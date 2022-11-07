Notre Dame receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. enters transfer portal

Notre Dame suddenly finds itself with one less receiver than it had at the start of Monday. Joe Wilkins Jr. played seven games for the Irish this season but didn’t register a single statistic. With the program suddenly appearing to head back in the right direction, it became clear to Wilkins that his future opportunities in South Bend would be slim. That’s why he made the announcement to enter the transfer portal:

A couple of serious injuries didn’t help Wilkins’ cause. A torn MCL kept him out for most of 2021, and he fractured his foot this past spring. He basically was fighting an uphill battle from the beginning of the 2022 season.

In four seasons with the Irish, Wilkins played 16 games, made 11 receptions for 124 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also returned two punts during his first year.

We wish Wilkins well in his future football endeavors, wherever those may be.

