working Group on...
ASML launches 12 bln euro buyback, upgrades 2025 forecast
AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS), a key supplier of equipment to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday said it would launch a 12 billion euro ($12.2 billion) share buyback programme to run through 2025. In an announcement ahead of an investors' day on Nov. 11, the company...
ECB will likely need to raise rates to level that curbs growth-Schnabel
LJUBLJANA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will probably need to raise interest rates to a level that weakens growth to curb high inflation that is at a growing risk of taking hold in the euro zone, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday. With euro zone...
Atlantia buyout bid falls short of 90% threshold
MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A buyout bid launched by the Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone (BX.N) for Italy's Atlantia (ATL.MI) has fallen just short of the required 90% threshold for the deal to proceed as the deadline to take up the offer closed on Friday. The bidders,...
Indian miners seek higher import tax on aluminium, zinc, copper products
NEW DELHI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - India's top mining industry federation is seeking higher import taxes on metals such as zinc, copper and aluminium to help halt a tide of cheaper imports, especially from China, according to a note it sent to the government and seen by Reuters. The government...
Mexico president talks up strong peso, warns of high interest rates
MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said the Mexican peso's strength is good for the economy but warned, hours before the central bank announces its monetary policy decision, that rising interest rates can hurt the economy. Lopez Obrador said during a regular...
