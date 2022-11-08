ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. “Multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and several other...
Nicole intensifies as it heads toward Florida

Tropical Storm Nicole's winds increased 20 mph on Tuesday according to the National Hurricane Center. As of the 4 p.m. EST advisory, Nicole had 65 mph winds with hurricane force gusts. Movement was west at 10 mph toward Florida. Hurricane Warnings are up for the Bahamas and the east coast...
GOP’s Abbott wins 3rd term as Texas governor, beats O’Rourke

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decisively won a third term Tuesday night, defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America’s supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban. The victory underlined...
Minden, other northwest Louisiana municipalities elect new mayors

The city of Minden and other municipalities across northwest Louisiana have new mayors and other top officials following Tuesday’s vote. In Minden, Nick Cox was the victor in a three-way race that also included Billy Mills and Terika Walker. Cox pulled 53% of the vote which was enough for a win without a runoff.
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because...
Embattled DCFS leader resigns following latest toddler overdose death

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters speaks to reporters after a Sept. 6, 2022, Senate Health and Welfare Committee oversight hearing regarding the state's child welfare system. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Marketa Walters, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, has resigned, according to...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders 1st woman elected Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office. Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in...
