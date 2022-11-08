Read full article on original website
KTBS
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. “Multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and several other...
KTBS
Nicole intensifies as it heads toward Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole's winds increased 20 mph on Tuesday according to the National Hurricane Center. As of the 4 p.m. EST advisory, Nicole had 65 mph winds with hurricane force gusts. Movement was west at 10 mph toward Florida. Hurricane Warnings are up for the Bahamas and the east coast...
KTBS
GOP’s Abbott wins 3rd term as Texas governor, beats O’Rourke
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decisively won a third term Tuesday night, defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America’s supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban. The victory underlined...
KTBS
Minden, other northwest Louisiana municipalities elect new mayors
The city of Minden and other municipalities across northwest Louisiana have new mayors and other top officials following Tuesday’s vote. In Minden, Nick Cox was the victor in a three-way race that also included Billy Mills and Terika Walker. Cox pulled 53% of the vote which was enough for a win without a runoff.
KTBS
Outgoing Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson, Gov.-elect Sanders meet after historic election victory
"Governor Hutchinson congratulated the Governor-elect on her historic victory and committed his administration to full cooperation with her and her team to ensure a seamless transition," Sanders' spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. Deere said Sanders thanked Hutchinson for his years of service to Arkansans, including his support to...
KTBS
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because...
KTBS
Embattled DCFS leader resigns following latest toddler overdose death
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters speaks to reporters after a Sept. 6, 2022, Senate Health and Welfare Committee oversight hearing regarding the state's child welfare system. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Marketa Walters, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, has resigned, according to...
KTBS
Edwards:Baby's fentanyl death was 'absolute failure' from child welfare officials
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards broke his silence Wednesday on the recent death of baby Jahrei Paul, who died from fentanyl one week after state child welfare officials received an urgent warning about his family members using drugs. Paul died on Halloween and The Advocate | The...
KTBS
Arkansas schools receive lower grades on their school performance report
According to the ADE, this year is the first time in three years that schools received the grades because assessments were not done in 2020, neither were accountability reports released. ADE said assessments and accountability reports were given in 2021 but there was no grade given to schools for 2020...
KTBS
November is national Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month, National Family Caregivers Month
TOWSON — Alzheimer's takes a devastating toll on caregivers. Compared with caregivers of people without dementia, twice as many caregivers of those with dementia indicate substantial emotional, financial and physical difficulties. Nearly 60 percent of those caregivers rate the emotional stress of caregiving as high or very high. In...
KTBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders 1st woman elected Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office. Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in...
