Dog in Mississippi reportedly found carrying human arm, rest of body except head found

JACKSON, Miss. — A dog in Jackson, Mississippi, was reportedly found walking around with a severed human arm which led investigators to find additional human remains minus a head.

According to WLBT, on Saturday the Jackson Police Department was called out to an area in South Jackson after a dog was reportedly seen carrying a human arm. The arm was found on Middle Drive.

Hinds County Sheriff Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said in a release obtained by WAPT on Monday that a decapitated body was found near an abandoned house in the woods on Terry Road. The body was also missing an arm.

According to WAPT, the Hinds County coroner said the victim appeared to be a white man.

According to WLBT, it is unclear if the body was found the same day or the day after. It is also unclear if parts of the body were removed before the victim’s death.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released. According to WLBT, the state medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy. As of Monday evening, the head had not been located.

According to CBS News, this is Jackson, Mississippi’s 117th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at 601-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

